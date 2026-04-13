ترأس أمير المنطقة الشرقية رئيس لجنة السلامة المرورية بالمنطقة الأمير سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز في ديوان الإمارة اليوم (الإثنين) الاجتماع الدوري للجنة السلامة المرورية، بحضور أعضاء اللجنة من الجهات الحكومية والقطاع الخاص.
وأكد أمير المنطقة الشرقية أن ما حققته المنطقة من نتائج متقدمة في مؤشرات السلامة المرورية يعكس تكامل الجهود بين الجهات المعنية، وما يحظى به هذا القطاع من دعم واهتمام من القيادة الرشيدة، مشددًا على أهمية الاستمرار في تطوير المعالجات المرورية، وتعزيز الالتزام بالسلوكيات الآمنة، وتكثيف الجهود التوعوية والرقابية، بما يسهم في تحقيق مستويات أعلى من السلامة المرورية ويعزز جودة الحياة.
وخلال الاجتماع، استعرض أمين عام اللجنة عبدالله الراجحي مؤشرات الأداء لعام 2025، مؤكدًا أن ما تحقق يعكس جهود منظومة السلامة المرورية بالمنطقة الشرقية، التي تعمل وفق نهج مؤسسي قائم على البيانات والتحليل، إضافةً إلى كفاءة العمل التكاملي بين الجهات ضمن استراتيجية واضحة الأهداف، مبينًا أن اللجنة واصلت تحقيق أداء متقدم، كأقل منطقة في معدلات الوفيات وحوادث الطرق خلال العام 2025، حيث بلغ معدل الوفيات 7.68 حالة لكل 100 ألف نسمة، فيما سجل معدل الإصابات البليغة انخفاضًا ملحوظًا بواقع 31.36 حالة خلال العام 2025، وهي مؤشرات تتجاوز المستهدفات الوطنية وتعكس تحسنًا مستمرًا مقارنة بالعام الذي قبله، حيث يتضح أن منظومة السلامة المرورية تمكنت من الحفاظ على مستويات عالية من الكفاءة، بالتوازي مع ما تشهده المنطقة من نمو اقتصادي وعمراني متسارع، وما يصاحبه من زيادة في الحركة المرورية.
وأشار الراجحي إلى أن التحليل النوعي للحوادث أسهم في توجيه الجهود بشكل دقيق، إذ تتركز أكثر من 80% من الحوادث الجسيمة في أنماط محددة، ما مكّن الجهات من تركيز تدخلاتها وتحقيق نتائج ملموسة في معالجة مسببات الحوادث، فيما سجّلت حوادث الدهس انخفاضًا بنسبة 19% خلال عام 2025، وهو ما يعكس أثر البرامج التوعوية والجهود الميدانية، إلى جانب استمرار العمل على تعزيز وعي المشاة، كما بيّن أن عام 2025 شهد تكثيفًا في الجهود الضبطية للدراجات النارية، مع تسجيل أكثر من 41 ألف مخالفة، وحجز 18 ألف دراجة، في إطار رفع مستوى الالتزام، بالتوازي مع تنفيذ أكثر من 7,600 كيلومتر من أعمال تحسين الطرق، ومعالجة 245 نقطة سوداء، ما أسهم في تحسين البيئة المرورية وخفض المخاطر في المواقع عالية الخطورة، مؤكدًا أن اللجنة تعمل على تطوير حلول متكاملة لتنظيم حركة الشاحنات، بما يسهم في تحسين الانسيابية المرورية ودعم كفاءة المنظومة، وتحقيق مستويات أعلى من السلامة المرورية.
واختتمت اللجنة اجتماعها باستعراض التوصيات الختامية التي تركز على تعزيز التكامل بين الجهات المعنية، ومواصلة تطوير منظومة السلامة المرورية في المنطقة.
The Prince of the Eastern Province, Chairman of the Traffic Safety Committee in the region, Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, chaired today (Monday) the regular meeting of the Traffic Safety Committee at the Emirate's Diwan, with the presence of committee members from government agencies and the private sector.
The Prince of the Eastern Province emphasized that the advanced results achieved by the region in traffic safety indicators reflect the integration of efforts among the concerned entities, and the support and attention this sector receives from the wise leadership. He stressed the importance of continuing to develop traffic solutions, enhancing commitment to safe behaviors, and intensifying awareness and regulatory efforts, which contribute to achieving higher levels of traffic safety and enhancing quality of life.
During the meeting, the Secretary-General of the Committee, Abdullah Al-Rajhi, reviewed the performance indicators for the year 2025, confirming that the achievements reflect the efforts of the traffic safety system in the Eastern Province, which operates according to a data-driven and analytical institutional approach, in addition to the efficiency of integrated work among entities within a clear strategy. He pointed out that the committee has continued to achieve advanced performance, being the region with the lowest rates of fatalities and road accidents during the year 2025, with a fatality rate of 7.68 cases per 100,000 people, while the rate of serious injuries recorded a significant decrease of 31.36 cases during the year 2025. These indicators exceed national targets and reflect continuous improvement compared to the previous year, as it is evident that the traffic safety system has managed to maintain high levels of efficiency, alongside the rapid economic and urban growth witnessed in the region, which is accompanied by an increase in traffic movement.
Al-Rajhi indicated that the qualitative analysis of accidents has contributed to directing efforts accurately, as more than 80% of serious accidents are concentrated in specific patterns, which has enabled entities to focus their interventions and achieve tangible results in addressing the causes of accidents. Meanwhile, pedestrian accidents recorded a decrease of 19% during the year 2025, reflecting the impact of awareness programs and field efforts, alongside the continued work to enhance pedestrian awareness. He also noted that the year 2025 witnessed intensified regulatory efforts for motorcycles, with over 41,000 violations recorded and 18,000 motorcycles seized, as part of raising compliance levels, alongside the implementation of more than 7,600 kilometers of road improvement works and addressing 245 black spots, which contributed to improving the traffic environment and reducing risks in high-risk locations. He confirmed that the committee is working on developing integrated solutions to regulate truck movement, which contributes to improving traffic flow and supporting system efficiency, achieving higher levels of traffic safety.
The committee concluded its meeting by reviewing the final recommendations that focus on enhancing integration among the concerned entities and continuing to develop the traffic safety system in the region.