Taif University announced the transition to remote learning for tomorrow (Tuesday) via the "Blackboard" platform at the main campus in Al-Hawiya and all university campuses and colleges in the governorates of Rania, Al-Khurmah, and Turbah, based on information received from the National Center of Meteorology.

The university clarified that the decision is made in consideration of the safety of students and members of both the academic and administrative staff, while employees will continue to work remotely in accordance with the applicable regulations and policies.