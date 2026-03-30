The local organizing committee for the "2027 Saudi Arabia" Asian Cup has announced the launch of the "Ahlan" application, serving as the unified digital identity for the fan experience in the football tournaments hosted by the Kingdom.

The application, available on both iOS and Android platforms, aims to provide a comprehensive digital platform that accompanies fans from the planning and ticket purchasing stage to transportation and access to the stadiums, all within a unified and seamless experience.

The trial phase of the application is scheduled to operate during the Round of 16 and the final stages of the 2026 AFC Champions League, paving the way for full operation during the 2027 Asian Cup, which will contribute to enhancing operational readiness, improving the fan attendance experience, and supporting the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.