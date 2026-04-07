التقى وزير الطاقة الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، في الرياض اليوم، وزيرة الشؤون الأوروبية والدولية لجمهورية النمسا بياته مانيل رازينغر.

وجرى خلال اللقاء مناقشة الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك في مجال الطاقة، واستعراض الفرص المستقبلية، بما يعزز العلاقات الإستراتيجية ويخدم المصالح المشتركة بين البلدين.