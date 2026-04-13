أعلنت جامعة الطائف تحويل الدراسة الحضورية ليوم غدٍ (الثلاثاء) «عن بُعد» عبر منصة «بلاك بورد» في المقر الرئيس بالحوية وجميع المقرات والكليات الجامعية بمحافظات رنية والخرمة وتربة، بناءً على ما ورد من المركز الوطني للأرصاد.

وأوضحت الجامعة أن القرار يأتي حرصاً على سلامة الطلاب والطالبات وأعضاء الهيئتين الأكاديمية والإدارية، فيما يستمر دوام الموظفين عن بُعد وفق الأنظمة واللوائح المعمول بها.