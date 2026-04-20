أعلنت الإدارة العامة للتدريب التقني والمهني بمنطقة القصيم، اعتماد التدريب -عن بُعد- وتعليق التدريب الحضوري في الكليات التقنية والمعاهد بالمنطقة ليوم غدٍ (الثلاثاء)، لجميع المتدربين والمتدربات والمنسوبين في المنشآت التدريبية.
يأتي ذلك وفقاً لتقارير المركز الوطني للأرصاد ونظراً للتقلبات الجوية بالمنطقة.
The General Administration for Technical and Vocational Training in the Qassim region has announced the approval of remote training and the suspension of in-person training at technical colleges and institutes in the region for tomorrow (Tuesday), for all trainees and staff in training facilities.
This comes in accordance with reports from the National Center for Meteorology and due to the weather fluctuations in the region.