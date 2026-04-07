The Yemeni Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Sha'if Al-Zandani emphasized the necessity of intensifying efforts to combat illegal immigration and to confront smuggling networks, as well as the violations faced by migrants, including extortion and exploitation by terrorist groups and drug and human trafficking networks. He affirmed the government's commitment to working with concerned countries and international partners to find sustainable solutions to this phenomenon, highlighting the importance of coordinating efforts to provide the necessary humanitarian support, which alleviates humanitarian burdens and enhances organized response in this regard.

This came during his meeting in the temporary capital, Aden, with the Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa of the International Organization for Migration, Othman Al-Balbeesi, to discuss ways to enhance joint cooperation in the fields of migration and humanitarian response. The meeting discussed the existing cooperation between the government and the organization in dealing with the increasing flows of migrants to Yemen.

Praise for the Efforts of the Yemeni Government

The Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa of the Migration Organization expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the support and cooperation provided by the Yemeni government, affirming the organization's continued efforts to enhance its programs in Yemen and to work with ministries and relevant authorities to develop clear mechanisms for managing the migration file, including the registration of migrants, understanding the motivations and pathways of migration, which contributes to finding effective solutions, providing humanitarian assistance, and supporting the voluntary and safe return of migrants to their countries.