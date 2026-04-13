دشّن التحالف الإسلامي العسكري لمحاربة الإرهاب، بالتعاون مع مركز الأمم المتحدة لمكافحة الإرهاب، اليوم، برنامج التدريب القانوني على مكافحة الإرهاب، ضمن المبادرة الإستراتيجية المعنية بمجال محاربة تمويل الإرهاب «دليل»، في العاصمة موروني بجمهورية القمر المتحدة، ويستمر حتى 17 أبريل الجاري، في إطار جهود التحالف المستمرة لتعزيز القدرات القانونية والمؤسسية للدول الأعضاء في مجال مكافحة الإرهاب وتمويله.

حضر حفل التدشين رئيس البرلمان بجمهورية القمر المتحدة مستدران عبده، ومدير مكتب رئيس جمهورية القمر المتحدة المكلف بالدفاع يوسف محمد علي، وأمين عام التحالف الإسلامي العسكري لمحاربة الإرهاب اللواء الطيار الركن محمد بن سعيد المغيدي، ومدير مركز الأمم المتحدة لمكافحة الإرهاب ماورو ميديكو، بمشاركة عدد من الوزراء والمسؤولين وكبار الشخصيات في الجمهورية القمرية، وعدد من السفراء والملحقين العسكريين المعتمدين.

ويهدف البرنامج إلى تمكين المختصين في أجهزة إنفاذ القانون ووحدات التحريات المالية والجهات ذات العلاقة من تطوير منظوماتهم القانونية وتعزيز قدراتهم على كشف جرائم تمويل الإرهاب والتحقيق فيها وتعطيلها، بما يتوافق مع المعايير الدولية وأفضل الممارسات، كما يسهم البرنامج في تعزيز آليات التعاون الدولي وتبادل المعلومات في هذا المجال الحيوي.

وأشاد مدير مكتب رئيس جمهورية القمر المتحدة المكلف بالدفاع في كلمة له خلال حفل التدشين، بالمبادرات الإستراتيجية التي نفذها التحالف الإسلامي في جزر القمر منذ انطلاق برامجه التدريبية في ٢٠٢٥، مشيراً إلى أن هذه المبادرات النوعية وما يصاحبها من ورش عمل أسهمت في تعزيز خطاب قائم على الوسطية والتسامح والتعايش السلمي، إضافة إلى دعم الكوادر الوطنية والمؤسسات المالية في جزر القمر في كشف وتحليل للتدفقات المالية غير المشروعة والتصدي لها.

من جانبه عبّر أمين عام التحالف الإسلامي اللواء محمد المغيدي في كلمته، عن حرص التحالف الإسلامي من خلال برامجه ومبادراته المتنوعة على بناء الكفاءات الوطنية وتطوير القدرات المؤسسية لدى الدول الأعضاء، بما يسهم في رفع جاهزيتها في التصدي لآفة الإرهاب، مبيناً أن التحالف الإسلامي نفذ عدداً من المبادرات والبرامج التدريبية في بجمهورية القمر المتحدة في مجال محاربة الإرهاب وتمويل الإرهاب والمجال الفكري منذ انطلاق المبادرات الإستراتيجية للتحالف، وحقق ذلك أثراً ملموساً من خلال تأهيل أكثر من ٨٠ متدرباً من المختصين في مجالات محاربة الإرهاب.

كما ألقى الرئيس التنفيذي لمركز الأمم المتحدة لمكافحة الإرهاب ماورو ميديكو، كلمة أشار فيها إلى أهمية تضافر الجهود الدولية لضمان محاربة الإرهاب بفعالية وقطع جميع سُبل تمويله، مشيداً في الوقت ذاته بالشراكة المثمرة بين التحالف الإسلامي العسكري لمحاربة الإرهاب ومركز الأمم المتحدة لمكافحة الإرهاب.

ويشارك في البرنامج التدريبي نحو 30 متدرباً من الجهات المختصة، ويقدمه نخبة من الخبراء الدوليين على مدى خمسة أيام، عبر جلسات تدريبية متخصصة وتمارين عملية تهدف إلى تعزيز القدرات التطبيقية للمشاركين ورفع كفاءة التنسيق بين الجهات المعنية على المستويين الوطني والدولي.

ويجمع البرنامج بين محققين ومدعين عامين وجهات رقابية من القطاع المالي، إضافة إلى الجهات الوطنية المعنية، في جلسات عملية يقدمها خبراء يتناولون فيها مخاطر تمويل الإرهاب على المستوى العالمي والمعايير القانونية الدولية.

كما يهدف البرنامج إلى التدريب المتخصص بشأن التحقيقات المالية، وإساءة استخدام وسائل الدفع الرقمية، والأصول الافتراضية، وقطاع المنظمات غير الربحية، وتطبيق العقوبات المالية المستهدفة وفق قراري مجلس الأمن رقم 1267 و1373، إضافة إلى أدوات التعاون التشغيلي، المتعلقة بالمساعدة القانونية المتبادلة، والتحقيقات المشتركة، مع التركيز على المخاطر الأعلى المتعلقة بتحديد وتعطيل التدفقات المالية المرتبطة بالإرهاب.

كما يعزز البرنامج فهم توصيات مجموعة العمل المالي «FATF»، المعيار العالمي لأنظمة مكافحة غسل الأموال وتمويل الإرهاب، والالتزامات المنصوص عليها في قرار مجلس الأمن رقم 2462، الذي يلزم جميع الدول الأعضاء بتجريم تمويل الإرهاب وتعزيز التعاون الدولي.

وسيجمع البرنامج بين تمارين سيناريوهات وورش عمل تتناول شبكة العلاقات المترابطة في النظم المعقدة في مجال تمويل الإرهاب، بما يمكّن المشاركين من تحديد الثغرات الوطنية ووضع توصيات عملية لتعزيز القدرات المؤسسية.

ويأتي هذا البرنامج ضمن سلسلة مبادرات التحالف الإسلامي العسكري في مجال محاربة تمويل الإرهاب، التي تسعى إلى توحيد الجهود الدولية وبناء القدرات وتعزيز الجاهزية لدى الدول الأعضاء، بما يسهم في تحقيق الأمن والاستقرار ومواجهة التهديدات الإرهابية بكفاءة وفاعلية.

يذكر أنه سبق ووُقّعت مذكرة تفاهم بين التحالف الإسلامي العسكري لمحاربة الإرهاب ومركز الأمم المتحدة لمكافحة الإرهاب بمقر الأمم المتحدة بمدينة نيويورك في 2025، تهدف إلى توحيد الجهود في مواجهة التهديدات الإرهابية، وفقاً للأنظمة والتشريعات المعمول بها لدى الجانبين.

وشملت المذكرة مجموعة من مجالات التعاون الإستراتيجي، أبرزها عقد دورات تخصصية وتدريبية بشكل دوري لتطوير القدرات للقوى البشرية المعنية بإنفاذ القانون، إضافة إلى تقديم المساعدة التقنية للدول الأعضاء في التحالف الإسلامي والأمم المتحدة، وفقاً لاحتياجاتها، مع ضمان التنسيق الكامل بين الجانبين.