أعلنت الإدارة العامة للتدريب التقني والمهني بمنطقة القصيم، اعتماد التدريب -عن بُعد- وتعليق التدريب الحضوري في الكليات التقنية والمعاهد بالمنطقة ليوم غدٍ (الثلاثاء)، لجميع المتدربين والمتدربات والمنسوبين في المنشآت التدريبية.

يأتي ذلك وفقاً لتقارير المركز الوطني للأرصاد ونظراً للتقلبات الجوية بالمنطقة.