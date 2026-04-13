The Prince of the Eastern Province, Chairman of the Traffic Safety Committee in the region, Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, chaired today (Monday) the regular meeting of the Traffic Safety Committee at the Emirate's Diwan, with the presence of committee members from government agencies and the private sector.

The Prince of the Eastern Province emphasized that the advanced results achieved by the region in traffic safety indicators reflect the integration of efforts among the concerned entities, and the support and attention this sector receives from the wise leadership. He stressed the importance of continuing to develop traffic solutions, enhancing commitment to safe behaviors, and intensifying awareness and regulatory efforts, which contribute to achieving higher levels of traffic safety and enhancing quality of life.



During the meeting, the Secretary-General of the Committee, Abdullah Al-Rajhi, reviewed the performance indicators for the year 2025, confirming that the achievements reflect the efforts of the traffic safety system in the Eastern Province, which operates according to a data-driven and analytical institutional approach, in addition to the efficiency of integrated work among entities within a clear strategy. He pointed out that the committee has continued to achieve advanced performance, being the region with the lowest rates of fatalities and road accidents during the year 2025, with a fatality rate of 7.68 cases per 100,000 people, while the rate of serious injuries recorded a significant decrease of 31.36 cases during the year 2025. These indicators exceed national targets and reflect continuous improvement compared to the previous year, as it is evident that the traffic safety system has managed to maintain high levels of efficiency, alongside the rapid economic and urban growth witnessed in the region, which is accompanied by an increase in traffic movement.



Al-Rajhi indicated that the qualitative analysis of accidents has contributed to directing efforts accurately, as more than 80% of serious accidents are concentrated in specific patterns, which has enabled entities to focus their interventions and achieve tangible results in addressing the causes of accidents. Meanwhile, pedestrian accidents recorded a decrease of 19% during the year 2025, reflecting the impact of awareness programs and field efforts, alongside the continued work to enhance pedestrian awareness. He also noted that the year 2025 witnessed intensified regulatory efforts for motorcycles, with over 41,000 violations recorded and 18,000 motorcycles seized, as part of raising compliance levels, alongside the implementation of more than 7,600 kilometers of road improvement works and addressing 245 black spots, which contributed to improving the traffic environment and reducing risks in high-risk locations. He confirmed that the committee is working on developing integrated solutions to regulate truck movement, which contributes to improving traffic flow and supporting system efficiency, achieving higher levels of traffic safety.

The committee concluded its meeting by reviewing the final recommendations that focus on enhancing integration among the concerned entities and continuing to develop the traffic safety system in the region.