أوصى إمام وخطيب المسجد الحرام الشيخ الدكتور ياسر الدوسري، المسلمين بتَّقُوى اللَّهَ فقد فاز المتقون، وأن كل شي بقضاء من يقول للشيءِ كُن فيكون.

وقال في خطبة الجمعة التي ألقاها اليوم بالمسجد الحرام: «إنَّ الإيمان بالقضاء والقَدَرِ، خيره وشره، ركن من أركان الإيمان، وأصلٌ مِنْ أصوله العِظام، كما أخبر بذلك سيد الأنام عليه الصلاة والسلام، به يظفر العبد برضا الرحمن، ويفوز بدخول الجنان، ويسلمُ مِنَ النيران».

وأكد أن الله يُحيي ويُميت، ويُغني ويُفقر، ويُضلّ ويهدي، والقَدَرُ سِرُّ الله في خلقه؛ وكلَّ مقدور قضاه الله واقع بحكمته، آمَنَّا به وقبلناه، وما استأثر بعلمه وخَفِيَتْ علينا حكمته وغايتُهُ سَلَّمْنَا لَهُ ورَضِينَاهُ، مؤمنينَ بكمال حكمة الله وعظمة تقديره، ونفاذ مشيئته في ملكوته وحسن تدبيره، فإنه سبحانه هو الحكيم العليم الذي لا يُسْألُ عَمَّا يَفْعَلُ وَهُمْ يُسْأَلُونَ، وهو المحمود والمستحق للحمدِ على كل حال، لا إله إلا هو.
خطيب المسجد الحرام: الإيمان بالقضاء والقدر يورث راحة النفوس وطمأنينة القلوب فلا تحزنوا على ما فات


وأوضح أن للإيمان بالقضاء والقدر أربع مراتب: أولها: مرتبة العلم: وهي الإيمان بعلم الله المحيط بكل شيء، فيعلم جلّ في علاه ما كان، وما هو كائن، وما سيكون، وما لمْ يكُن لو كان كيف سيكون، وثانيها: مرتبة الكتابة: وهي الإيمان بأنَّ الله تعالى كتبَ مقادير جميع الخلائق في اللوح المحفوظ؛ فقد كتب الأعمار والآجال، والأرزاق والأعمال، والشقاء والسعادة، وثالثها: مرتبة الإرادة والمشيئة، وهي الإيمان بأنَّ كل ما يجري في هذا الكون هو بمشيئة الله سبحانه وتعالى النافذة؛ فلا يخرج عن مشيئته وإرادته شادةٌ ولا فَادَّةٌ؛ فَمَا شَاءَ الله كان، وما لم يشأ لم يكن، ورابعها مرتبةُ الخَلْق: وهي الإيمان بأنَّ الله تعالى خالق كل شيء، لا خالق غيرُه، ولا رَبَّ سواه.
خطيب المسجد الحرام: الإيمان بالقضاء والقدر يورث راحة النفوس وطمأنينة القلوب فلا تحزنوا على ما فات


وأشار إلى أن للإيمان بالقضاء والقدر ثمارًا عظيمةً لا تُعدَّ ولا تُحصى، وآثارًا حميدةً لا تُحد ولا تُستقصى، ومنها: راحة النفس وطمأنينة القلب، وعدم الحزن على ما فات؛ فالمؤمن لا يحزنُ بفوات محبوب، ولا بحدوث مرهوب، إضافة إلى الإيمان بالقضاء والقدر الانقياد والتسليم لأمر الله، والقناعةُ والرّضا بأقدار الله تعالى، مع الأخذ بالأسباب المشروعة؛ كذلك تطهيرُ القلبِ مِنَ الحسد والغل والضغينة؛ لأنها أمراض قلبية ذميمةٌ، تَصِلُ بصاحبها للاعتراض على أقدار الله تعالى.

واختتم الخطبةَ قائلًا: «إنَّ ما مضى من المعاني من أعظم ما يُثبِّتُ أهل الإيمان عند اشتداد الكروب، وتعاظم الخُطوب، فاتقوا الله – عباد الله - وكونوا ممَّنْ إذا ابتليَ صبر، وإذا أُنعم عليه شكر، وإذا أَذنب استغفر؛ لتنالوا في الدارين السعادة والنجاة والظفر».


