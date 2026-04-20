غادر جدة اليوم رئيس مجلس السيادة الانتقالي في جمهورية السودان السيد عبدالفتاح البرهان.

وكان في وداعه بمطار الملك عبدالعزيز الدولي، نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز، وأمين محافظة جدة صالح بن علي التركي، وسفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى السودان علي بن حسن جعفر، وسفير جمهورية السودان لدى المملكة دفع الله الحاج، ومدير المراسم الملكية بمنطقة مكة المكرمة أحمد عبدالله بن ظافر.