The Muslim World League strongly condemned the heinous Iranian aggression that targeted a camp belonging to the Kuwaiti armed forces, in addition to an electricity and water desalination station.

In a statement from the League's General Secretariat, the Secretary-General and President of the Association of Muslim Scholars, Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, reiterated the condemnation of these Iranian criminal attacks, which violate all religious values, as well as international and humanitarian laws and norms.

He emphasized full solidarity with the State of Kuwait, its Emir, government, and people, in all measures it takes to preserve its security, sovereignty, and the safety of its citizens and all residents on its territory, wishing a speedy recovery for those injured in this heinous aggression.