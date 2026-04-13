دشّن التحالف الإسلامي العسكري لمحاربة الإرهاب، بالتعاون مع مركز الأمم المتحدة لمكافحة الإرهاب، اليوم، برنامج التدريب القانوني على مكافحة الإرهاب، ضمن المبادرة الإستراتيجية المعنية بمجال محاربة تمويل الإرهاب «دليل»، في العاصمة موروني بجمهورية القمر المتحدة، ويستمر حتى 17 أبريل الجاري، في إطار جهود التحالف المستمرة لتعزيز القدرات القانونية والمؤسسية للدول الأعضاء في مجال مكافحة الإرهاب وتمويله.
حضر حفل التدشين رئيس البرلمان بجمهورية القمر المتحدة مستدران عبده، ومدير مكتب رئيس جمهورية القمر المتحدة المكلف بالدفاع يوسف محمد علي، وأمين عام التحالف الإسلامي العسكري لمحاربة الإرهاب اللواء الطيار الركن محمد بن سعيد المغيدي، ومدير مركز الأمم المتحدة لمكافحة الإرهاب ماورو ميديكو، بمشاركة عدد من الوزراء والمسؤولين وكبار الشخصيات في الجمهورية القمرية، وعدد من السفراء والملحقين العسكريين المعتمدين.
ويهدف البرنامج إلى تمكين المختصين في أجهزة إنفاذ القانون ووحدات التحريات المالية والجهات ذات العلاقة من تطوير منظوماتهم القانونية وتعزيز قدراتهم على كشف جرائم تمويل الإرهاب والتحقيق فيها وتعطيلها، بما يتوافق مع المعايير الدولية وأفضل الممارسات، كما يسهم البرنامج في تعزيز آليات التعاون الدولي وتبادل المعلومات في هذا المجال الحيوي.
وأشاد مدير مكتب رئيس جمهورية القمر المتحدة المكلف بالدفاع في كلمة له خلال حفل التدشين، بالمبادرات الإستراتيجية التي نفذها التحالف الإسلامي في جزر القمر منذ انطلاق برامجه التدريبية في ٢٠٢٥، مشيراً إلى أن هذه المبادرات النوعية وما يصاحبها من ورش عمل أسهمت في تعزيز خطاب قائم على الوسطية والتسامح والتعايش السلمي، إضافة إلى دعم الكوادر الوطنية والمؤسسات المالية في جزر القمر في كشف وتحليل للتدفقات المالية غير المشروعة والتصدي لها.
من جانبه عبّر أمين عام التحالف الإسلامي اللواء محمد المغيدي في كلمته، عن حرص التحالف الإسلامي من خلال برامجه ومبادراته المتنوعة على بناء الكفاءات الوطنية وتطوير القدرات المؤسسية لدى الدول الأعضاء، بما يسهم في رفع جاهزيتها في التصدي لآفة الإرهاب، مبيناً أن التحالف الإسلامي نفذ عدداً من المبادرات والبرامج التدريبية في بجمهورية القمر المتحدة في مجال محاربة الإرهاب وتمويل الإرهاب والمجال الفكري منذ انطلاق المبادرات الإستراتيجية للتحالف، وحقق ذلك أثراً ملموساً من خلال تأهيل أكثر من ٨٠ متدرباً من المختصين في مجالات محاربة الإرهاب.
كما ألقى الرئيس التنفيذي لمركز الأمم المتحدة لمكافحة الإرهاب ماورو ميديكو، كلمة أشار فيها إلى أهمية تضافر الجهود الدولية لضمان محاربة الإرهاب بفعالية وقطع جميع سُبل تمويله، مشيداً في الوقت ذاته بالشراكة المثمرة بين التحالف الإسلامي العسكري لمحاربة الإرهاب ومركز الأمم المتحدة لمكافحة الإرهاب.
