التقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، في محافظة جدة، اليوم، رئيس مجلس السيادة الانتقالي في جمهورية السودان عبدالفتاح البرهان، والوفد المرافق له.

وجرى خلال اللقاء استعراض مستجدات الأوضاع الراهنة في السودان وتداعياتها، والجهود المبذولة بشأنها، والتأكيد على ضمان أمن واستقرار السودان والحفاظ على سيادته ووحدة وسلامة أراضيه.

حضر اللقاء، نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز، ووزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، ووزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، ومستشار وزير الخارجية للشؤون السياسية الأمير مصعب بن محمد بن فرحان، ووزير الدولة عضو مجلس الوزراء مستشار الأمن الوطني الدكتور مساعد بن محمد العيبان، ورئيس الاستخبارات العامة خالد بن علي الحميدان، وسفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى السودان علي حسن جعفر.

فيما حضر من الجانب السوداني، وزير الخارجية والتعاون الدولي السفير محيي الدين إبراهيم، ومدير عام جهاز المخابرات العامة الفريق أول أحمد إبراهيم مفضل، والسفير لدى المملكة دفع الله الحاج علي، وعدد من المسؤولين.