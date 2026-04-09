شدد أكاديميون في مجال الإعلام على أهمية الاستخدام المنضبط لتطبيقات الذكاء الاصطناعي بما يتعلق بالدور الأكاديمي في القطاع، مؤكدين ضرورة التعامل الملائم مع الذكاء الاصطناعي في الخطط الدراسيّة في كليات وأقسام الإعلام.

وأكد البروفيسور حسن منصور أستاذ الإعلام الرقمي في جامعة الملك سعود، وجود احتياج كبير لفهم ومعرفة كيف يمكن تطوير الخطط الدراسية لكليات وأقسام الإعلام في الجامعات السعودية، بما يواكب التقنيات الخاصة بالذكاء الاصطناعي والوعي به.

وأضاف أن الذكاء الاصطناعي اليوم لم يعد حكرًا على المتخصصين في علوم الحاسوب فقط، وإنما أصبح في كل مجالات الحياة، وأنه على المعنيين بقطاع الإعلام السعي للاستثمار الحكيم في الذكاء الاصطناعي، بما يسهم في تطوير القطاع.

وقال: بصفتنا أكاديميين في مجال الإعلام، فنحن معنيون كثيرا بإيلاء اهتمام كبير بالتطورات في قطاع الذكاء الاصطناعي، لذا أرى أن من الأهمية بمكان دراسة آليات إدماج وإدراج مهارة الذكاء الاصطناعي، سواء في الخطط الدراسية التعليمية أو في ممارسات وأساليب التعليم لأعضاء هيئات التدريس في الإعلام.

وأشار إلى وجود فجوة واضحة بما يتعلق بتحقيق الأهداف التعليمية للدراسة بالذكاء الاصطناعي، مشيراً إلى أن مسارات التعامل مع الذكاء الاصطناعي في الخطط الدراسية الحالية في أقسام الإعلام «ما زالت إما غير متحققة أو محدودة».

وأكد البروفيسور أنه خلص -من خلال دراسة نوعية- إلى أهمية استثمار الأقسام الإعلامية بالجامعات في الذكاء الاصطناعي «سواء عبر مسار عاجل يكمن في تحديث توصيفات المقررات الحالية، أو مسار طويل المدى، عبر إجراء تغييرات هيكلية دون الحاجة لتحويل خريج الإعلام إلى مبرمج، بل لإعداده خريجًا واعيًا قادرًا على استخدام الذكاء الاصطناعي وتقييم آثاره وأخلاقياته في العمل الإعلامي».

من جهته، دعا نائب المشرف على كرسي الدكتور إبراهيم المهنا لإعلام الطاقة والإعلام المتخصص الدكتور حبشي الشمري في حديثه إلى «عكاظ»، الجامعات، إلى اعتماد تطبيقات محددة في الذكاء الاصطناعي بدلاً من ترك الأمر مفتوحًا، وتنظيم دورات تدريبية للأساتذة، لتعريفهم بالاستخدام الأمثل، وتحديث القواعد الأخلاقية للجامعات، لمواكبة عصر الذكاء الاصطناعي.

وأشار حبشي إلى أن دراسة حديثة أجراها على 84 عضو هيئة تدريس في 5 جامعات سعودية، خلصت إحدى نتائجها إلى أن 8 من كل 10 محاضرين «يثقون بقيمة دورهم الشخصي في العملية التعليمية، ويرون أن التقنية تبقى مجرد أداة مساعدة».

وقال: إن الغالبية العظمى من الأكاديميين الإعلاميين يرون في هذه التقنيات أداة مفيدة، لكنهم في المقابل يرفضون تمامًا فكرة أن تحل محلهم مستقبلاً.

وأوضح حبشي أن مجمل أعضاء هيئة التدريس المشاركين في الدراسة أشاروا إلى أن أكبر فائدة يحصلون عليها من هذه التطبيقات؛ هي تطوير عملية التدريس والدعم خارج المحاضرة، يليها تمكينهم من إنجاز مهماتهم بشكل أسرع واستثمار وقتهم بشكل أفضل، ثم تطوير مهارات الطلاب.

لكنه استدرك إلى القول: «على الرغم من هذه الفوائد؛ إلّا أن أعضاء هيئة التدريس لديهم مخاوف حقيقية، أبرزها: الجوانب الأخلاقية والقانونية، ثم احتمال وقوع الطلاب في الانتحال العلمي»، متابعًا أن «هذه المخاوف وصلت إلى أعلى الدرجات في الاستبيان، مما يعني أن الأكاديميين يتعاملون مع هذه التقنيات بحذر ووعي، وليس بحماس مطلق».

وبيّنت الدراسة أن الأكاديميين الإعلاميين الذين يستخدمون هذه التطبيقات بشكل أكبر هم الأكثر اقتناعًا بفوائدها، والأكثر تفاؤلًا بدورها في تحسين التعليم. وأكدت باحثة الدكتوراه في قسم الإعلام بجامعة الملك سعود نهر حريري، أهمية تفعيل البرامج الأكاديمية المعززة بالذكاء الاصطناعي في الجامعات السعودية، موضحة أن هذا التوجه لا يقتصر على كونه تحديثًا تقنيًا، بل يمثل تحولًا بنيويًا عميقًا في فلسفة تعليم الإعلام وبنيته المؤسسية، بما يستدعي إعادة النظر في المناهج وأساليب التدريس ومخرجات التعلم، بما يتواكب مع التحولات الرقمية المتسارعة.

وبيّنت «حريري» أن الذكاء الاصطناعي أصبح عنصرًا محوريًّا في إعادة تشكيل المهارات الإعلامية والمناهج التعليمية، إلى جانب دوره في إعادة تعريف وظائف المؤسسات الأكاديمية، مؤكدة أن مستقبل الدراسات الإعلامية بات مرتبطًا بقدرة الجامعات على الانتقال من النماذج التقليديّة إلى نماذج تعليمية مرنة قائمة على الكفاءات، ومتصلة بشكل مباشر بمتطلبات سوق العمل الرقمي، مع اعتبار الذكاء الاصطناعي كفاءة تعليمية أساسية لا يمكن تجاوزها في بناء المخرجات التعليمية.

وأكدت «حريري» أن أهمية الدراسة تكمن في انتقالها من منطق التحسينات الجزئية إلى منطق التحول المؤسسي الشامل، مشددةً على أن تنظيم استخدام الذكاء الاصطناعي وتوجيهه أخلاقيًا أكثر فاعلية من منعه، لما يسهم به في تعزيز التفكير النقدي وتنمية الكفاءات التحليلية لدى الطلبة، مضيفةً أن مستقبل برامج الإعلام، في ظل رؤية المملكة 2030، يرتبط بمدى قدرة الجامعات على مواءمة مخرجاتها مع متطلبات الاقتصاد الرقمي وسوق العمل الإعلامي. وأشارت إلى أن «تحوّل الجامعة إلى مصمّم لخبرات تعليميّة رقميّة متكاملة يمثل شرطًا حاسمًا لمواكبة التحولات المستقبليّة»، محذّرة في الوقت ذاته من أن «الجمود المؤسسي قد يهدد القيمة المهنيّة لتخصص الإعلام، في مقابل ما يتيحه التكيف المنهجي من فرص لتعزيز تنافسية الخريجين في البيئة الإعلامية الرقمية».