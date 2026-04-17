خطيب المسجد الحرام: الإيمان بالقضاء والقدر يورث راحة النفوس وطمأنينة القلوب فلا تحزنوا على ما فات

أوصى إمام وخطيب المسجد الحرام الشيخ الدكتور ياسر الدوسري، المسلمين بتَّقُوى اللَّهَ فقد فاز المتقون، وأن كل شي بقضاء من يقول للشيءِ كُن فيكون.
وقال في خطبة الجمعة التي ألقاها اليوم بالمسجد الحرام: «إنَّ الإيمان بالقضاء والقَدَرِ، خيره وشره، ركن من أركان الإيمان، وأصلٌ مِنْ أصوله العِظام، كما أخبر بذلك سيد الأنام عليه الصلاة والسلام، به يظفر العبد برضا الرحمن، ويفوز بدخول الجنان، ويسلمُ مِنَ النيران».
وأكد أن الله يُحيي ويُميت، ويُغني ويُفقر، ويُضلّ ويهدي، والقَدَرُ سِرُّ الله في خلقه؛ وكلَّ مقدور قضاه الله واقع بحكمته، آمَنَّا به وقبلناه، وما استأثر بعلمه وخَفِيَتْ علينا حكمته وغايتُهُ سَلَّمْنَا لَهُ ورَضِينَاهُ، مؤمنينَ بكمال حكمة الله وعظمة تقديره، ونفاذ مشيئته في ملكوته وحسن تدبيره، فإنه سبحانه هو الحكيم العليم الذي لا يُسْألُ عَمَّا يَفْعَلُ وَهُمْ يُسْأَلُونَ، وهو المحمود والمستحق للحمدِ على كل حال، لا إله إلا هو.
وأوضح أن للإيمان بالقضاء والقدر أربع مراتب: أولها: مرتبة العلم: وهي الإيمان بعلم الله المحيط بكل شيء، فيعلم جلّ في علاه ما كان، وما هو كائن، وما سيكون، وما لمْ يكُن لو كان كيف سيكون، وثانيها: مرتبة الكتابة: وهي الإيمان بأنَّ الله تعالى كتبَ مقادير جميع الخلائق في اللوح المحفوظ؛ فقد كتب الأعمار والآجال، والأرزاق والأعمال، والشقاء والسعادة، وثالثها: مرتبة الإرادة والمشيئة، وهي الإيمان بأنَّ كل ما يجري في هذا الكون هو بمشيئة الله سبحانه وتعالى النافذة؛ فلا يخرج عن مشيئته وإرادته شادةٌ ولا فَادَّةٌ؛ فَمَا شَاءَ الله كان، وما لم يشأ لم يكن، ورابعها مرتبةُ الخَلْق: وهي الإيمان بأنَّ الله تعالى خالق كل شيء، لا خالق غيرُه، ولا رَبَّ سواه.
وأشار إلى أن للإيمان بالقضاء والقدر ثمارًا عظيمةً لا تُعدَّ ولا تُحصى، وآثارًا حميدةً لا تُحد ولا تُستقصى، ومنها: راحة النفس وطمأنينة القلب، وعدم الحزن على ما فات؛ فالمؤمن لا يحزنُ بفوات محبوب، ولا بحدوث مرهوب، إضافة إلى الإيمان بالقضاء والقدر الانقياد والتسليم لأمر الله، والقناعةُ والرّضا بأقدار الله تعالى، مع الأخذ بالأسباب المشروعة؛ كذلك تطهيرُ القلبِ مِنَ الحسد والغل والضغينة؛ لأنها أمراض قلبية ذميمةٌ، تَصِلُ بصاحبها للاعتراض على أقدار الله تعالى.
واختتم الخطبةَ قائلًا: «إنَّ ما مضى من المعاني من أعظم ما يُثبِّتُ أهل الإيمان عند اشتداد الكروب، وتعاظم الخُطوب، فاتقوا الله – عباد الله - وكونوا ممَّنْ إذا ابتليَ صبر، وإذا أُنعم عليه شكر، وإذا أَذنب استغفر؛ لتنالوا في الدارين السعادة والنجاة والظفر».
كما أوصى إمام وخطيب المسجد النبوي الشيخ الدكتور حسين آل الشيخ، المسلمين بتقوى الله تعالى، وطاعة المولى الكريم للفوز بالمغفرة والأجر العظيم، لقوله تعالى: (يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا اتَّقُوا اللَّهَ وَقُولُوا قَوْلًا سَدِيدًا يُصْلِحْ لَكُمْ أَعْمَالَكُمْ وَيَغْفِرْ لَكُمْ ذُنُوبَكُمْ وَمَن يُطِعِ اللَّهَ وَرَسُولَهُ فَقَدْ فَازَ فَوْزًا عَظِيمًا).
