The company "Elm," a leader in digital solutions, is participating as a strategic sponsor in the Umrah and Visit Forum 2026, which will be held from March 30 to April 1 at the King Salman International Conference Center in Medina, under the patronage of the Prince of Medina, Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz. The forum, in its third edition, reaffirms its position as a global platform that brings together decision-makers, investors, and sector pioneers, as part of ongoing efforts to develop the Umrah and visit system and enhance the religious and cultural experience for the guests of Allah.

During its participation, "Elm" will showcase a comprehensive system of its digital solutions that contribute to improving the experience of Umrah pilgrims and visitors. This includes the "Smart Nusuk Assistant," which provides immediate multilingual guidance, and "Nusuk Marhaban," which represents the first station of hospitality within an integrated reception system across land, air, and sea ports, facilitating the arrival of the guests of Allah and easing their transition to their destinations with comfort and reassurance. Additionally, there is the "Adahi Program" for efficiently and reliably managing the rituals, and a platform for training workers in the Hajj and Umrah sector that helps enhance the readiness of the workforce and improve service quality, along with the "Fast Umrah Service" that boosts the efficiency of procedures, and the service for obtaining entry permits to Mecca during the Hajj season via the "Muqeem" platform. Furthermore, there are solutions for managing Zamzam water services and integration with global travel platforms, achieving a connected and comprehensive experience across various stages of the journey.

The company also highlights a range of its operational and technical projects that support the visitors' journey, including crowd management, organizing visits to the designated times, improving the experience of visiting the Noble Rawdah, organizing visits to the Quba Mosque, operating the Clock Tower Museum, and developing and operating cultural and heritage visitor centers. This reflects the integration of technical and operational roles in enriching the religious and cultural experience, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

The forum solidifies its position as one of the most prominent specialized platforms, with its previous edition witnessing wide participation from over 160 countries, attracting more than 32,000 visitors, with the participation of 120 exhibiting entities and the attendance of 150 speakers who provided knowledge content through 25 sessions and 50 workshops. The outcomes resulted in the signing of more than 4,200 agreements, reflecting the growing interest in developing this vital sector.

Elm's participation in this event extends its role in empowering the system for the guests of Allah through integrated digital solutions that leverage advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence and data analysis, contributing to improving service quality and operational efficiency, and enhancing the visitor experience across various stages of their journey, in line with the aspirations of the Kingdom's vision to provide a comprehensive religious and cultural experience.

Through its accumulated expertise in digital transformation and service integration, "Elm" continues to establish its role as a national partner enabling government and private entities by developing innovative technical solutions that support the growth of the Umrah and visit sector, and contribute to enhancing the Kingdom's position in serving the guests of Allah, by providing advanced digital services that elevate the quality and integration of the experience.