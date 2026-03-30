أعلن وزير الثقافة رئيس مجلس أمناء جامعة الرياض للفنون الأمير بدر بن عبدالله بن فرحان، فتح جامعة الرياض للفنون باب التقديم والتسجيل فيها خلال مايو القادم، لتبدأ الدراسة في أروقتها خلال سبتمبر القادم، لتكون مركزاً رائداً للتعليم الثقافي بالمملكة، وستقدم مجموعةً واسعة من التخصصات الأكاديمية التي تمكّن الطلاب من إثراء الصناعات الإبداعية والإسهام في تنمية القطاع الثقافي السعودي بما يتماشى مع رؤية المملكة 2030.

وقال وزير الثقافة: «نفخر بإطلاق جامعة الرياض للفنون التي تُعدّ خطوةً غير مسبوقة في تطوير القطاع الثقافي بالمملكة، وستكون حجرَ الأساس للتعليم الإبداعي والابتكار الثقافي، وستزوّد طلابَنا بالمهارات والمعرفة والرؤية التي تؤهلهم للإسهام في تشكيل مستقبل الثقافة في المملكة».

وأضاف: «كما نهدف من خلال دعم المواهب والاحتفاء بإرثنا الثقافي إلى تمكين الجيل القادم من الإسهام في نمو الاقتصاد الإبداعي وترك بصمتهم الفريدة على الساحة الثقافية المحلية والدولية».

يذكر أن الجامعة تطمح لتكون ضمن قائمة أفضل 50 جامعةً دولية متخصصة في الفنون والثقافة على مستوى العالم، عبر توفير بيئةٍ تعليمية مبتكرة تحفّز الطلاب إلى اكتشاف شغفهم، وتطوير مواهبهم، والإسهام الفاعل في الاقتصاد الإبداعي، ولتحقيق ذلك ستتبنّى الجامعة نهجاً تدريجياً يُلبّي احتياجات المستويات التعليمية، ويشمل القطاعات الثقافية كافة، مقدِّمةً برامج أكاديمية متكاملة تضمن استمرارية التعليم في مجالات الثقافة والفنون، وتشمل الدوراتِ القصيرةَ، وبرامج الدبلوم، والبكالوريوس، والدبلوم العالي، والماجستير، والدكتوراه.

ويقع الحرم الجامعي في مدينة الرياض، على أن تبدأ الجامعة عند بدء الدراسة خلال سبتمبر القادم باستقبال الطلبة في أربع كليات أوّليّة وثمانية برامج أكاديمية تابعة لكلية الموسيقى، وكلية الأفلام، وكلية المسرح والفنون الأدائية، وكلية الإدارة الثقافية على أن تتوسع لاحقاً بشكلٍ تدريجي لتصل إلى 13 كليةً تقدم برامج تعليمية متنوعة تغطي المجالات والقطاعات الثقافية.

ووقّعت الجامعة في الفترة الماضية شراكاتٍ مع مؤسساتٍ دولية رائدة؛ بهدف تصميم برامج أكاديميةٍ متطورة، والتعاون في مجال البحث العلمي، وتقديم برامجَ تعليميةٍ وثقافية ثرية فضلاً عن دعم مسار تنمية المواهب الوطنية عن طريق تعزيز الإبداع وبناء المهارات الريادية، والذي يُمكّن الفنانين، والباحثين، والقادة الثقافيين من دفع عجلة الاقتصاد الإبداعي والمستقبل الثقافي للمملكة.

وستقدم جامعة الرياض للفنون منحاً دراسية للدفعة الأولى على أن يتم الإعلان عن تفاصيلها مع بدء فتح باب القبول والتسجيل في مايو القادم، ويمكن الحصول على مزيدٍ من المعلومات عن الجامعة والبرامج الأكاديمية عبر زيارة الموقع الإلكتروني للجامعة: https://www.rua.edu.sa/ar?page=0.

وتعمل وزارة الثقافة على تطوير كافة جوانب القطاع الثقافي في المملكة، مع التركيز على تعزيز الأطر التشريعية والتنظيمية، وتحسين بيئة الاستثمار، وزيادة مساهمة القطاع في الاقتصاد الوطني بما يتماشى مع رؤية المملكة 2030.

وتسعى من خلال برامجها ومبادراتها المتنوعة إلى دعم بناء القدرات وتطوير المواهب، كما تُشرف على 11 هيئةً ثقافية، والعديد من الكيانات الثقافية الأخرى، إسهاماً في بناء منظومةٍ ثقافية متكاملة ومستدامة.