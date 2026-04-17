The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority "ZATCA" at the Islamic Port of Jeddah succeeded in thwarting an attempt to smuggle 29.1 kilograms of "cocaine," which was found hidden in one of the containers arriving in the Kingdom through the port.

The spokesperson for "ZATCA," Hamoud Al-Harbi, explained that when one of the containers was subjected to customs procedures and inspected using security technologies and live means, that quantity of "cocaine" was discovered hidden in the air conditioning unit of the container.

The spokesperson confirmed that the authority is continuing to tighten customs control over the Kingdom's imports and exports through all its customs outlets, standing vigilant against the attempts of smugglers. This is in line with one of the main pillars of its strategy, which is to enhance the security and protection of society by reducing attempts to smuggle such substances and other prohibited items in coordination and cooperation with its partners in the General Directorate for Drug Control.

Al-Harbi called on everyone to contribute to combating smuggling to protect society and the national economy by contacting the authority at the designated security reporting number (1910) or via email (1910@zatca.gov.sa) and the international number (009661910). The authority receives reports related to smuggling crimes and violations of the Unified Customs System through these channels with complete confidentiality, offering a financial reward to the informant if the information provided is accurate.