The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom's condemnation and strong denunciation of the attack that targeted the French battalion of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) in southern Lebanon, which resulted in the death of a French soldier and injuries to several other soldiers.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs conveyed the Kingdom's complete rejection of all forms of violence, and while affirming its support for the UNIFIL mission, it emphasized the necessity for the perpetrators to face deterrent punishment following the recurrence of such attacks. It extends its sincere condolences and sympathy from the Kingdom to the government and people of the French Republic, along with wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured.