بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، برقية تهنئة، لفخامة السيد روموالد واداني، بمناسبة فوزه في الانتخابات الرئاسية بجمهورية بنين.
وأعرب الملك، عن أصدق التهاني وأطيب التمنيات بالتوفيق والسداد لفخامته، ولشعب جمهورية بنين الشقيق المزيد من التقدم والرخاء.
كما بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود برقية تهنئة، لروموالد واداني، بمناسبة فوزه في الانتخابات الرئاسية بجمهورية بنين.
وعبّر ولي العهد، عن أصدق التهاني وأطيب التمنيات بالتوفيق والسداد لفخامته، ولشعب جمهورية بنين الشقيق المزيد من التقدم والرقي.
The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a congratulatory cable to His Excellency Mr. Romuald Wadani, on the occasion of his victory in the presidential elections in the Republic of Benin.
The King expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes for success and prosperity for His Excellency, and for the brotherly people of the Republic of Benin, further progress and prosperity.
Additionally, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud sent a congratulatory cable to Romuald Wadani, on the occasion of his victory in the presidential elections in the Republic of Benin.
The Crown Prince expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes for success and prosperity for His Excellency, and for the brotherly people of the Republic of Benin, further progress and advancement.