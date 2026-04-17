The Prince of Hail, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud Al Saud, received the certificate of accreditation for Hail as a Healthy City from the Minister of Health, Fahd Al-Jalajel, in accordance with the standards of the World Health Organization; enhancing a vibrant community as part of Saudi Vision 2030.

During the ceremony for the accreditation of Hail as a Healthy City by the World Health Organization, the Minister of Health confirmed that Hail is a Healthy City according to the standards of the World Health Organization, in a model that embodies the integration of efforts and translates "health in all policies" into reality.

He explained that in terms of lifestyle, more than half of the community engages in regular physical activity, indicating advanced health awareness, while the green spaces in Hail exceed 3.5 million square meters, with an individual share of about 9.5 square meters, surpassing the global standard. He added that Hail stands out in terms of air quality, exceeding the global standard by about 35%, indicating a healthy and safe environment. He pointed out that in the health sector, the health cluster in Hail leads the implementation of the Saudi healthcare model through an integrated system that ensures the quality of services and ease of access for every individual. In education, he noted that Hail has a comprehensive educational system that includes 492 schools, a prestigious university, and technical colleges that enhance awareness and prepare national cadres. He affirmed that the impact on quality of life and development has become inclusive, making Hail a comprehensive model that embodies the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.