ويشارك في البرنامج التدريبي نحو 30 متدرباً من الجهات المختصة، ويقدمه نخبة من الخبراء الدوليين على مدى خمسة أيام، عبر جلسات تدريبية متخصصة وتمارين عملية تهدف إلى تعزيز القدرات التطبيقية للمشاركين ورفع كفاءة التنسيق بين الجهات المعنية على المستويين الوطني والدولي.
ويجمع البرنامج بين محققين ومدعين عامين وجهات رقابية من القطاع المالي، إضافة إلى الجهات الوطنية المعنية، في جلسات عملية يقدمها خبراء يتناولون فيها مخاطر تمويل الإرهاب على المستوى العالمي والمعايير القانونية الدولية.
كما يهدف البرنامج إلى التدريب المتخصص بشأن التحقيقات المالية، وإساءة استخدام وسائل الدفع الرقمية، والأصول الافتراضية، وقطاع المنظمات غير الربحية، وتطبيق العقوبات المالية المستهدفة وفق قراري مجلس الأمن رقم 1267 و1373، إضافة إلى أدوات التعاون التشغيلي، المتعلقة بالمساعدة القانونية المتبادلة، والتحقيقات المشتركة، مع التركيز على المخاطر الأعلى المتعلقة بتحديد وتعطيل التدفقات المالية المرتبطة بالإرهاب.
كما يعزز البرنامج فهم توصيات مجموعة العمل المالي «FATF»، المعيار العالمي لأنظمة مكافحة غسل الأموال وتمويل الإرهاب، والالتزامات المنصوص عليها في قرار مجلس الأمن رقم 2462، الذي يلزم جميع الدول الأعضاء بتجريم تمويل الإرهاب وتعزيز التعاون الدولي.
وسيجمع البرنامج بين تمارين سيناريوهات وورش عمل تتناول شبكة العلاقات المترابطة في النظم المعقدة في مجال تمويل الإرهاب، بما يمكّن المشاركين من تحديد الثغرات الوطنية ووضع توصيات عملية لتعزيز القدرات المؤسسية.
ويأتي هذا البرنامج ضمن سلسلة مبادرات التحالف الإسلامي العسكري في مجال محاربة تمويل الإرهاب، التي تسعى إلى توحيد الجهود الدولية وبناء القدرات وتعزيز الجاهزية لدى الدول الأعضاء، بما يسهم في تحقيق الأمن والاستقرار ومواجهة التهديدات الإرهابية بكفاءة وفاعلية.
يذكر أنه سبق ووُقّعت مذكرة تفاهم بين التحالف الإسلامي العسكري لمحاربة الإرهاب ومركز الأمم المتحدة لمكافحة الإرهاب بمقر الأمم المتحدة بمدينة نيويورك في 2025، تهدف إلى توحيد الجهود في مواجهة التهديدات الإرهابية، وفقاً للأنظمة والتشريعات المعمول بها لدى الجانبين.
وشملت المذكرة مجموعة من مجالات التعاون الإستراتيجي، أبرزها عقد دورات تخصصية وتدريبية بشكل دوري لتطوير القدرات للقوى البشرية المعنية بإنفاذ القانون، إضافة إلى تقديم المساعدة التقنية للدول الأعضاء في التحالف الإسلامي والأمم المتحدة، وفقاً لاحتياجاتها، مع ضمان التنسيق الكامل بين الجانبين.
The Islamic Military Alliance to Combat Terrorism, in collaboration with the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism, today launched a legal training program on counter-terrorism, as part of the strategic initiative concerned with combating the financing of terrorism, "Guide," in the capital Moroni of the Comoros Republic. The program will continue until April 17, as part of the alliance's ongoing efforts to enhance the legal and institutional capacities of member states in the field of combating terrorism and its financing.
