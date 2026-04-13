أعلنت الإدارة العامة للتدريب التقني والمهني بمنطقة عسير تعليق التدريب الحضوري اليوم (الإثنين)، في جميع منشآت التدريب التابعة لها (بنين وبنات) بالمنطقة، بناءً على التقارير الواردة من المركز الوطني للأرصاد.
وأوضحت الإدارة أن التدريب سيُنفَّذ عن بُعد عبر منصة «التدريب الإلكتروني»؛ حرصاً على سلامة المتدربين والمتدربات ومنسوبي ومنسوبات منشآت التدريب.
The General Administration for Technical and Vocational Training in the Asir region announced the suspension of in-person training today (Monday) in all training facilities under its jurisdiction (for both boys and girls) in the region, based on reports from the National Center of Meteorology.
The administration clarified that training will be conducted remotely via the "E-training" platform; in order to ensure the safety of trainees and staff at the training facilities.