The Saudi embassy in Ankara confirmed to "Okaz" that it is intensifying its follow-up on the investigation into the death of citizen Said Al-Mohamadi (82 years old) and facilitating all procedures for his family following his passing due to a case of poisoning after consuming a meal inside the hotel where he was staying in the Şişli area of Istanbul, which he arrived at on a tourist trip with his wife.



Sources informed "Okaz" that the relevant Turkish authorities took samples of the meats and foods from the restaurant where the deceased had eaten, and it was verified that the hotel was sanitized before the incident. According to the source, the investigations included the restaurant manager, the chef, and a hotel official, and they were released under judicial supervision.



Initial testimonies obtained by "Okaz" revealed that citizen Said Al-Mohamadi died three days after his arrival, as he showed signs of illness and fatigue and continued to vomit persistently after one day of consuming the meal. He visited the hospital, received treatment, and returned to the hotel where he was staying, but his health condition did not improve and deteriorated. Emergency teams were called to the site and found him lifeless.



The investigations suggest suspicion of food poisoning from a chicken meal consumed by the deceased one day before his death.



It was found that the period between eating the food and the appearance of the first symptoms ranged from 20 to 23 hours. Later, the relevant security authorities in Istanbul began an investigation that included the restaurant and the hotel, examining surveillance camera recordings and taking food samples for analysis.



Surveillance cameras documented the moment the deceased consumed the food.



Information indicated that the citizen was staying in a hotel in the famous tourist area of Şişli, and the investigations reinforced the hypothesis of him being poisoned as one of the main possibilities in the investigation.



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