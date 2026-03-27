خطيب المسجد الحرام: حسن الخلق ولين الجانب من أسباب العتق من النار

أوصى إمام وخطيب المسجد الحرام، الشيخ الدكتور ماهر بن حمد المعيقلي، المسلمين بتقوى الله تعالى في السر والعلن، والتمسك بالطاعات، واجتناب المحرمات، مؤكدًا أن التقوى هي زاد العبد في دنياه وآخرته، وبها تتحقق السعادة والفلاح.
وبيّن في خطبة الجمعة التي ألقاها اليوم بالمسجد الحرام أن الفوز الحقيقي الذي ينبغي أن يتنافس فيه المؤمنون، هو النجاة من النار ودخول الجنة، كما قال الله جل وعلا: (فَمَنْ زُحْزِحَ عَنِ النَّارِ وَأُدْخِلَ الْجَنَّةَ فَقَدْ فَازَ)، مشيرًا إلى أن الدنيا زائلة، وأن الآخرة هي دار القرار، ولا دار للإنسان فيها إلا الجنة أو النار.
وأكد إمام وخطيب المسجد الحرام أن من أعظم أسباب النجاة من النار تحقيق التوحيد الخالص لله تعالى، وإفراد العبادة له، والإخلاص في القول والعمل، مستدلًا بقول النبي صلى الله عليه وسلم: (إن الله حرّم على النار من قال: لا إله إلا الله يبتغي بذلك وجه الله)، مضيفًا أن المحافظة على الصلوات الخمس من أعظم أسباب النجاة، وخاصة صلاتي الفجر والعصر، لما فيهما من مشقة على النفوس.
وتحدث إمام وخطيب المسجد الحرام عن فضل الصيام، مبينًا أنه جُنّة ووقاية من النار، وأن أبواب الخير ممتدة بعد شهر رمضان، من خلال صيام التطوع، كصيام ستة أيام من شوال، وصيام الاثنين والخميس، وثلاثة أيام من كل شهر، وأفضلها صيام داود عليه السلام، مشيرًا إلى أن حسن الخلق، ولين الجانب، والرفق بالناس، من أعظم أسباب النجاة من النار.
وبيّن الدكتور المعيقلي فضل الإحسان إلى البنات والأخوات، والصبر عليهن، والإحسان في تربيتهن ورعايتهن، وأن ذلك سبب لدخول الجنة والنجاة من النار، كما ورد في الأحاديث النبوية، مؤكدًا أن الدعاء من أعظم أبواب النجاة، وأن كثرة سؤال الله الجنة، والاستعاذة به من النار، سبب عظيم للفوز.
وحذّر من الأسباب التي تؤدي إلى دخول النار، وعلى رأسها آفات اللسان، مبينًا أن أكثر ما يُدخل الناس النار حصائد ألسنتهم، وما ينتج عنها من الغيبة والنميمة وإفساد ذات البين، خاصة مع انتشار وسائل التواصل الحديثة، التي قد يتساهل فيها البعض دون إدراك لعواقبها، وأن الشريعة حرّمت هذه الآفات، وحثّت على حفظ اللسان، والذبّ عن أعراض المسلمين، مبينًا أن ذلك من أسباب النجاة، مستشهدًا بقول النبي صلى الله عليه وسلم: (من ذبّ عن عرض أخيه بالغيب كان حقًا على الله أن يعتقه من النار).
وأشار إلى فضل الباقيات الصالحات، من التسبيح والتحميد والتهليل والتكبير، وأنها حصن للعبد يوم القيامة، وسبب لنجاته من النار، مستشهدًا بما ورد عن النبي صلى الله عليه وسلم في فضلها، مبينًا أن من الأعمال العظيمة التي تنجي من النار: البكاء من خشية الله، والحراسة في سبيله، لقوله صلى الله عليه وسلم: (عينان لا تمسهما النار: عين بكت من خشية الله، وعين باتت تحرس في سبيل الله)، مشيرًا إلى أن حماية الأوطان، والقيام على أمنها، من الأعمال العظيمة التي يُرجى بها الأجر العظيم، مؤكدًا مكانة المملكة في خدمة الحرمين الشريفين، وما تبذله من جهود في حفظ الأمن والاستقرار. واختتم فضيلته خطبته بالتأكيد على أن طريق النجاة واضح، يقوم على تحقيق التوحيد، والمحافظة على الطاعات، وحسن الخلق، واجتناب المعاصي، وأن العبد ينبغي أن يجمع بين فعل الخير وترك الشر، سعيًا للفوز العظيم الذي وعد الله به عباده المتقين، بالنجاة من النار ودخول الجنة.
