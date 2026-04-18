سجلت المنافذ الجمركية البرية والبحرية والجوية 1008 حالات ضبط للممنوعات، وذلك في إطار الجهود المستمرة التي تبذلها هيئة الزكاة والضريبة والجمارك «زاتكا»؛ لتعزيز الجانب الأمني وحماية المجتمع من الممنوعات بمختلف أنواعها وأشكالها.
وشملت الأصناف المضبوطة 62 صنفاً من المواد المخدرة، مثل: الحشيش، والكوكايين، والهيروين، والشبو، وحبوب الكبتاجون وغيرها، إضافةً إلى 418 من المواد المحظورة.
وشهدت المنافذ الجمركية إحباط 2263 من التبغ ومشتقاته، إلى جانب 19 صنفاً لمبالغ مالية، و5 أصناف لأسلحة ومستلزماتها.
وأكدت «زاتكا» أنها ماضية في إحكام الرقابة الجمركية على واردات وصادرات المملكة، تحقيقاً لأمن المجتمع وحمايته، وذلك بالتعاون والتنسيق المتواصل مع جميع شركائها من الجهات ذات العلاقة.
ودعت «زاتكا» في الوقت ذاته الجميع إلى الإسهام في مكافحة التهريب لحماية المجتمع والاقتصاد الوطني، من خلال التواصل معها على الرقم المخصص للبلاغات الأمنية (1910) أو عبر البريد الإلكتروني (1910@zatca.gov.sa) أو الرقم الدولي (009661910)، إذ تقوم الهيئة من خلال هذه القنوات باستقبال البلاغات المرتبطة بجرائم التهريب ومخالفات أحكام نظام الجمارك الموحد وذلك بسرية تامة، مع منح مكافأة مالية للمُبلّغ في حال صحة معلومات البلاغ.
The land, sea, and air customs outlets recorded 1008 cases of seizures of prohibited items, as part of the ongoing efforts made by the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority "ZATCA" to enhance security and protect the community from various types and forms of prohibited items.
The seized items included 62 types of narcotic substances, such as: hashish, cocaine, heroin, shabu, Captagon pills, and others, in addition to 418 prohibited materials.
The customs outlets also thwarted 2263 tobacco and its derivatives, along with 19 types of monetary amounts, and 5 types of weapons and their accessories.
ZATCA confirmed that it is continuing to tighten customs control over the imports and exports of the Kingdom, in order to achieve community security and protection, in cooperation and continuous coordination with all its partners from relevant authorities.
At the same time, ZATCA called on everyone to contribute to combating smuggling to protect the community and the national economy, by contacting them at the designated security reporting number (1910) or via email (1910@zatca.gov.sa) or the international number (009661910), as the authority receives reports related to smuggling crimes and violations of the Unified Customs System through these channels with complete confidentiality, offering a financial reward to the informant if the information provided is accurate.