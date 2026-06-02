The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center concluded the Saudi Hearing Volunteer Project for cochlear implantation and auditory rehabilitation in the cities of Samandag, Dufna, and Reyhanlı in Hatay Province, Turkey, which took place from May 17-21, 2026, with the participation of a number of volunteers from various medical specialties.

The volunteer medical team from the center provided hearing screening services, auditory mold measurements, programming of hearing aids, and distributed them to the beneficiaries, totaling (371) individuals.

This initiative is part of the relief programs offered by the Kingdom through its humanitarian arm, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, to assist those in need and affected around the world.