The Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of the Republic of Sudan, Mr. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, left Jeddah today.

He was bid farewell at King Abdulaziz International Airport by the Deputy Emir of the Makkah Region, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, the Secretary of Jeddah Governorate, Saleh bin Ali Al-Turki, the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to Sudan, Ali bin Hassan Jaafar, the Ambassador of the Republic of Sudan to the Kingdom, Dafallah Al-Haj, and the Director of Royal Protocol in the Makkah Region, Ahmed Abdullah bin Dhafar.