The land, sea, and air customs outlets recorded 1008 cases of seizures of prohibited items, as part of the ongoing efforts made by the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority "ZATCA" to enhance security and protect the community from various types and forms of prohibited items.

The seized items included 62 types of narcotic substances, such as: hashish, cocaine, heroin, shabu, Captagon pills, and others, in addition to 418 prohibited materials.

The customs outlets also thwarted 2263 tobacco and its derivatives, along with 19 types of monetary amounts, and 5 types of weapons and their accessories.

ZATCA confirmed that it is continuing to tighten customs control over the imports and exports of the Kingdom, in order to achieve community security and protection, in cooperation and continuous coordination with all its partners from relevant authorities.

At the same time, ZATCA called on everyone to contribute to combating smuggling to protect the community and the national economy, by contacting them at the designated security reporting number (1910) or via email (1910@zatca.gov.sa) or the international number (009661910), as the authority receives reports related to smuggling crimes and violations of the Unified Customs System through these channels with complete confidentiality, offering a financial reward to the informant if the information provided is accurate.