خطيب المسجد الحرام: الإيمان بالقضاء والقدر يورث راحة النفوس وطمأنينة القلوب فلا تحزنوا على ما فات


كما أوصى إمام وخطيب المسجد النبوي الشيخ الدكتور حسين آل الشيخ، المسلمين بتقوى الله تعالى، وطاعة المولى الكريم للفوز بالمغفرة والأجر العظيم، لقوله تعالى: (يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا اتَّقُوا اللَّهَ وَقُولُوا قَوْلًا سَدِيدًا يُصْلِحْ لَكُمْ أَعْمَالَكُمْ وَيَغْفِرْ لَكُمْ ذُنُوبَكُمْ وَمَن يُطِعِ اللَّهَ وَرَسُولَهُ فَقَدْ فَازَ فَوْزًا عَظِيمًا).

وقال في خطبة الجمعة التي ألقاها اليوم بالمسجد النبوي: «تسعى النفوس بكل سبب إلى المطالب العالية من راحة البال، وطمأنينة القلب، وانشراح الصدر، ألا وإن الله جل وعلا قد أخبرنا بما يتحقق به ذلك كله فقال جل وعز: (إِنَّ الْأَبْرَارَ لَفِي نَعِيمٍ وَإِنَّ الْفُجَّارَ لَفِي جَحِيمٍ)، فأمر العيش عيش العاصين، وأطيب عيش الطائعين المستأنسين بالقرب من أرحم الراحمين، قال المحققون في تفسير هذه الآية: لا تحسب أن ذلك مقصور على نعيم الآخرة وجحيمها فقط، بل في دورهم الثلاثة هم كذلك دار الدنيا ودار البرزخ ودار القرار وهل النعيم إلا نعيم القلب وهل العذاب إلا عذاب القلب».

وبين أن لذة القرب من الله لا تعادلها لذة، وأن أنس العبد بربه وطاعته وذكره والتعلق بكتابه كل ذلك نعيم لا تقاربه لذات الدنيا وشهواتها بشتى أشكالها ومختلف صورها، مستشهدًا بقول أحد الصالحين: (إن في الدنيا جنة من لم يدخلها لم يدخل جنة الآخرة)، وقال الآخر: (إن كان أهل الجنة في مثل هذا الحال إنهم لفي عيش طيب)، نعم لا طمأنينة للنفس ولا انشراح للصدر إلا حينما تصل القلوب بربها وتخلص التوحيد بالعبودية لخالقها وربها وتنقاد لطاعته ظاهرًا وباطنًا قولًا وفعلًا.

وأوضح أن العين لا تقر، والقلب لا يهدأ، والنفس لا تطمئن إلا بكمال الذل والخضوع وغاية الحب له سبحانه مع استسلام تام لشرعه، قال تعالى: (الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا وَتَطْمَئِنُّ قُلُوبُهُم بِذِكْرِ اللَّهِ أَلَا بِذِكْرِ اللَّهِ تَطْمَئِنُّ الْقُلُوبُ)، وهكذا فإن طيب النفس وسرور القلب وفرحه ولذته وابتهاجه وانشراحه ونوره وسعته كلها لا تحصل إلا بالمنهج الإلهي الذي أرشد إليه سبحانه في كتابه وفضله رسوله عليه الصلاة والسلام في سنته، فإن الإعراض عن ذلك هو مكمن الأكدار والأضرار وجمع الآلام والهموم وسبب الشقاء والذل والهوان.

وقال: «فمن أعرض عن شرع الله فهو في غم دائم وهم ملازم لأنه يعيش هذه الحياة التي هي مليئة بالمنغصات محفوفة بالمكاره ولو ملك المال الوفير والحطام الكثير، لأن نعيمها لا يدوم وأمنها لا يستقر وعزها لا يدوم فكيف يحصل له من الضنك في دار البرزخ ثم الدار الآخرة نعوذ بالله من الخذلان».
خطيب المسجد الحرام: الإيمان بالقضاء والقدر يورث راحة النفوس وطمأنينة القلوب فلا تحزنوا على ما فات


وختم إمام وخطيب المسجد النبوي الشيخ الدكتور حسين آل الشيخ خطبته بالحث على الصلاة، مبينًا أن فيها من الصلة بالله ومعرفته ومحبته؛ مما يجعل القلب يرتاح من متاعب الدنيا ومشاغلها، فيتصل قلب العبد بالله سبحانه ويأنس بربه عز شأنه فتحصل له تلك اللذة التي هي أعظم اللذات والمسيرات التي لا يوازيها ولا يقاربها لذة في هذه الحياة، إنه منهج التقرب والتعبد لله، ذلكم العبد الذي هو جنة الدنيا ونعيمها العالي قرة العيون ولذة الأرواح وبهجة القلوب ونعيم الدنيا وسرورها.