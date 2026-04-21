التقى نائب وزير الخارجية المهندس وليد بن عبدالكريم الخريجي، أمس (الإثنين)، وزير التكامل الأفريقي والشؤون الخارجية والسنغاليين بالخارج الشيخ نيانغ، على هامش المنتدى الدولي للسلم والأمن المنعقد في العاصمة السنغالية داكار.
وجرى خلال اللقاء استعراض العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين، وسبل تعزيزها وتطويرها في المجالات كافة، وتبادل وجهات النظر حيال القضايا الإقليمية والدولية ذات الاهتمام المشترك.
The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Engineer Walid bin Abdulkarim Al-Khreeji, met yesterday (Monday) with the Minister of African Integration and Foreign Affairs and Senegalese Abroad, Sheikh Niang, on the sidelines of the International Forum for Peace and Security held in the Senegalese capital, Dakar.
During the meeting, they reviewed the bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to enhance and develop them in all fields, as well as exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.