أعلنت المديرية العامة للجوازات البدء في استقبال طلبات إصدار تصاريح الدخول لمكة المكرمة إلكترونياً للمقيمين العاملين خلال موسم الحج بالتكامل التقني مع (منصة تصريح) عبر «أبشر» وبوابة تصاريح دخول مكة المكرمة في بوابة مقيم، دون الحاجة إلى مراجعة مقار إدارات الجوازات.
وتتيح منصة «أبشر أفراد» إصدار التصاريح لمواطني دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي وحاملي الإقامة المميزة والمستثمرين وأم المواطن والعمالة المنزلية وأفراد الأسرة غير السعوديين، بعد إرفاق المستندات المطلوبة، ومن خلال بوابة تصاريح دخول مكة في بوابة مقيم يتم إصدار التصاريح للعاملين في المنشآت التي مقرّها مكة المكرمة ومن لديهم عقود عمل مع تلك المنشآت خلال موسم الحج.
The General Directorate of Passports has announced the start of receiving applications for the issuance of entry permits to Mecca electronically for resident workers during the Hajj season, in technical integration with the (Permit Platform) via "Absher" and the Mecca Entry Permit Portal in the Muqeem Portal, without the need to visit the passport offices.
The "Absher Individuals" platform allows the issuance of permits for citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, holders of premium residency, investors, the mother of a citizen, domestic workers, and non-Saudi family members, after attaching the required documents. Through the Mecca Entry Permit Portal in the Muqeem Portal, permits are issued for workers in establishments based in Mecca and those who have employment contracts with those establishments during the Hajj season.