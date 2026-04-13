The General Directorate of Passports has announced the start of receiving applications for the issuance of entry permits to Mecca electronically for resident workers during the Hajj season, in technical integration with the (Permit Platform) via "Absher" and the Mecca Entry Permit Portal in the Muqeem Portal, without the need to visit the passport offices.

The "Absher Individuals" platform allows the issuance of permits for citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, holders of premium residency, investors, the mother of a citizen, domestic workers, and non-Saudi family members, after attaching the required documents. Through the Mecca Entry Permit Portal in the Muqeem Portal, permits are issued for workers in establishments based in Mecca and those who have employment contracts with those establishments during the Hajj season.