The inauguration ceremony was attended by the President of the Parliament of the Comoros Republic, Moustadran Abdo, the Director of the Office of the President of the Comoros Republic responsible for defense, Youssef Mohamed Ali, the Secretary-General of the Islamic Military Alliance to Combat Terrorism, Major General Pilot Rakan Mohammed bin Said Al-Muqaydi, and the Director of the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism, Mauro Medico, along with several ministers, officials, and prominent figures from the Comorian Republic, as well as a number of ambassadors and accredited military attachés.
The program aims to empower specialists in law enforcement agencies, financial investigation units, and relevant entities to develop their legal systems and enhance their capabilities to detect, investigate, and disrupt terrorism financing crimes, in accordance with international standards and best practices. The program also contributes to strengthening international cooperation mechanisms and information exchange in this vital area.
The Director of the Office of the President of the Comoros Republic responsible for defense praised, in his speech during the inauguration ceremony, the strategic initiatives implemented by the Islamic Alliance in the Comoros since the launch of its training programs in 2025, noting that these qualitative initiatives and the accompanying workshops have contributed to promoting a discourse based on moderation, tolerance, and peaceful coexistence, in addition to supporting national cadres and financial institutions in the Comoros in detecting and analyzing illicit financial flows and addressing them.
For his part, the Secretary-General of the Islamic Alliance, Major General Mohammed Al-Muqaydi, expressed in his speech the Islamic Alliance's commitment, through its various programs and initiatives, to build national competencies and develop institutional capacities among member states, which contributes to enhancing their readiness to confront the scourge of terrorism. He indicated that the Islamic Alliance has implemented a number of initiatives and training programs in the Comoros in the fields of combating terrorism, financing terrorism, and ideological areas since the launch of the strategic initiatives of the alliance, achieving a tangible impact through the qualification of more than 80 trainees from specialists in the fields of combating terrorism.
The Executive Director of the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism, Mauro Medico, also delivered a speech in which he highlighted the importance of international efforts to ensure effective counter-terrorism and cut off all funding avenues, while praising the fruitful partnership between the Islamic Military Alliance to Combat Terrorism and the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism.
About 30 trainees from relevant entities are participating in the training program, which is being delivered by a select group of international experts over five days, through specialized training sessions and practical exercises aimed at enhancing the practical capabilities of participants and improving coordination efficiency among relevant entities at both national and international levels.
The program brings together investigators, public prosecutors, and regulatory bodies from the financial sector, in addition to relevant national entities, in practical sessions presented by experts who address the risks of terrorism financing at the global level and international legal standards.
The program also aims to provide specialized training on financial investigations, the misuse of digital payment methods, virtual assets, the nonprofit sector, and the application of targeted financial sanctions according to Security Council Resolutions 1267 and 1373, in addition to operational cooperation tools related to mutual legal assistance and joint investigations, with a focus on the higher risks related to identifying and disrupting financial flows associated with terrorism.
The program also enhances understanding of the recommendations of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the global standard for anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing systems, and the obligations stipulated in Security Council Resolution 2462, which requires all member states to criminalize terrorism financing and enhance international cooperation.
The program will combine scenario exercises and workshops addressing the interconnected relationships in complex systems of terrorism financing, enabling participants to identify national gaps and provide practical recommendations to enhance institutional capacities.
This program is part of a series of initiatives by the Islamic Military Alliance in the field of combating terrorism financing, which aims to unify international efforts, build capacities, and enhance preparedness among member states, contributing to achieving security and stability and effectively addressing terrorist threats.
It is noteworthy that a memorandum of understanding was previously signed between the Islamic Military Alliance to Combat Terrorism and the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism at the United Nations headquarters in New York in 2025, aimed at unifying efforts to confront terrorist threats, in accordance with the regulations and legislation in force on both sides.
The memorandum included a range of strategic cooperation areas, most notably conducting specialized and training courses periodically to develop the capacities of the human resources involved in law enforcement, in addition to providing technical assistance to member states of the Islamic Alliance and the United Nations, according to their needs, while ensuring full coordination between the two sides.