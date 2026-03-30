تُشارك شركة «عِلم» رائدة الحلول الرقمية، بصفتها راعياً إستراتيجياً في منتدى العمرة والزيارة 2026، الذي يُقام خلال الفترة من 30 مارس إلى 1 أبريل في مركز الملك سلمان الدولي للمؤتمرات بالمدينة المنورة، تحت رعاية أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة الأمير سلمان بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز. ويأتي المنتدى في نسخته الثالثة ليؤكد مكانته منصةً عالمية تجمع صُنّاع القرار والمستثمرين ورواد القطاع، في إطار الجهود المستمرة لتطوير منظومة العمرة والزيارة والارتقاء بالتجربة الدينية والثقافية لضيوف الرحمن.
وخلال مشاركتها، تستعرض «عِلم» منظومة متكاملة من حلولها الرقمية التي تسهم في تحسين تجربة المعتمر والزائر، ويشمل ذلك «مساعد نسك الذكي» الذي يوفّر إرشاداً فورياً متعدد اللغات، و«نسك مرحباً» التي تمثل أولى محطات الحفاوة ضمن منظومة استقبال متكاملة عبر المنافذ البرية والجوية والبحرية، بما يُيسّر وصول ضيوف الرحمن ويُسهّل انتقالهم إلى وجهاتهم بيسر وطمأنينة، إلى جانب «برنامج أضاحي» لإدارة النسك بكفاءة وموثوقية، ومنصة تأهيل العاملين في قطاع الحج والعمرة التي تسهم في رفع جاهزية الكوادر وتحسين جودة الخدمات، إضافة إلى «خدمة العمرة السريعة» التي تعزز كفاءة الإجراءات، وخدمة تصاريح دخول مكة خلال موسم الحج عبر منصة «مقيم»، فضلاً عن حلول إدارة خدمات مياه زمزم والتكامل مع منصات السفر العالمية، بما يحقق تجربة مترابطة وشاملة عبر مختلف مراحل الرحلة.
كما تسلط الشركة الضوء على مجموعة من مشاريعها التشغيلية والتقنية الداعمة لرحلة الزوار، تشمل إدارة الحشود وتنظيم زيارة المواقيت، وتحسين تجربة زيارة الروضة الشريفة، وتنظيم زيارة مسجد قباء، وتشغيل متحف برج الساعة، إلى جانب تطوير وتشغيل مراكز الزوار الثقافية والتراثية، بما يعكس تكامل الأدوار التقنية والتشغيلية في إثراء التجربة الدينية والثقافية، انسجاماً مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.
ويُرسّخ المنتدى مكانته كإحدى أبرز المنصات المتخصصة، وشهدت نسخته السابقة مشاركة واسعة من أكثر من 160 دولة، واستقطب ما يزيد على 32 ألف زائر، بمشاركة 120 جهة عارضة، وحضور 150 متحدثاً قدموا محتوى معرفياً عبر 25 جلسة و50 ورشة عمل، فيما أسفرت مخرجاته عن توقيع أكثر من 4,200 اتفاقية، بما يعكس حجم الاهتمام المتنامي بتطوير هذا القطاع الحيوي.
وتأتي مشاركة «عِلم» في هذا الحدث امتداداً لدورها في تمكين منظومة ضيوف الرحمن عبر حلول رقمية متكاملة ترتكز على توظيف التقنيات المتقدمة، بما في ذلك الذكاء الاصطناعي وتحليل البيانات، بما يسهم في تحسين جودة الخدمات ورفع كفاءة التشغيل، ويعزز تجربة الزائر عبر مختلف مراحل رحلته، بما يواكب تطلعات رؤية المملكة في تقديم تجربة دينية وثقافية متكاملة.
وتواصل «عِلم» من خلال خبراتها المتراكمة في التحول الرقمي وتكامل الخدمات، ترسيخ دورها شريكاً وطنياً ممكناً للجهات الحكومية والخاصة، عبر تطوير حلول تقنية مبتكرة تدعم نمو قطاع العمرة والزيارة، وتسهم في تعزيز مكانة المملكة في خدمة ضيوف الرحمن، عبر تقديم خدمات رقمية متقدمة ترتقي بجودة التجربة وتكاملها.
The company "Elm," a leader in digital solutions, is participating as a strategic sponsor in the Umrah and Visit Forum 2026, which will be held from March 30 to April 1 at the King Salman International Conference Center in Medina, under the patronage of the Prince of Medina, Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz. The forum, in its third edition, reaffirms its position as a global platform that brings together decision-makers, investors, and sector pioneers, as part of ongoing efforts to develop the Umrah and visit system and enhance the religious and cultural experience for the guests of Allah.
During its participation, "Elm" will showcase a comprehensive system of its digital solutions that contribute to improving the experience of Umrah pilgrims and visitors. This includes the "Smart Nusuk Assistant," which provides immediate multilingual guidance, and "Nusuk Marhaban," which represents the first station of hospitality within an integrated reception system across land, air, and sea ports, facilitating the arrival of the guests of Allah and easing their transition to their destinations with comfort and reassurance. Additionally, there is the "Adahi Program" for efficiently and reliably managing the rituals, and a platform for training workers in the Hajj and Umrah sector that helps enhance the readiness of the workforce and improve service quality, along with the "Fast Umrah Service" that boosts the efficiency of procedures, and the service for obtaining entry permits to Mecca during the Hajj season via the "Muqeem" platform. Furthermore, there are solutions for managing Zamzam water services and integration with global travel platforms, achieving a connected and comprehensive experience across various stages of the journey.
The company also highlights a range of its operational and technical projects that support the visitors' journey, including crowd management, organizing visits to the designated times, improving the experience of visiting the Noble Rawdah, organizing visits to the Quba Mosque, operating the Clock Tower Museum, and developing and operating cultural and heritage visitor centers. This reflects the integration of technical and operational roles in enriching the religious and cultural experience, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.
The forum solidifies its position as one of the most prominent specialized platforms, with its previous edition witnessing wide participation from over 160 countries, attracting more than 32,000 visitors, with the participation of 120 exhibiting entities and the attendance of 150 speakers who provided knowledge content through 25 sessions and 50 workshops. The outcomes resulted in the signing of more than 4,200 agreements, reflecting the growing interest in developing this vital sector.
Elm's participation in this event extends its role in empowering the system for the guests of Allah through integrated digital solutions that leverage advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence and data analysis, contributing to improving service quality and operational efficiency, and enhancing the visitor experience across various stages of their journey, in line with the aspirations of the Kingdom's vision to provide a comprehensive religious and cultural experience.
Through its accumulated expertise in digital transformation and service integration, "Elm" continues to establish its role as a national partner enabling government and private entities by developing innovative technical solutions that support the growth of the Umrah and visit sector, and contribute to enhancing the Kingdom's position in serving the guests of Allah, by providing advanced digital services that elevate the quality and integration of the experience.