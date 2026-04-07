شدد رئيس الوزراء وزير الخارجية اليمني الدكتور شائع الزنداني على ضرورة تكثيف الجهود لمكافحة الهجرة غير الشرعية، والتصدي لشبكات التهريب، وما يتعرض له المهاجرون من انتهاكات بما في ذلك الابتزاز والاستغلال من قبل الجماعات الإرهابية وشبكات الاتجار بالمخدرات والبشر، مؤكداً التزام الحكومة بالعمل مع الدول المعنية والشركاء الدوليين لوضع حلول مستدامة لهذه الظاهرة، منوهاً بأهمية تنسيق الجهود لتقديم الدعم الإنساني اللازم، بما يخفف من الأعباء الإنسانية ويعزز الاستجابة المنظمة في هذا الجانب.
جاء ذلك خلال لقائه في العاصمة المؤقتة عدن المدير الإقليمي للشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا للمنظمة الدولية للهجرة عثمان البلبيسي لبحث سبل تعزيز التعاون المشترك في مجالات الهجرة والاستجابة الإنسانية. وناقش اللقاء التعاون القائم بين الحكومة والمنظمة في التعامل مع تدفقات المهاجرين إلى اليمن والتي تشهد تزايداً ملحوظاً.
إشادة بجهود الحكومة اليمنية
وعبر المدير الإقليمي للشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا لمنظمة الهجرة عن شكره وتقديره للدعم والتعاون الذي تقدمه الحكومة اليمنية، مؤكداً استمرار المنظمة في تعزيز برامجها في اليمن والعمل مع الوزارات والجهات المعنية على تطوير آليات واضحة لإدارة ملف الهجرة، تشمل تسجيل المهاجرين، وفهم دوافع الهجرة ومساراتها، بما يسهم في وضع حلول فعّالة، وتقديم المساعدة الإنسانية، ودعم العودة الطوعية والآمنة للمهاجرين إلى بلدانهم.
The Yemeni Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Sha'if Al-Zandani emphasized the necessity of intensifying efforts to combat illegal immigration and to confront smuggling networks, as well as the violations faced by migrants, including extortion and exploitation by terrorist groups and drug and human trafficking networks. He affirmed the government's commitment to working with concerned countries and international partners to find sustainable solutions to this phenomenon, highlighting the importance of coordinating efforts to provide the necessary humanitarian support, which alleviates humanitarian burdens and enhances organized response in this regard.
This came during his meeting in the temporary capital, Aden, with the Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa of the International Organization for Migration, Othman Al-Balbeesi, to discuss ways to enhance joint cooperation in the fields of migration and humanitarian response. The meeting discussed the existing cooperation between the government and the organization in dealing with the increasing flows of migrants to Yemen.
Praise for the Efforts of the Yemeni Government
The Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa of the Migration Organization expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the support and cooperation provided by the Yemeni government, affirming the organization's continued efforts to enhance its programs in Yemen and to work with ministries and relevant authorities to develop clear mechanisms for managing the migration file, including the registration of migrants, understanding the motivations and pathways of migration, which contributes to finding effective solutions, providing humanitarian assistance, and supporting the voluntary and safe return of migrants to their countries.