كما أوصى إمام وخطيب المسجد النبوي الشيخ الدكتور علي بن عبدالرحمن الحذيفي، المسلمين بتقوى الله تعالى، والدوام على طاعته، والحذر من معصيته، مؤكدًا أن الله سبحانه وتعالى قد بيّن الحلال والحرام بيانًا واضحًا في كتابه الكريم وسنة نبيه صلى الله عليه وسلم، لإقامة الحجة على العباد.
وبيّن الشيخ الحذيفي أن طاعة الشيطان تكون باتباع المعاصي، مستشهدًا بقول النبي صلى الله عليه وسلم: (البر ما اطمأنت إليه النفس واطمأن إليه القلب، والإثم ما حاك في القلب وتردد في الصدر)، داعيًا إلى تحكيم الضمير الحي ومراقبة الله في السر والعلن.
وقال الحذيفي الناس على ثلاثة أحوال: قسم من الناس وفقهم الله تعالى وجاهدوا أنفسهم وقاموا بالفرائض والواجبات واجتنبوا المحرمات والمكروهات واستكثروا من المستحبات وداوموا على هذه الحال حتى الممات، فهم الفائزون والسعداء في الدنيا وهم في الآخرة بأعلى الدرجات، وقسم قاموا بالفرائض والواجبات وقَصَّروا في بعض المستحبات ووقع منهم بعض المعاصي واتبعوا المعصية بالحسنة والتوبة وغشوا بعض المكروهات فهم على خير عظيم وفي منزلة دون المنزلة الأولى وهم أصحاب اليمين.
ومضى فضيلته قائلًا: وقسم قال الله فيهم: (وَآخَرُونَ اعْتَرَفُوا بِذُنُوبِهِمْ خَلَطُوا عَمَلًا صَالِحًا وَآخَرَ سَيِّئًا عَسَى اللَّهُ أَنْ يَتُوبَ عَلَيْهِمْ إِنَّ اللَّهَ غَفُورٌ رَّحِيمٌ)، ومآل هذا القسم عفو الله ومغفرة للذنوب، وقسم من الناس هم الذين اتبعوا أهواءهم وتمتعوا بشهواتهم وآثروا الملذات والمحرمات ونسوا الموت والبلى ورضوا بالحياة الدنيا وكفروا بالحياة الأخرى.
وختم إمام وخطيب المسجد النبوي الشيخ الدكتور علي الحذيفي خطبته داعيًا المسلمين إلى المحافظة على ما اكتسبوه من الطاعات في شهر رمضان، وعدم التفريط فيها بعد انقضائه، مؤكدًا أهمية الاستمرار على الاستقامة، وعدم إبطال الأعمال الصالحة بالمعاصي، امتثالًا لقوله تعالى: (يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا أَطِيعُوا اللَّهَ وَأَطِيعُوا الرَّسُولَ وَلَا تُبْطِلُوا أَعْمَالَكُمْ)، سائلًا الله أن يتقبل من الجميع صالح الأعمال، وأن يوفق المسلمين للثبات على الطاعة.
The Imam and preacher of the Grand Mosque, Sheikh Dr. Maher bin Hamad Al-Muaiqly, advised Muslims to fear Allah, both in private and public, to adhere to acts of obedience, and to avoid prohibitions, emphasizing that piety is the sustenance of the servant in this world and the Hereafter, and through it, happiness and success are achieved.
He explained in the Friday sermon he delivered today at the Grand Mosque that the true victory that believers should compete for is salvation from the Fire and entry into Paradise, as Allah, the Exalted, said: (So whoever is removed from the Fire and admitted to Paradise has certainly attained [his desire]), pointing out that this world is transient, and the Hereafter is the abode of permanence, and there is no dwelling for a person in it except Paradise or Hell.
The Imam and preacher of the Grand Mosque affirmed that one of the greatest reasons for salvation from the Fire is the realization of pure monotheism for Allah, dedicating worship solely to Him, and being sincere in speech and action, citing the saying of the Prophet, peace be upon him: (Indeed, Allah has forbidden the Fire for whoever says: There is no deity but Allah, seeking thereby the Face of Allah), adding that maintaining the five daily prayers is one of the greatest reasons for salvation, especially the Fajr and Asr prayers, due to the difficulty they pose for souls.
