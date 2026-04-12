أكّد الأمن العام بدء تنفيذ الترتيبات والإجراءات المنظمة للحج التي تقتضي حصول المقيمين الراغبين في الدخول إلى مدينة مكة المكرمة على تصريح بذلك من الجهات المختصة، اعتباراً من غدٍ (الإثنين) 25/ 10/ 1447هـ الموافق 13/ 4/ 2026، بمنع من لا يتوافر لديهم تصريح دخول للعاصمة المقدسة.
وشدد الأمن العام على أنه سيتم تطبيق الترتيبات والإجراءات المنظمة لحج هذا العام، لمن ليس لديهم تصريح دخول للعمل في المشاعر المقدسة صادر من الجهة المختصة، أو هوية مقيم صادرة من العاصمة المقدسة، أو تصريح حج.
ونوّه بأن إصدار تصاريح دخول العاصمة المقدسة للمقيمين العاملين خلال موسم الحج يتم إلكترونياً عبر منصة «أبشر أفراد» و«بوابة مقيم»، بالتكامل التقني مع المنصة الرقمية الموحدة لإصدار تصاريح الحج (منصة تصريح).
The Public Security has confirmed the start of implementing the arrangements and procedures for Hajj, which require residents wishing to enter the holy city of Mecca to obtain a permit from the relevant authorities, starting tomorrow (Monday) 25/10/1447 AH, corresponding to 13/4/2026, prohibiting those who do not have an entry permit to the holy capital.
The Public Security emphasized that the arrangements and procedures for this year's Hajj will be applied to those who do not have an entry permit to work in the holy sites issued by the relevant authority, or a resident identity issued from the holy capital, or a Hajj permit.
It was noted that the issuance of entry permits to the holy capital for residents working during the Hajj season is done electronically through the "Absher Individuals" platform and the "Muqeem Portal," in technical integration with the unified digital platform for issuing Hajj permits (Permit Platform).