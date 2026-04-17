بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، برقية تهنئة، لرئيس الجمهورية العربية السورية الرئيس أحمد الشرع، بمناسبة ذكرى يوم الجلاء لبلاده.

وأعرب الملك، عن أصدق التهاني وأطيب التمنيات بدوام الصحة والسعادة له، ولحكومة وشعب الجمهورية العربية السورية الشقيق مزيدًا من الأمن والاستقرار.

كما بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، برقية تهنئة، لرئيس الجمهورية العربية السورية الرئيس أحمد الشرع، بمناسبة ذكرى يوم الجلاء لبلاده.

وعبَّر ولي العهد، عن أطيب التهاني وأصدق التمنيات بموفور الصحة والسعادة له، ولحكومة وشعب الجمهورية العربية السورية الشقيق دوام الأمن والاستقرار.