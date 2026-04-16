بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، برقية تهنئة، لفخامة السيد روموالد واداني، بمناسبة فوزه في الانتخابات الرئاسية بجمهورية بنين.

وأعرب الملك، عن أصدق التهاني وأطيب التمنيات بالتوفيق والسداد لفخامته، ولشعب جمهورية بنين الشقيق المزيد من التقدم والرخاء.

كما بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود برقية تهنئة، لروموالد واداني، بمناسبة فوزه في الانتخابات الرئاسية بجمهورية بنين.

وعبّر ولي العهد، عن أصدق التهاني وأطيب التمنيات بالتوفيق والسداد لفخامته، ولشعب جمهورية بنين الشقيق المزيد من التقدم والرقي.