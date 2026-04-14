رأس أمير منطقة جازان الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عبدالعزيز اجتماع اللجنة العليا للتوطين؛ لمناقشة مستجدات سوق العمل بالمنطقة، واستعراض المؤشرات والتحديات والفرص المرتبطة ببرامج التوطين.

واطّلع خلال الاجتماع، على أبرز بيانات سوق العمل، وما يتطلب لتعزيز جهود التوطين، ورفع معدلات مشاركة الكوادر الوطنية في القطاع الخاص، بما يسهم في تحقيق الاستفادة المثلى من الإمكانات البشرية في المنطقة.

كما اطّلع أمير جازان على أبرز التحديات، من بينها الحاجة إلى تعزيز مشاركة المرأة في سوق العمل، ومواءمة مخرجات التعليم مع احتياجات السوق، إلى جانب تطوير برامج التدريب والتأهيل، بما يدعم جاهزية الشباب والفتيات للفرص الوظيفية المتاحة.

ووجّه الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز، برفع نسب التوطين في مختلف القطاعات، ومعالجة التحديات التي تعيق دخول أبناء وبنات المنطقة إلى سوق العمل، مؤكدًا أهمية تمكين الشباب وتعزيز حضورهم في مسارات التنمية الاقتصادية، وتهيئة البيئة المناسبة لذلك، بما يتوافق مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.

وشدّد على ضرورة تكامل الجهود بين الجهات الحكومية والخاصة، وتفعيل الشراكات مع المؤسسات التعليمية والتدريبية، بما يسهم في تطوير الكفاءات الوطنية ومواءمتها مع متطلبات سوق العمل.

وأكد على أهمية متابعة نسب التوطين في العقود التشغيلية والمنشآت، ورفع تقارير دورية للجنة، إلى جانب إعداد خطط تنفيذية مرحلية تسهم في زيادة فرص التوظيف وخفض معدلات البطالة.

وفي ختام الاجتماع لفت أمير جازان النظر إلى أن الشاب يمثل الركيزة الأساسية للتنمية، مؤكدًا أهمية تسخير الإمكانات كافة لتمكين أبناء وبنات المنطقة من الفرص النوعية، وتعزيز دورهم في مسيرة التنمية الشاملة.