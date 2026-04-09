Academics in the field of media emphasized the importance of disciplined use of artificial intelligence applications concerning the academic role in the sector, affirming the necessity of appropriate engagement with artificial intelligence in the curricula of media colleges and departments.

Professor Hassan Mansour, a professor of digital media at King Saud University, confirmed the significant need to understand and know how to develop the curricula for media colleges and departments in Saudi universities, in line with the technologies related to artificial intelligence and awareness of it.

He added that artificial intelligence today is no longer exclusive to specialists in computer science but has become prevalent in all areas of life, and that those involved in the media sector should strive to invest wisely in artificial intelligence, contributing to the development of the sector.

He stated: As academics in the field of media, we are very concerned about paying great attention to developments in the artificial intelligence sector, so I see it as crucial to study the mechanisms for integrating and incorporating artificial intelligence skills, whether in educational curricula or in the practices and teaching methods for faculty members in media.

He pointed out a clear gap regarding achieving the educational goals of studying artificial intelligence, noting that the pathways for dealing with artificial intelligence in the current curricula in media departments "are still either unachieved or limited."

The professor confirmed that he concluded—through a qualitative study—the importance of media departments in universities investing in artificial intelligence "either through an urgent pathway that involves updating the descriptions of current courses, or a long-term pathway, through making structural changes without the need to turn media graduates into programmers, but rather to prepare them as aware graduates capable of using artificial intelligence and evaluating its impacts and ethics in media work."

For his part, Dr. Habshi Al-Shammari, the deputy supervisor of the Ibrahim Al-Muhanna Chair for Energy Media and Specialized Media, called on universities, in his talk to "Okaz," to adopt specific applications in artificial intelligence instead of leaving the matter open, and to organize training courses for professors to familiarize them with optimal use, and to update the ethical guidelines of universities to keep pace with the era of artificial intelligence.

Habshi noted that a recent study he conducted on 84 faculty members in 5 Saudi universities concluded that one of its results showed that 8 out of every 10 lecturers "trust in the value of their personal role in the educational process and see that technology remains just a supportive tool."

He said that the vast majority of media academics view these technologies as useful tools, but they completely reject the idea that they will replace them in the future.

Habshi explained that the overall faculty members participating in the study indicated that the greatest benefit they gain from these applications is the development of the teaching process and support outside the lecture, followed by enabling them to complete their tasks more quickly and invest their time better, and then developing students' skills.

However, he added: "Despite these benefits, faculty members have real concerns, the most prominent of which are: ethical and legal aspects, and the possibility of students falling into academic dishonesty," noting that "these concerns reached the highest levels in the survey, which means that academics are dealing with these technologies with caution and awareness, not with absolute enthusiasm."

The study showed that media academics who use these applications more are the most convinced of their benefits and the most optimistic about their role in improving education. PhD researcher in the media department at King Saud University, Nahr Hariri, emphasized the importance of activating AI-enhanced academic programs in Saudi universities, explaining that this trend is not limited to being a technological update but represents a profound structural transformation in the philosophy of media education and its institutional framework, necessitating a reconsideration of curricula, teaching methods, and learning outcomes, in line with the accelerating digital transformations.

Hariri indicated that artificial intelligence has become a central element in reshaping media skills and educational curricula, alongside its role in redefining the functions of academic institutions, affirming that the future of media studies is now linked to universities' ability to transition from traditional models to flexible educational models based on competencies, directly connected to the requirements of the digital job market, considering artificial intelligence as a fundamental educational competency that cannot be overlooked in building educational outcomes.

Hariri emphasized that the importance of the study lies in its transition from the logic of partial improvements to the logic of comprehensive institutional transformation, stressing that organizing the use of artificial intelligence and directing it ethically is more effective than prohibiting it, as it contributes to enhancing critical thinking and developing analytical competencies among students, adding that the future of media programs, under the Kingdom's Vision 2030, is linked to the extent to which universities can align their outputs with the requirements of the digital economy and the media job market. She pointed out that "the university's transformation into a designer of integrated digital learning experiences is a crucial condition for keeping pace with future transformations," warning at the same time that "institutional stagnation may threaten the professional value of the media specialization, compared to the opportunities that systematic adaptation provides to enhance graduates' competitiveness in the digital media environment."