نظمت مؤسسة منتدى أصيلة، أخيراً، حفل افتتاح معرض تشكيلي جماعي برواق محمد بن عيسى للفنون الجميلة، في مركز الحسن الثاني للملتقيات الدولية، حضره نخبة من الفنانين والمثقفين والمسؤولين والمنتخبين المحليين.

ينظم هذا المعرض الذي أطلق عليه اسم «تشكيليات فصول أصيلة 25»، في إطار فعاليات الدورة الربيعية لموسم أصيلة الثقافي الدولي السابع والأربعين، ويمتد إلى أول يوليو 2026.

يضم المعرض المجموعة الخاصة للأعمال الفنية لمؤسسة منتدى أصيلة التي تم إنجازها خلال مختلف الإقامات الفنية التي احتضنتها أصيلة طيلة سنة 2025ّ، ضمن فعاليات موسم أصيلة الثقافي الدولي السادس والأربعين، المنظم تحت الرعاية السامية للملك محمد السادس، وبشراكة مع وزارة الشباب والثقافة والتواصل وجماعة (بلدية) أصيلة.

شارك في هذا المعرض 25 فناناً وفنانة يمثلون مدارس فنية متنوعة، من البحرين (لبنى الأمين)، وسورية (علي علي سلطان، خالد الساعي، ناصر حسين)، والأردن (هيلدا حياري)، وتونس (ريم العياري)، وإسبانيا (خيمينا تيرسيرو)، وكوت ديفوار (ميدوريك توراي)، إضافة إلى الفنانين المغاربة (حسين الميموني، وعبدالرفيع الكدالي، وبشير أمل، وصلاح بنجكان، وعبداللطيف العسري، وعبدالقادر المليحي، وسهيل بنعزوز، ومعاذ الجباري، ومحمد عنزاوي، ونرجس الجباري، وشعة الخراز ديكنز، وسوسن المليحي، وطارق فيطح، ويوسف الخريب، ونوال عمور، وياسمين ديكنز).

كما عرف المعرض بتخصيص جناح للفنانة التشكيلية المغربية الراحلة نجوى الهيتمي، التي وافتها المنية منتصف شهر أغسطس 2025، عرفانا لمشاركاتها العديدة في مواسم أصيلة، كانت آخرها الدورة الربيعية لسنة 2025، بحضور أفراد من أسرتها.

تجدر الإشارة كذلك، إلى أن الدورة الربيعية لهذا العام، تنظم ما بين 27 مارس و12 أبريل 2026، تستضيف خلالها مؤسسة منتدى أصيلة 16 فناناً وفنانة من البحرين، وسورية، وإسبانيا، وبلجيكا، وإيطاليا، والمغرب، للمشاركة في مشاغل الصباغة، والليتوغرافيا وفن الحفر، إلى جانب تنظيم مشغل مواهب الطفل، وورشة كتابة وإبداع الطفل.