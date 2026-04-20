The Ministry of Interior has warned against fake Hajj campaigns and unlicensed offices serving domestic pilgrims.

It urged everyone not to be swayed by misleading advertisements on various websites and platforms, and to verify the legitimacy of licensed campaigns for domestic pilgrims through the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah's website. It also encouraged reporting violations of the regulations governing the Hajj season by calling (911) in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and (999) in the rest of the Kingdom's regions.