أعلنت الإدارة العامة للتدريب التقني والمهني بمنطقة عسير تعليق التدريب الحضوري اليوم (الإثنين)، في جميع منشآت التدريب التابعة لها (بنين وبنات) بالمنطقة، بناءً على التقارير الواردة من المركز الوطني للأرصاد.

وأوضحت الإدارة أن التدريب سيُنفَّذ عن بُعد عبر منصة «التدريب الإلكتروني»؛ حرصاً على سلامة المتدربين والمتدربات ومنسوبي ومنسوبات منشآت التدريب.