The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a congratulatory cable to His Excellency Mr. Romuald Wadani, on the occasion of his victory in the presidential elections in the Republic of Benin.

The King expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes for success and prosperity for His Excellency, and for the brotherly people of the Republic of Benin, further progress and prosperity.

Additionally, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud sent a congratulatory cable to Romuald Wadani, on the occasion of his victory in the presidential elections in the Republic of Benin.

The Crown Prince expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes for success and prosperity for His Excellency, and for the brotherly people of the Republic of Benin, further progress and advancement.