The Governor of Jazan Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Abdulaziz, chaired the meeting of the Supreme Committee for Localization to discuss the latest developments in the labor market in the region, and to review the indicators, challenges, and opportunities related to localization programs.

During the meeting, he was briefed on the key labor market data and what is required to enhance localization efforts and increase the participation rates of national cadres in the private sector, which contributes to the optimal utilization of human resources in the region.

The Governor of Jazan also reviewed the main challenges, including the need to enhance women's participation in the labor market, align educational outcomes with market needs, and develop training and qualification programs to support the readiness of young men and women for available job opportunities.

Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz directed to raise localization rates in various sectors and to address the challenges that hinder the entry of the region's youth into the labor market, emphasizing the importance of empowering young people and enhancing their presence in economic development pathways, while creating a suitable environment for that, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

He stressed the necessity of integrating efforts between government and private entities and activating partnerships with educational and training institutions, which contributes to developing national competencies and aligning them with labor market requirements.

He emphasized the importance of monitoring localization rates in operational contracts and establishments, and submitting periodic reports to the committee, in addition to preparing phased executive plans that contribute to increasing employment opportunities and reducing unemployment rates.

At the end of the meeting, the Governor of Jazan pointed out that youth represent the fundamental pillar of development, emphasizing the importance of harnessing all resources to empower the region's youth with quality opportunities and enhance their role in the comprehensive development journey.