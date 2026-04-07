شدد رئيس الوزراء وزير الخارجية اليمني الدكتور شائع الزنداني على ضرورة تكثيف الجهود لمكافحة الهجرة غير الشرعية، والتصدي لشبكات التهريب، وما يتعرض له المهاجرون من انتهاكات بما في ذلك الابتزاز والاستغلال من قبل الجماعات الإرهابية وشبكات الاتجار بالمخدرات والبشر، مؤكداً التزام الحكومة بالعمل مع الدول المعنية والشركاء الدوليين لوضع حلول مستدامة لهذه الظاهرة، منوهاً بأهمية تنسيق الجهود لتقديم الدعم الإنساني اللازم، بما يخفف من الأعباء الإنسانية ويعزز الاستجابة المنظمة في هذا الجانب.

جاء ذلك خلال لقائه في العاصمة المؤقتة ‎عدن المدير الإقليمي للشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا للمنظمة الدولية للهجرة ‎عثمان البلبيسي‎ لبحث سبل تعزيز التعاون المشترك في مجالات الهجرة والاستجابة الإنسانية. وناقش اللقاء التعاون القائم بين الحكومة والمنظمة في التعامل مع تدفقات المهاجرين إلى اليمن والتي تشهد تزايداً ملحوظاً.

إشادة بجهود الحكومة اليمنية

وعبر المدير الإقليمي للشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا لمنظمة الهجرة عن شكره وتقديره للدعم والتعاون الذي تقدمه الحكومة اليمنية، مؤكداً استمرار المنظمة في تعزيز برامجها في اليمن والعمل مع الوزارات والجهات المعنية على تطوير آليات واضحة لإدارة ملف الهجرة، تشمل تسجيل المهاجرين، وفهم دوافع الهجرة ومساراتها، بما يسهم في وضع حلول فعّالة، وتقديم المساعدة الإنسانية، ودعم العودة الطوعية والآمنة للمهاجرين إلى بلدانهم.