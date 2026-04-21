Hafar Al-Batin University announced the suspension of in-person classes and the transition to remote learning today (Tuesday) in all university colleges in Hafar Al-Batin, as well as in the governorates of Al-Khafji and Al-Nairiyah, based on reports from the National Center of Meteorology, and in consideration of the safety of its male and female students.

It confirmed that the decision comes as part of its commitment to the safety of its staff and students, amid the weather fluctuations being experienced in the region.