The Imam and preacher of the Grand Mosque spoke about the virtue of fasting, explaining that it is a shield and protection from the Fire, and that the doors of goodness remain open after the month of Ramadan through voluntary fasting, such as fasting six days of Shawwal, and fasting on Mondays and Thursdays, and three days of each month, with the best being the fasting of David, peace be upon him, pointing out that good character, gentleness, and kindness towards people are among the greatest reasons for salvation from the Fire.
Dr. Al-Muaiqly explained the virtue of being good to daughters and sisters, being patient with them, and being kind in their upbringing and care, stating that this is a reason for entering Paradise and salvation from the Fire, as mentioned in the prophetic traditions, emphasizing that supplication is one of the greatest doors to salvation, and that frequently asking Allah for Paradise and seeking refuge in Him from the Fire is a great cause for winning.
He warned against the causes that lead to entering the Fire, foremost among them being the evils of the tongue, explaining that what most often leads people to the Fire is the harvest of their tongues, and what results from it, such as backbiting, gossip, and causing discord, especially with the spread of modern communication methods, which some may take lightly without realizing their consequences, and that the Sharia has prohibited these evils and urged the preservation of the tongue and defending the honor of Muslims, explaining that this is among the reasons for salvation, citing the saying of the Prophet, peace be upon him: (Whoever defends the honor of his brother in his absence, it is a right upon Allah to free him from the Fire).
He referred to the virtue of the lasting good deeds, such as glorification, praise, declaration of faith, and magnification, stating that they are a fortress for the servant on the Day of Resurrection and a reason for his salvation from the Fire, citing what was reported about the Prophet, peace be upon him, regarding their virtue, explaining that among the great deeds that save from the Fire are weeping out of fear of Allah and guarding in His cause, as he said, peace be upon him: (Two eyes will not be touched by the Fire: an eye that wept from fear of Allah, and an eye that spent the night guarding in the cause of Allah), pointing out that protecting homelands and ensuring their security are among the great deeds for which a great reward is hoped, affirming the Kingdom's status in serving the Two Holy Mosques and its efforts in maintaining security and stability. He concluded his sermon by emphasizing that the path to salvation is clear, based on realizing monotheism, maintaining acts of obedience, good character, and avoiding sins, and that the servant should combine doing good and refraining from evil, striving for the great victory that Allah has promised His pious servants, which is salvation from the Fire and entry into Paradise.
Similarly, the Imam and preacher of the Prophet's Mosque, Sheikh Dr. Ali bin Abdulrahman Al-Hudhaifi, advised Muslims to fear Allah, to persist in His obedience, and to beware of disobedience, emphasizing that Allah, the Exalted, has clearly outlined the lawful and unlawful in His Noble Book and the Sunnah of His Prophet, peace be upon him, to establish proof against the servants.
Sheikh Al-Hudhaifi explained that obedience to Satan is through following sins, citing the saying of the Prophet, peace be upon him: (Righteousness is what the soul is at ease with and the heart is at peace with, and sin is what wavers in the heart and fluctuates in the chest), calling for the activation of the living conscience and monitoring Allah in private and public.
Al-Hudhaifi stated that people are in three states: One group of people whom Allah has guided, who strive against themselves, fulfill the obligatory acts and avoid prohibitions and disliked actions, and increase in recommended acts, and maintain this state until death, they are the winners and the happy ones in this world, and in the Hereafter, they will be in the highest ranks. A second group fulfills the obligatory acts and falls short in some recommended acts and commits some sins, but follows sin with goodness and repentance, and indulges in some disliked actions, they are in great goodness and in a rank below the first group, and they are the companions of the right.
He continued, saying: And a third group, about whom Allah said: (And others have confessed their sins; they mixed a righteous deed with another that was bad. Perhaps Allah will turn to them. Indeed, Allah is Forgiving and Merciful), and the outcome for this group is Allah's pardon and forgiveness for their sins. A group of people are those who follow their desires, indulge in their pleasures, prefer delights and prohibitions, forget death and decay, are content with worldly life, and disbelieve in the Hereafter.
Sheikh Dr. Ali Al-Hudhaifi concluded his sermon by calling on Muslims to maintain what they have gained from acts of obedience in the month of Ramadan, and not to neglect them after its end, emphasizing the importance of continuing on the path of righteousness and not nullifying good deeds with sins, in compliance with Allah's saying: (O you who have believed, obey Allah and obey the Messenger and do not invalidate your deeds), asking Allah to accept from everyone their good deeds and to grant Muslims steadfastness in obedience.