The forecasts issued by the National Center of Meteorology indicate light to moderate rainfall - God willing - in the Makkah region, including the provinces of Taif, Maysan, Adham, and Al-Ardiyat, tomorrow (Tuesday), March 31, 2026.

The Civil Defense has urged everyone to exercise caution and adhere to the issued instructions and guidelines, asking God to make it rain goodness and blessings, and that its benefits spread throughout the country.