وقال في خطبة الجمعة التي ألقاها اليوم بالمسجد النبوي: «تسعى النفوس بكل سبب إلى المطالب العالية من راحة البال، وطمأنينة القلب، وانشراح الصدر، ألا وإن الله جل وعلا قد أخبرنا بما يتحقق به ذلك كله فقال جل وعز: (إِنَّ الْأَبْرَارَ لَفِي نَعِيمٍ وَإِنَّ الْفُجَّارَ لَفِي جَحِيمٍ)، فأمر العيش عيش العاصين، وأطيب عيش الطائعين المستأنسين بالقرب من أرحم الراحمين، قال المحققون في تفسير هذه الآية: لا تحسب أن ذلك مقصور على نعيم الآخرة وجحيمها فقط، بل في دورهم الثلاثة هم كذلك دار الدنيا ودار البرزخ ودار القرار وهل النعيم إلا نعيم القلب وهل العذاب إلا عذاب القلب».
وبين أن لذة القرب من الله لا تعادلها لذة، وأن أنس العبد بربه وطاعته وذكره والتعلق بكتابه كل ذلك نعيم لا تقاربه لذات الدنيا وشهواتها بشتى أشكالها ومختلف صورها، مستشهدًا بقول أحد الصالحين: (إن في الدنيا جنة من لم يدخلها لم يدخل جنة الآخرة)، وقال الآخر: (إن كان أهل الجنة في مثل هذا الحال إنهم لفي عيش طيب)، نعم لا طمأنينة للنفس ولا انشراح للصدر إلا حينما تصل القلوب بربها وتخلص التوحيد بالعبودية لخالقها وربها وتنقاد لطاعته ظاهرًا وباطنًا قولًا وفعلًا.
وأوضح أن العين لا تقر، والقلب لا يهدأ، والنفس لا تطمئن إلا بكمال الذل والخضوع وغاية الحب له سبحانه مع استسلام تام لشرعه، قال تعالى: (الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا وَتَطْمَئِنُّ قُلُوبُهُم بِذِكْرِ اللَّهِ أَلَا بِذِكْرِ اللَّهِ تَطْمَئِنُّ الْقُلُوبُ)، وهكذا فإن طيب النفس وسرور القلب وفرحه ولذته وابتهاجه وانشراحه ونوره وسعته كلها لا تحصل إلا بالمنهج الإلهي الذي أرشد إليه سبحانه في كتابه وفضله رسوله عليه الصلاة والسلام في سنته، فإن الإعراض عن ذلك هو مكمن الأكدار والأضرار وجمع الآلام والهموم وسبب الشقاء والذل والهوان.
وقال: «فمن أعرض عن شرع الله فهو في غم دائم وهم ملازم لأنه يعيش هذه الحياة التي هي مليئة بالمنغصات محفوفة بالمكاره ولو ملك المال الوفير والحطام الكثير، لأن نعيمها لا يدوم وأمنها لا يستقر وعزها لا يدوم فكيف يحصل له من الضنك في دار البرزخ ثم الدار الآخرة نعوذ بالله من الخذلان».
وختم إمام وخطيب المسجد النبوي الشيخ الدكتور حسين آل الشيخ خطبته بالحث على الصلاة، مبينًا أن فيها من الصلة بالله ومعرفته ومحبته؛ مما يجعل القلب يرتاح من متاعب الدنيا ومشاغلها، فيتصل قلب العبد بالله سبحانه ويأنس بربه عز شأنه فتحصل له تلك اللذة التي هي أعظم اللذات والمسيرات التي لا يوازيها ولا يقاربها لذة في هذه الحياة، إنه منهج التقرب والتعبد لله، ذلكم العبد الذي هو جنة الدنيا ونعيمها العالي قرة العيون ولذة الأرواح وبهجة القلوب ونعيم الدنيا وسرورها.
The Imam and preacher of the Grand Mosque, Sheikh Dr. Yasser Al-Dosari, advised Muslims to fear Allah, for the pious have triumphed, and that everything occurs by the decree of the One who says to a thing "Be" and it is.
He said in the Friday sermon delivered today at the Grand Mosque: "Indeed, belief in divine decree and destiny, both good and bad, is a pillar of faith and a fundamental principle of it, as informed by the Master of mankind, peace be upon him. Through it, a servant attains the pleasure of the Most Merciful, wins entry into Paradise, and is saved from the Fire."
He emphasized that Allah gives life and causes death, enriches and impoverishes, leads astray and guides, and that destiny is Allah's secret in His creation; everything that Allah has decreed is realized by His wisdom. We believe in it and accept it, and whatever He has kept to Himself in knowledge and His wisdom and purpose that is hidden from us, we submit to it and are content with it, believing in the perfection of Allah's wisdom and the greatness of His decree, and the effectiveness of His will in His dominion and His excellent management. Indeed, He is the All-Wise, the All-Knowing, who is not questioned about what He does, while they are questioned. He is the Praised and deserving of praise in all circumstances; there is no deity but Him.
