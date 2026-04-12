The Public Security has confirmed the start of implementing the arrangements and procedures for Hajj, which require residents wishing to enter the holy city of Mecca to obtain a permit from the relevant authorities, starting tomorrow (Monday) 25/10/1447 AH, corresponding to 13/4/2026, prohibiting those who do not have an entry permit to the holy capital.

The Public Security emphasized that the arrangements and procedures for this year's Hajj will be applied to those who do not have an entry permit to work in the holy sites issued by the relevant authority, or a resident identity issued from the holy capital, or a Hajj permit.

It was noted that the issuance of entry permits to the holy capital for residents working during the Hajj season is done electronically through the "Absher Individuals" platform and the "Muqeem Portal," in technical integration with the unified digital platform for issuing Hajj permits (Permit Platform).