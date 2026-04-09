The Asilah Forum Foundation recently organized the opening ceremony of a collective art exhibition at the Mohammed Ben Issa Gallery of Fine Arts, located in the Hassan II Center for International Meetings. The event was attended by a select group of artists, intellectuals, officials, and local elected representatives.

This exhibition, titled "Asilah Artistic Seasons 25," is part of the spring activities of the 47th International Cultural Season of Asilah and will run until July 1, 2026.

The exhibition features the private collection of artworks from the Asilah Forum Foundation, created during various artistic residencies held in Asilah throughout 2025, as part of the 46th International Cultural Season of Asilah, organized under the high patronage of King Mohammed VI, in partnership with the Ministry of Youth, Culture, and Communication, and the municipality of Asilah.

Twenty-five artists from diverse artistic schools participated in this exhibition, including artists from Bahrain (Lubna Al-Amin), Syria (Ali Ali Sultan, Khaled Al-Sa'i, Nasser Hussein), Jordan (Hilda Hayari), Tunisia (Rim Al-Ayari), Spain (Jimena Tercero), and Ivory Coast (Midorik Touré), in addition to Moroccan artists (Hussein Al-Maimouni, Abdelrafeh Kadali, Bashir Amal, Salah Benjikan, Abdelatif Al-Asri, Abdelkader Al-Melihi, Souhail Benazzouz, Moath Al-Jabari, Mohammed Anzawi, Narjis Al-Jabari, Shata Al-Kharraz Dickens, Susan Al-Melihi, Tarek Faitah, Youssef Al-Kharib, Nawal Amour, and Yasmin Dickens).

The exhibition also featured a section dedicated to the late Moroccan visual artist Najwa Al-Haytami, who passed away in mid-August 2025, in recognition of her numerous contributions to the Asilah seasons, the last of which was the spring session of 2025, attended by members of her family.

It is also noteworthy that this year's spring session will be held between March 27 and April 12, 2026, during which the Asilah Forum Foundation will host 16 artists from Bahrain, Syria, Spain, Belgium, Italy, and Morocco to participate in painting workshops, lithography, and printmaking, alongside organizing a children's talent workshop and a children's writing and creativity workshop.