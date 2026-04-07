أسهم تفعيل مسار الجلطات القلبية في هيئة الهلال الأحمر السعودي بمنطقة الرياض في إعادة النبض لمريض تعرض لتوقف قلبي تنفسي في حي المربع، وذلك بعد تدخل إسعافي عاجل في موقع الحالة.

وأوضح فرع الهيئة أن البلاغ ورد عن حالة فاقدة للوعي، إذ باشرت الفرق الإسعافية الموقع بزمن استجابة بلغ 6 دقائق، وتبيّن عند الوصول أن الحالة في توقف كامل للقلب والتنفس، مع مؤشرات لحالة قلبية حادة، ما استدعى البدء الفوري بإجراءات الإنعاش القلبي الرئوي.

وأضافت الهيئة أنه وبالتوازي مع التعامل الميداني، تم تفعيل مسار الجلطات القلبية من قبل التحكم الطبي وفق البروتوكولات المعتمدة، وهو مسار يتيح نقل الحالة مباشرة إلى مختبر القسطرة القلبية دون المرور بإجراءات قسم الطوارئ؛ بهدف تسريع التدخل العلاجي في الوقت الأمثل ورفع فرص النجاة.

وبيّنت أن هذا المسار يُعد أحد المسارات التخصصية التي تعتمد على تكامل الاستجابة الميدانية مع المنشآت الصحية، وتقليل الزمن من لحظة الاشتباه بالحالة حتى بدء التدخل العلاجي، وهو ما يسهم بشكل مباشر في تحسين نتائج الحالات الحرجة.

وأشارت إلى أن سرعة الاستجابة وبدء الإنعاش المبكر، إلى جانب تفعيل المسار، أسهمت في استعادة النبض للمريض، ومن ثم نقله بشكل عاجل لاستكمال الرعاية الطبية اللازمة.

وأكدت الهيئة أهمية المبادرة بطلب الخدمة الإسعافية عبر الرقم (997) أو من خلال تطبيق «أسعفني» عند الاشتباه بالأعراض القلبية، لما لذلك من دور حاسم في تمكين الفرق من تفعيل المسارات التخصصية ورفع فرص النجاة.