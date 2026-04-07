التقى وزير الطاقة الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، في الرياض اليوم، وزيرة الشؤون الأوروبية والدولية لجمهورية النمسا بياته مانيل رازينغر.
وجرى خلال اللقاء مناقشة الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك في مجال الطاقة، واستعراض الفرص المستقبلية، بما يعزز العلاقات الإستراتيجية ويخدم المصالح المشتركة بين البلدين.
Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz met today in Riyadh with the Austrian Republic's Minister for European and International Affairs, Beate Manil Razinger.
During the meeting, topics of mutual interest in the field of energy were discussed, and future opportunities were reviewed, enhancing strategic relations and serving the common interests between the two countries.