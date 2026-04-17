The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a congratulatory message to the President of the Syrian Arab Republic, President Ahmad al-Shara, on the occasion of the anniversary of the Day of Evacuation for his country.

The King expressed his sincerest congratulations and best wishes for continued health and happiness to him, and for the government and people of the Syrian Arab Republic for more security and stability.

Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud also sent a congratulatory message to the President of the Syrian Arab Republic, President Ahmad al-Shara, on the occasion of the anniversary of the Day of Evacuation for his country.

The Crown Prince expressed his best congratulations and sincerest wishes for abundant health and happiness to him, and for the government and people of the Syrian Arab Republic for continued security and stability.