He clarified that belief in divine decree and destiny has four levels: The first is the level of knowledge: which is the belief in Allah's encompassing knowledge of everything; He knows what has been, what is, what will be, and what would have been if it had been. The second is the level of writing: which is the belief that Allah has written the decrees of all creatures in the Preserved Tablet; He has written lifespans, deadlines, provisions, deeds, misery, and happiness. The third is the level of will and desire: which is the belief that everything that occurs in this universe happens by the will of Allah, the Exalted; nothing escapes His will and desire, neither a small nor a significant matter; what Allah wills happens, and what He does not will does not happen. The fourth is the level of creation: which is the belief that Allah is the Creator of everything, and there is no other creator or lord besides Him.
He pointed out that belief in divine decree and destiny has immense fruits that cannot be counted or enumerated, and it has commendable effects that cannot be limited or fully described. Among them are: the tranquility of the soul and the peace of the heart, and not grieving over what has passed; for the believer does not grieve over the loss of what he loves, nor over the occurrence of what he fears. Additionally, belief in divine decree and destiny leads to submission and acceptance of Allah's command, contentment and satisfaction with Allah's decrees, while taking legitimate means; it also purifies the heart from envy, malice, and resentment, as these are despicable heart diseases that lead their owner to object to Allah's decrees.
He concluded the sermon by saying: "Indeed, what has been mentioned from these meanings is among the greatest things that stabilize the people of faith during times of hardship and calamity. So fear Allah, O servants of Allah, and be among those who, when tested, are patient; when blessed, are grateful; and when they sin, seek forgiveness; so that you may attain happiness, salvation, and success in both worlds."
The Imam and preacher of the Prophet's Mosque, Sheikh Dr. Hussein Al-Sheikh, also advised Muslims to fear Allah, the Almighty, and to obey the Honorable Lord to attain forgiveness and great reward, as Allah says: (O you who have believed, fear Allah and speak words of appropriate justice. He will make [your] deeds righteous and will forgive you your sins. And whoever obeys Allah and His Messenger has certainly attained a great attainment).
He said in the Friday sermon delivered today at the Prophet's Mosque: "Souls strive with every means towards lofty aspirations of peace of mind, tranquility of heart, and expansion of the chest. Indeed, Allah, the Exalted, has informed us of what achieves all of that, as He said: (Indeed, the righteous will be in pleasure, and indeed, the wicked will be in Hellfire). The state of living is the living of the disobedient, while the best living is that of the obedient who find comfort near the Most Merciful. The scholars have stated in the interpretation of this verse: Do not think that this is limited to the pleasures of the Hereafter and its Hellfire only, but in their three abodes—this world, the Barzakh, and the abode of permanence—there is also pleasure and torment. Is not the pleasure the pleasure of the heart, and is not the torment the torment of the heart?"
He explained that the pleasure of closeness to Allah cannot be matched by any other pleasure, and that the comfort of the servant with his Lord, his obedience, his remembrance, and his attachment to His Book are all pleasures that cannot be compared to the pleasures and desires of this world in all their forms and various images. He cited the saying of one of the righteous: "Indeed, in this world there is a paradise; whoever does not enter it will not enter the paradise of the Hereafter." Another said: "If the people of Paradise are in such a state, then they are indeed in a good life." Yes, there is no tranquility for the soul nor expansion for the chest except when hearts connect with their Lord and sincerely worship their Creator and Lord, submitting to His obedience outwardly and inwardly, in word and deed.
He clarified that the eye does not find rest, the heart does not calm down, and the soul does not feel secure except through complete humility and submission, and the utmost love for Him, along with total surrender to His law. Allah says: (Those who have believed and whose hearts are assured by the remembrance of Allah. Unquestionably, by the remembrance of Allah hearts are assured). Thus, the goodness of the soul, the joy of the heart, its happiness, delight, and illumination, all of these cannot be attained except through the divine methodology that He has guided us to in His Book and that His Messenger, peace be upon him, has favored in his Sunnah. For turning away from that is the source of troubles and harms, gathering pains and worries, and the cause of misery, humiliation, and disgrace.
He said: "Whoever turns away from the law of Allah is in constant grief and persistent worry because he lives this life, which is full of annoyances and surrounded by hardships, even if he possesses abundant wealth and much material gain, for its pleasure does not last, its security does not stabilize, and its honor does not endure. So how will he experience distress in the Barzakh and then in the Hereafter? We seek refuge with Allah from disgrace."
Sheikh Dr. Hussein Al-Sheikh concluded his sermon by urging prayer, explaining that it contains a connection with Allah, knowledge of Him, and love for Him; which makes the heart rest from the troubles and distractions of this world, allowing the servant's heart to connect with Allah, the Exalted, and find comfort in his Lord, the Almighty, thus attaining that pleasure which is the greatest of pleasures and experiences that cannot be matched or compared to any pleasure in this life. It is the methodology of drawing closer and worshiping Allah; that servant is indeed the paradise of this world and its high bliss, the delight of the eyes, the pleasure of souls, and the joy and bliss of this world.