نظمت مؤسسة منتدى أصيلة، أخيراً، حفل افتتاح معرض تشكيلي جماعي برواق محمد بن عيسى للفنون الجميلة، في مركز الحسن الثاني للملتقيات الدولية، حضره نخبة من الفنانين والمثقفين والمسؤولين والمنتخبين المحليين.
ينظم هذا المعرض الذي أطلق عليه اسم «تشكيليات فصول أصيلة 25»، في إطار فعاليات الدورة الربيعية لموسم أصيلة الثقافي الدولي السابع والأربعين، ويمتد إلى أول يوليو 2026.
يضم المعرض المجموعة الخاصة للأعمال الفنية لمؤسسة منتدى أصيلة التي تم إنجازها خلال مختلف الإقامات الفنية التي احتضنتها أصيلة طيلة سنة 2025ّ، ضمن فعاليات موسم أصيلة الثقافي الدولي السادس والأربعين، المنظم تحت الرعاية السامية للملك محمد السادس، وبشراكة مع وزارة الشباب والثقافة والتواصل وجماعة (بلدية) أصيلة.
شارك في هذا المعرض 25 فناناً وفنانة يمثلون مدارس فنية متنوعة، من البحرين (لبنى الأمين)، وسورية (علي علي سلطان، خالد الساعي، ناصر حسين)، والأردن (هيلدا حياري)، وتونس (ريم العياري)، وإسبانيا (خيمينا تيرسيرو)، وكوت ديفوار (ميدوريك توراي)، إضافة إلى الفنانين المغاربة (حسين الميموني، وعبدالرفيع الكدالي، وبشير أمل، وصلاح بنجكان، وعبداللطيف العسري، وعبدالقادر المليحي، وسهيل بنعزوز، ومعاذ الجباري، ومحمد عنزاوي، ونرجس الجباري، وشعة الخراز ديكنز، وسوسن المليحي، وطارق فيطح، ويوسف الخريب، ونوال عمور، وياسمين ديكنز).
كما عرف المعرض بتخصيص جناح للفنانة التشكيلية المغربية الراحلة نجوى الهيتمي، التي وافتها المنية منتصف شهر أغسطس 2025، عرفانا لمشاركاتها العديدة في مواسم أصيلة، كانت آخرها الدورة الربيعية لسنة 2025، بحضور أفراد من أسرتها.
تجدر الإشارة كذلك، إلى أن الدورة الربيعية لهذا العام، تنظم ما بين 27 مارس و12 أبريل 2026، تستضيف خلالها مؤسسة منتدى أصيلة 16 فناناً وفنانة من البحرين، وسورية، وإسبانيا، وبلجيكا، وإيطاليا، والمغرب، للمشاركة في مشاغل الصباغة، والليتوغرافيا وفن الحفر، إلى جانب تنظيم مشغل مواهب الطفل، وورشة كتابة وإبداع الطفل.
The Asilah Forum Foundation recently organized the opening ceremony of a collective art exhibition at the Mohammed Ben Issa Gallery of Fine Arts, located in the Hassan II Center for International Meetings. The event was attended by a select group of artists, intellectuals, officials, and local elected representatives.
This exhibition, titled "Asilah Artistic Seasons 25," is part of the spring activities of the 47th International Cultural Season of Asilah and will run until July 1, 2026.
The exhibition features the private collection of artworks from the Asilah Forum Foundation, created during various artistic residencies held in Asilah throughout 2025, as part of the 46th International Cultural Season of Asilah, organized under the high patronage of King Mohammed VI, in partnership with the Ministry of Youth, Culture, and Communication, and the municipality of Asilah.
Twenty-five artists from diverse artistic schools participated in this exhibition, including artists from Bahrain (Lubna Al-Amin), Syria (Ali Ali Sultan, Khaled Al-Sa'i, Nasser Hussein), Jordan (Hilda Hayari), Tunisia (Rim Al-Ayari), Spain (Jimena Tercero), and Ivory Coast (Midorik Touré), in addition to Moroccan artists (Hussein Al-Maimouni, Abdelrafeh Kadali, Bashir Amal, Salah Benjikan, Abdelatif Al-Asri, Abdelkader Al-Melihi, Souhail Benazzouz, Moath Al-Jabari, Mohammed Anzawi, Narjis Al-Jabari, Shata Al-Kharraz Dickens, Susan Al-Melihi, Tarek Faitah, Youssef Al-Kharib, Nawal Amour, and Yasmin Dickens).
The exhibition also featured a section dedicated to the late Moroccan visual artist Najwa Al-Haytami, who passed away in mid-August 2025, in recognition of her numerous contributions to the Asilah seasons, the last of which was the spring session of 2025, attended by members of her family.
It is also noteworthy that this year's spring session will be held between March 27 and April 12, 2026, during which the Asilah Forum Foundation will host 16 artists from Bahrain, Syria, Spain, Belgium, Italy, and Morocco to participate in painting workshops, lithography, and printmaking, alongside organizing a children's talent workshop and a children's writing and creativity workshop.