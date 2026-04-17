تسلّم أمير منطقة حائل الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعد آل سعود شهادة اعتماد حائل مدينةً صحية من وزير الصحة فهد الجلاجل، وفق معايير منظمة الصحة العالمية؛ تعزيزاً لمجتمع حيوي ضمن رؤية السعودية 2030

وخلال حفل تسليم شهادة اعتماد حائل مدينة صحية من منظمة الصحة العالمية، أكد وزير الصحة أن حائل مدينة صحية وفق معايير منظمة الصحة العالمية، في نموذج يجسد تكامل الجهود، ويترجم «الصحة في كل السياسات» إلى واقع.

وأوضح أن في نمط الحياة أكثر من نصف المجتمع يمارس النشاط البدني بانتظام، دلالة على وعي صحي متقدم، فيما تجاوزت المساحات الخضراء في حائل 3.5 مليون متر مربع، حيث يصل نصيب الفرد إلى نحو 9.5 أمتار مربعة بمستوى يتجاوز المعيار العالمي. وأضاف أن حائل تميزت في البيئة بجودة هواء تفوقت على المعيار العالمي بنحو 35%، دلالة على بيئة صحية وآمنة، مشيراً إلى أن في القطاع الصحي يقود التجمع الصحي في حائل تطبيق نموذج الرعاية الصحية السعودي، عبر منظومة متكاملة تضمن جودة الخدمات وسهولة الوصول لكل فرد. وفي التعليم، بيّن أن حائل تمتلك منظومة تعليمية واسعة تضم 492 مدرسة، وجامعة عريقة، وكليات تقنية تعزز الوعي، وتؤهل الكوادر الوطنية. وأكد أن الأثر في جودة الحياة والتنمية أصبح يشمل جودة الحياة والتنمية، لتصبح حائل نموذجًا متكاملًا يجسد مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030.