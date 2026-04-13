أعلنت جامعة الطائف تحويل الدراسة الحضورية ليوم غدٍ (الثلاثاء) «عن بُعد» عبر منصة «بلاك بورد» في المقر الرئيس بالحوية وجميع المقرات والكليات الجامعية بمحافظات رنية والخرمة وتربة، بناءً على ما ورد من المركز الوطني للأرصاد.
وأوضحت الجامعة أن القرار يأتي حرصاً على سلامة الطلاب والطالبات وأعضاء الهيئتين الأكاديمية والإدارية، فيما يستمر دوام الموظفين عن بُعد وفق الأنظمة واللوائح المعمول بها.
Taif University announced the transition to remote learning for tomorrow (Tuesday) via the "Blackboard" platform at the main campus in Al-Hawiya and all university campuses and colleges in the governorates of Rania, Al-Khurmah, and Turbah, based on information received from the National Center of Meteorology.
The university clarified that the decision is made in consideration of the safety of students and members of both the academic and administrative staff, while employees will continue to work remotely in accordance with the applicable regulations and policies.