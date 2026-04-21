التقى نائب وزير الخارجية المهندس وليد بن عبدالكريم الخريجي، أمس (الإثنين)، وزير التكامل الأفريقي والشؤون الخارجية والسنغاليين بالخارج الشيخ نيانغ، على هامش المنتدى الدولي للسلم والأمن المنعقد في العاصمة السنغالية داكار.

وجرى خلال اللقاء استعراض العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين، وسبل تعزيزها وتطويرها في المجالات كافة، وتبادل وجهات النظر حيال القضايا الإقليمية والدولية ذات الاهتمام المشترك.