أدانَت رابطة العالم الإسلاميّ -باستنكارٍ شديدٍ- العدوان الإيراني الآثم الذي استهدف معسكراً تابعاً للقوات المسلّحة الكويتية، إضافة إلى محطة للكهرباء وتحلية المياه.

وفي بيانٍ للأمانة العامة للرابطة، جدَّد الأمين العام رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى التنديد بهذه الاعتداءات الإيرانية الإجرامية، التي تنتهك كلَّ القيم الدينية، والقوانين والأعراف الدولية والإنسانية.

وشدَّد على التضامن الكامل مع دولة الكويت، أميرًا وحكومةً وشعبًا، في كلِّ ما تتخذه من إجراءات تحفظ أمنها وسيادتها وسلامة مواطنيها وكل مقيم على أراضيها، متمنِّيًا الشّفاء العاجل للمصابين في هذا العدوان الآثم.