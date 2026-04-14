رأس أمير منطقة جازان الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عبدالعزيز اجتماع اللجنة العليا للتوطين؛ لمناقشة مستجدات سوق العمل بالمنطقة، واستعراض المؤشرات والتحديات والفرص المرتبطة ببرامج التوطين.
واطّلع خلال الاجتماع، على أبرز بيانات سوق العمل، وما يتطلب لتعزيز جهود التوطين، ورفع معدلات مشاركة الكوادر الوطنية في القطاع الخاص، بما يسهم في تحقيق الاستفادة المثلى من الإمكانات البشرية في المنطقة.
كما اطّلع أمير جازان على أبرز التحديات، من بينها الحاجة إلى تعزيز مشاركة المرأة في سوق العمل، ومواءمة مخرجات التعليم مع احتياجات السوق، إلى جانب تطوير برامج التدريب والتأهيل، بما يدعم جاهزية الشباب والفتيات للفرص الوظيفية المتاحة.
ووجّه الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز، برفع نسب التوطين في مختلف القطاعات، ومعالجة التحديات التي تعيق دخول أبناء وبنات المنطقة إلى سوق العمل، مؤكدًا أهمية تمكين الشباب وتعزيز حضورهم في مسارات التنمية الاقتصادية، وتهيئة البيئة المناسبة لذلك، بما يتوافق مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.
وشدّد على ضرورة تكامل الجهود بين الجهات الحكومية والخاصة، وتفعيل الشراكات مع المؤسسات التعليمية والتدريبية، بما يسهم في تطوير الكفاءات الوطنية ومواءمتها مع متطلبات سوق العمل.
وأكد على أهمية متابعة نسب التوطين في العقود التشغيلية والمنشآت، ورفع تقارير دورية للجنة، إلى جانب إعداد خطط تنفيذية مرحلية تسهم في زيادة فرص التوظيف وخفض معدلات البطالة.
وفي ختام الاجتماع لفت أمير جازان النظر إلى أن الشاب يمثل الركيزة الأساسية للتنمية، مؤكدًا أهمية تسخير الإمكانات كافة لتمكين أبناء وبنات المنطقة من الفرص النوعية، وتعزيز دورهم في مسيرة التنمية الشاملة.
The Governor of Jazan Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Abdulaziz, chaired the meeting of the Supreme Committee for Localization to discuss the latest developments in the labor market in the region, and to review the indicators, challenges, and opportunities related to localization programs.
During the meeting, he was briefed on the key labor market data and what is required to enhance localization efforts and increase the participation rates of national cadres in the private sector, which contributes to the optimal utilization of human resources in the region.
The Governor of Jazan also reviewed the main challenges, including the need to enhance women's participation in the labor market, align educational outcomes with market needs, and develop training and qualification programs to support the readiness of young men and women for available job opportunities.
Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz directed to raise localization rates in various sectors and to address the challenges that hinder the entry of the region's youth into the labor market, emphasizing the importance of empowering young people and enhancing their presence in economic development pathways, while creating a suitable environment for that, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.
He stressed the necessity of integrating efforts between government and private entities and activating partnerships with educational and training institutions, which contributes to developing national competencies and aligning them with labor market requirements.
He emphasized the importance of monitoring localization rates in operational contracts and establishments, and submitting periodic reports to the committee, in addition to preparing phased executive plans that contribute to increasing employment opportunities and reducing unemployment rates.
At the end of the meeting, the Governor of Jazan pointed out that youth represent the fundamental pillar of development, emphasizing the importance of harnessing all resources to empower the region's youth with quality opportunities and enhance their role in the comprehensive development journey.