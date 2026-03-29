The search and rescue teams of the Border Guard in Yanbu, located in the Medina region, rescued a child from drowning while swimming. Necessary assistance was provided, and the child was transported to the hospital for medical care.

The General Directorate of Border Guard urged recreational visitors to exercise caution and follow marine safety guidelines and instructions, swim in designated areas, and contact the numbers (911) in the regions of Makkah, Medina, and the Eastern Province, and (994) in the rest of the Kingdom for emergency assistance.