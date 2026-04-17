تمكّنت هيئة الزكاة والضريبة والجمارك «زاتكا» في ميناء جدة الإسلامي من إحباط محاولة تهريب 29.1 كيلوغرام من مادة «الكوكايين»، ضُبطت مُخبأة في إحدى الحاويات الواردة إلى المملكة عبر الميناء.
وأوضح المتحدث باسم «زاتكا» حمود الحربي أنه عند خضوع إحدى الحاويات للإجراءات الجمركية، والكشف عليها عبر التقنيات الأمنية، والوسائل الحية، عُثر على تلك الكمية من «الكوكايين» مُخبأة في جهاز التكييف الخاص بالحاوية.
وأكّد المتحدث أن الهيئة عبر جميع منافذها الجمركية ماضية في إحكام الرقابة الجمركية على واردات وصادرات المملكة، وتقف بالمرصاد أمام محاولات أرباب التهريب، وذلك تحقيقًا لأبرز ركائز إستراتيجيتها المتمثلة في تعزيز أمن وحماية المجتمع، وذلك بالحد من محاولات تهريب مثل هذه الآفات وغيرها من الممنوعات بالتنسيق والتعاون مع شركائها في المديرية العامة لمكافحة المخدرات.
ودعا الحربي الجميع إلى الإسهام في مكافحة التهريب لحماية المجتمع والاقتصاد الوطني من خلال التواصل مع الهيئة على الرقم المخصص للبلاغات الأمنية (1910) أو عبر البريد الإلكتروني (1910@zatca.gov.sa) والرقم الدولي (009661910)، حيث تقوم الهيئة من خلال هذه القنوات باستقبال البلاغات المرتبطة بجرائم التهريب، ومخالفات أحكام نظام الجمارك الموحد وذلك بسرية تامة، مع منح مكافأة مالية للمُبلّغ في حال صحة معلومات البلاغ.
The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority "ZATCA" at the Islamic Port of Jeddah succeeded in thwarting an attempt to smuggle 29.1 kilograms of "cocaine," which was found hidden in one of the containers arriving in the Kingdom through the port.
The spokesperson for "ZATCA," Hamoud Al-Harbi, explained that when one of the containers was subjected to customs procedures and inspected using security technologies and live means, that quantity of "cocaine" was discovered hidden in the air conditioning unit of the container.
The spokesperson confirmed that the authority is continuing to tighten customs control over the Kingdom's imports and exports through all its customs outlets, standing vigilant against the attempts of smugglers. This is in line with one of the main pillars of its strategy, which is to enhance the security and protection of society by reducing attempts to smuggle such substances and other prohibited items in coordination and cooperation with its partners in the General Directorate for Drug Control.
Al-Harbi called on everyone to contribute to combating smuggling to protect society and the national economy by contacting the authority at the designated security reporting number (1910) or via email (1910@zatca.gov.sa) and the international number (009661910). The authority receives reports related to smuggling crimes and violations of the Unified Customs System through these channels with complete confidentiality, offering a financial reward to the informant if the information provided is accurate.