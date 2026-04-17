The English club Chelsea announced today (Friday) the extension of their star Moisés Caicedo's contract as part of their plan to retain their key players.

The club stated in a release on its website that Caicedo has extended his contract with the "Blues" until 2033, after proving himself as a key figure in the team's lineup and one of the top midfielders in the world.



Caicedo's Ambition After the Extension

Following the renewal of his contract, the Ecuadorian midfielder told his club's website: "I am very happy to extend my contract with Chelsea. I believe in this team, and I know we are heading in the right direction."

He added: "There is still a lot to achieve, and I am very eager to continue developing day by day. I want to win more titles with Chelsea and give my best for this club and its fans."

He concluded his remarks by saying: "We have already enjoyed great times together, and my dream is to become a legend at Chelsea, and I will work as hard as possible to achieve that."



Caicedo's Numbers with Chelsea

Caicedo has participated in 140 matches since joining Chelsea in 2023 from Brighton, and he contributed to his team's victory in the UEFA Europa Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup last year.