The Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, met today in Jeddah with the Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of the Republic of Sudan, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, and his accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, they reviewed the latest developments in the current situation in Sudan and its implications, the efforts being made regarding it, and emphasized the importance of ensuring the security and stability of Sudan and maintaining its sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity.



Present at the meeting were the Deputy Governor of the Makkah Region, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Political Affairs Advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Musab bin Mohammed bin Farhan, Minister of State and Member of the Council of Ministers, National Security Advisor Dr. Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban, Head of General Intelligence Khalid bin Ali Al-Humaidan, and the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to Sudan, Ali Hassan Jaafar.



From the Sudanese side, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambassador Mohiuddin Ibrahim, the Director General of the General Intelligence Service, Lieutenant General Ahmed Ibrahim Mufdal, the Ambassador to the Kingdom, Dafallah Al-Haj Ali, and several officials attended.