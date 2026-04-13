ترأس أمير المنطقة الشرقية رئيس لجنة السلامة المرورية بالمنطقة الأمير سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز في ديوان الإمارة اليوم (الإثنين) الاجتماع الدوري للجنة السلامة المرورية، بحضور أعضاء اللجنة من الجهات الحكومية والقطاع الخاص.

وأكد أمير المنطقة الشرقية أن ما حققته المنطقة من نتائج متقدمة في مؤشرات السلامة المرورية يعكس تكامل الجهود بين الجهات المعنية، وما يحظى به هذا القطاع من دعم واهتمام من القيادة الرشيدة، مشددًا على أهمية الاستمرار في تطوير المعالجات المرورية، وتعزيز الالتزام بالسلوكيات الآمنة، وتكثيف الجهود التوعوية والرقابية، بما يسهم في تحقيق مستويات أعلى من السلامة المرورية ويعزز جودة الحياة.

وخلال الاجتماع، استعرض أمين عام اللجنة عبدالله الراجحي مؤشرات الأداء لعام 2025، مؤكدًا أن ما تحقق يعكس جهود منظومة السلامة المرورية بالمنطقة الشرقية، التي تعمل وفق نهج مؤسسي قائم على البيانات والتحليل، إضافةً إلى كفاءة العمل التكاملي بين الجهات ضمن استراتيجية واضحة الأهداف، مبينًا أن اللجنة واصلت تحقيق أداء متقدم، كأقل منطقة في معدلات الوفيات وحوادث الطرق خلال العام 2025، حيث بلغ معدل الوفيات 7.68 حالة لكل 100 ألف نسمة، فيما سجل معدل الإصابات البليغة انخفاضًا ملحوظًا بواقع 31.36 حالة خلال العام 2025، وهي مؤشرات تتجاوز المستهدفات الوطنية وتعكس تحسنًا مستمرًا مقارنة بالعام الذي قبله، حيث يتضح أن منظومة السلامة المرورية تمكنت من الحفاظ على مستويات عالية من الكفاءة، بالتوازي مع ما تشهده المنطقة من نمو اقتصادي وعمراني متسارع، وما يصاحبه من زيادة في الحركة المرورية.

وأشار الراجحي إلى أن التحليل النوعي للحوادث أسهم في توجيه الجهود بشكل دقيق، إذ تتركز أكثر من 80% من الحوادث الجسيمة في أنماط محددة، ما مكّن الجهات من تركيز تدخلاتها وتحقيق نتائج ملموسة في معالجة مسببات الحوادث، فيما سجّلت حوادث الدهس انخفاضًا بنسبة 19% خلال عام 2025، وهو ما يعكس أثر البرامج التوعوية والجهود الميدانية، إلى جانب استمرار العمل على تعزيز وعي المشاة، كما بيّن أن عام 2025 شهد تكثيفًا في الجهود الضبطية للدراجات النارية، مع تسجيل أكثر من 41 ألف مخالفة، وحجز 18 ألف دراجة، في إطار رفع مستوى الالتزام، بالتوازي مع تنفيذ أكثر من 7,600 كيلومتر من أعمال تحسين الطرق، ومعالجة 245 نقطة سوداء، ما أسهم في تحسين البيئة المرورية وخفض المخاطر في المواقع عالية الخطورة، مؤكدًا أن اللجنة تعمل على تطوير حلول متكاملة لتنظيم حركة الشاحنات، بما يسهم في تحسين الانسيابية المرورية ودعم كفاءة المنظومة، وتحقيق مستويات أعلى من السلامة المرورية.

واختتمت اللجنة اجتماعها باستعراض التوصيات الختامية التي تركز على تعزيز التكامل بين الجهات المعنية، ومواصلة تطوير منظومة السلامة المرورية في المنطقة.