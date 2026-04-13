The Islamic Military Alliance to Combat Terrorism, in collaboration with the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism, today launched a legal training program on counter-terrorism, as part of the strategic initiative concerned with combating the financing of terrorism, "Guide," in the capital Moroni of the Comoros Republic. The program will continue until April 17, as part of the alliance's ongoing efforts to enhance the legal and institutional capacities of member states in the field of combating terrorism and its financing.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by the President of the Parliament of the Comoros Republic, Moustadran Abdo, the Director of the Office of the President of the Comoros Republic responsible for defense, Youssef Mohamed Ali, the Secretary-General of the Islamic Military Alliance to Combat Terrorism, Major General Pilot Rakan Mohammed bin Said Al-Muqaydi, and the Director of the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism, Mauro Medico, along with several ministers, officials, and prominent figures from the Comorian Republic, as well as a number of ambassadors and accredited military attachés.



The program aims to empower specialists in law enforcement agencies, financial investigation units, and relevant entities to develop their legal systems and enhance their capabilities to detect, investigate, and disrupt terrorism financing crimes, in accordance with international standards and best practices. The program also contributes to strengthening international cooperation mechanisms and information exchange in this vital area.

The Director of the Office of the President of the Comoros Republic responsible for defense praised, in his speech during the inauguration ceremony, the strategic initiatives implemented by the Islamic Alliance in the Comoros since the launch of its training programs in 2025, noting that these qualitative initiatives and the accompanying workshops have contributed to promoting a discourse based on moderation, tolerance, and peaceful coexistence, in addition to supporting national cadres and financial institutions in the Comoros in detecting and analyzing illicit financial flows and addressing them.



For his part, the Secretary-General of the Islamic Alliance, Major General Mohammed Al-Muqaydi, expressed in his speech the Islamic Alliance's commitment, through its various programs and initiatives, to build national competencies and develop institutional capacities among member states, which contributes to enhancing their readiness to confront the scourge of terrorism. He indicated that the Islamic Alliance has implemented a number of initiatives and training programs in the Comoros in the fields of combating terrorism, financing terrorism, and ideological areas since the launch of the strategic initiatives of the alliance, achieving a tangible impact through the qualification of more than 80 trainees from specialists in the fields of combating terrorism.



The Executive Director of the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism, Mauro Medico, also delivered a speech in which he highlighted the importance of international efforts to ensure effective counter-terrorism and cut off all funding avenues, while praising the fruitful partnership between the Islamic Military Alliance to Combat Terrorism and the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism.

About 30 trainees from relevant entities are participating in the training program, which is being delivered by a select group of international experts over five days, through specialized training sessions and practical exercises aimed at enhancing the practical capabilities of participants and improving coordination efficiency among relevant entities at both national and international levels.



The program brings together investigators, public prosecutors, and regulatory bodies from the financial sector, in addition to relevant national entities, in practical sessions presented by experts who address the risks of terrorism financing at the global level and international legal standards.

The program also aims to provide specialized training on financial investigations, the misuse of digital payment methods, virtual assets, the nonprofit sector, and the application of targeted financial sanctions according to Security Council Resolutions 1267 and 1373, in addition to operational cooperation tools related to mutual legal assistance and joint investigations, with a focus on the higher risks related to identifying and disrupting financial flows associated with terrorism.

The program also enhances understanding of the recommendations of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the global standard for anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing systems, and the obligations stipulated in Security Council Resolution 2462, which requires all member states to criminalize terrorism financing and enhance international cooperation.



The program will combine scenario exercises and workshops addressing the interconnected relationships in complex systems of terrorism financing, enabling participants to identify national gaps and provide practical recommendations to enhance institutional capacities.

This program is part of a series of initiatives by the Islamic Military Alliance in the field of combating terrorism financing, which aims to unify international efforts, build capacities, and enhance preparedness among member states, contributing to achieving security and stability and effectively addressing terrorist threats.

It is noteworthy that a memorandum of understanding was previously signed between the Islamic Military Alliance to Combat Terrorism and the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism at the United Nations headquarters in New York in 2025, aimed at unifying efforts to confront terrorist threats, in accordance with the regulations and legislation in force on both sides.



The memorandum included a range of strategic cooperation areas, most notably conducting specialized and training courses periodically to develop the capacities of the human resources involved in law enforcement, in addition to providing technical assistance to member states of the Islamic Alliance and the United Nations, according to their needs, while ensuring full coordination between the two sides.