غادر جدة اليوم رئيس مجلس السيادة الانتقالي في جمهورية السودان السيد عبدالفتاح البرهان.
وكان في وداعه بمطار الملك عبدالعزيز الدولي، نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز، وأمين محافظة جدة صالح بن علي التركي، وسفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى السودان علي بن حسن جعفر، وسفير جمهورية السودان لدى المملكة دفع الله الحاج، ومدير المراسم الملكية بمنطقة مكة المكرمة أحمد عبدالله بن ظافر.
The Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of the Republic of Sudan, Mr. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, left Jeddah today.
He was bid farewell at King Abdulaziz International Airport by the Deputy Emir of the Makkah Region, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, the Secretary of Jeddah Governorate, Saleh bin Ali Al-Turki, the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to Sudan, Ali bin Hassan Jaafar, the Ambassador of the Republic of Sudan to the Kingdom, Dafallah Al-Haj, and the Director of Royal Protocol in the Makkah Region, Ahmed Abdullah bin Dhafar.