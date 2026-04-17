أعلن نادي تشيلسي الإنجليزي، اليوم (الجمعة)، تمديد عقد نجمه مويسيس كايسيدو، في إطار خطته للاحتفاظ بعناصره الأساسية.

وقال النادي في بيان عبر موقعه الإلكتروني، إن كايسيدو مدد عقده مع «البلوز » حتى عام 2033، بعد أن أثبت نفسه كشخصية رئيسية في تشكيلة الفريق وأحد أبرز لاعبي خط الوسط في العالم.

طموح كايسيدو بعد التمديد

وعقب تجديد عقده، قال لاعب الوسط الإكوادوري لموقع ناديه: «أنا سعيد للغاية بتمديد عقدي مع تشيلسي، أؤمن بهذا الفريق، وأعلم أننا نسير في الاتجاه الصحيح».

وأضاف: «لا يزال هناك الكثير لأحققه، وأنا متعطش جداً لمواصلة التطور يوماً بعد يوم، أريد الفوز بالمزيد من الألقاب مع تشيلسي، وأن أبذل قصارى جهدي من أجل هذا النادي وجماهيره».

وختم حديثه قائلاً: «لقد استمتعنا بأوقات رائعة معاً بالفعل، وحلمي هو أن أصبح أسطورة في تشيلسي، وسأعمل بأقصى جهد ممكن لتحقيق ذلك».


أرقام كايسيدو مع تشيلسي

وشارك كايسيدو في 140 مباراة منذ انضمامه إلى تشيلسي عام 2023 قادماً من برايتون، كما ساهم في تتويج فريقه بدوري المؤتمر الأوروبي وكأس العالم للأندية العام الماضي.