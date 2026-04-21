The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Engineer Walid bin Abdulkarim Al-Khreeji, met yesterday (Monday) with the Minister of African Integration and Foreign Affairs and Senegalese Abroad, Sheikh Niang, on the sidelines of the International Forum for Peace and Security held in the Senegalese capital, Dakar.

During the meeting, they reviewed the bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to enhance and develop them in all fields, as well as exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.