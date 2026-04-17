أكدت السفارة السعودية في أنقرة لـ«عكاظ» تكثيف متابعتها لمجريات التحقيق في وفاة المواطن سعيد المحمدي (82 عاماً) و تسهيل كل الإجراءات لأسرته بعد رحيله إثر تعرضه لحالة تسمم بعد تناوله وجبة داخل فندق مكان إقامته في منطقة شيشلي بمدينة إسطنبول الذي وصلها في رحلة سياحية بصحبة زوجته.


وأبلغت مصادر «عكاظ» عن أخذ السلطات التركية المختصة عينات من اللحوم و الأطعمة من المطعم الذي تم تناول الراحل الطعام فيه، وجرى التثبت من تعقيم الفندق قبل الحادثة، و طبقاً للمصدر فإن التحقيقات شملت، مدير المطعم والطاهي و مسؤولاً في الفندق، وجرى إطلاق سراحهم بشرط الرقابة القضائية على الثلاثة


و كشفت الإفادات الأولية التي حصلت عليها «عكاظ» ان المواطن سعيد المحمدي توفي بعد 3 أيام من وصوله، إذ ظهر عليه المرض و الإعياء وظل يتقيأ باستمرار بعد يوم من تناوله وجبة الطعام فراجع المستشفى وتلقى العلاج و غادر إلى لفندق الذي يقيم فيه، غير أن حالته الصحية لم تتحسن و سجلت تدهوراً و تمّ استدعاء فرق الإسعاف التي وصلت الموقع ووجدته مفارقاً الحياة.


وترجّح التحقيقات الاشتباه في التسمم الغذائي من وجبة دجاج تناولها المتوفى قبل يوم واحد من وفاتهً


و تبين أن الفترة بين تناول الطعام وظهور الأعراض الأولى راوحت بين 20 إلى 23 ساعة. وفي وقت لاحق بدأت الجهات الأمنية المختصة في إسطنبول تحقيقًا شمل المطعم والفندق، وجرى فحص تسجيلات كاميرات المراقبة وأخذ عينات من الطعام للتحليل.


‏‏و وثقت كاميرات المراقبة لحظة تناول المتوفى للطعام.


وأشارت المعلومات إلى أن المواطن كان يقيم في فندق بمنطقة شيشلي الشهيرة بغزارة السياح، وتعزز التحقيقات فرضية تعرضه لتسمم كأحد أبرز الاحتمالات في التحقيق.