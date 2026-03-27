خطيب المسجد الحرام: حسن الخلق ولين الجانب من أسباب العتق من النار

The Imam and preacher of the Grand Mosque, Sheikh Dr. Maher bin Hamad Al-Muaiqly, advised Muslims to fear Allah, both in private and public, to adhere to acts of obedience, and to avoid prohibitions, emphasizing that piety is the sustenance of the servant in this world and the Hereafter, and through it, happiness and success are achieved.

He explained in the Friday sermon he delivered today at the Grand Mosque that the true victory that believers should compete for is salvation from the Fire and entry into Paradise, as Allah, the Exalted, said: (So whoever is removed from the Fire and admitted to Paradise has certainly attained [his desire]), pointing out that this world is transient, and the Hereafter is the abode of permanence, and there is no dwelling for a person in it except Paradise or Hell.



The Imam and preacher of the Grand Mosque affirmed that one of the greatest reasons for salvation from the Fire is the realization of pure monotheism for Allah, dedicating worship solely to Him, and being sincere in speech and action, citing the saying of the Prophet, peace be upon him: (Indeed, Allah has forbidden the Fire for whoever says: There is no deity but Allah, seeking thereby the Face of Allah), adding that maintaining the five daily prayers is one of the greatest reasons for salvation, especially the Fajr and Asr prayers, due to the difficulty they pose for souls.

The Imam and preacher of the Grand Mosque spoke about the virtue of fasting, explaining that it is a shield and protection from the Fire, and that the doors of goodness remain open after the month of Ramadan through voluntary fasting, such as fasting six days of Shawwal, and fasting on Mondays and Thursdays, and three days of each month, with the best being the fasting of David, peace be upon him, pointing out that good character, gentleness, and kindness towards people are among the greatest reasons for salvation from the Fire.



Dr. Al-Muaiqly explained the virtue of being good to daughters and sisters, being patient with them, and being kind in their upbringing and care, stating that this is a reason for entering Paradise and salvation from the Fire, as mentioned in the prophetic traditions, emphasizing that supplication is one of the greatest doors to salvation, and that frequently asking Allah for Paradise and seeking refuge in Him from the Fire is a great cause for winning.



He warned against the causes that lead to entering the Fire, foremost among them being the evils of the tongue, explaining that what most often leads people to the Fire is the harvest of their tongues, and what results from it, such as backbiting, gossip, and causing discord, especially with the spread of modern communication methods, which some may take lightly without realizing their consequences, and that the Sharia has prohibited these evils and urged the preservation of the tongue and defending the honor of Muslims, explaining that this is among the reasons for salvation, citing the saying of the Prophet, peace be upon him: (Whoever defends the honor of his brother in his absence, it is a right upon Allah to free him from the Fire).



He referred to the virtue of the lasting good deeds, such as glorification, praise, declaration of faith, and magnification, stating that they are a fortress for the servant on the Day of Resurrection and a reason for his salvation from the Fire, citing what was reported about the Prophet, peace be upon him, regarding their virtue, explaining that among the great deeds that save from the Fire are weeping out of fear of Allah and guarding in His cause, as he said, peace be upon him: (Two eyes will not be touched by the Fire: an eye that wept from fear of Allah, and an eye that spent the night guarding in the cause of Allah), pointing out that protecting homelands and ensuring their security are among the great deeds for which a great reward is hoped, affirming the Kingdom's status in serving the Two Holy Mosques and its efforts in maintaining security and stability.

He concluded his sermon by emphasizing that the path to salvation is clear, based on realizing monotheism, maintaining acts of obedience, good character, and avoiding sins, and that the servant should combine doing good and refraining from evil, striving for the great victory that Allah has promised His pious servants, which is salvation from the Fire and entry into Paradise.



Similarly, the Imam and preacher of the Prophet's Mosque, Sheikh Dr. Ali bin Abdulrahman Al-Hudhaifi, advised Muslims to fear Allah, to persist in His obedience, and to beware of disobedience, emphasizing that Allah, the Exalted, has clearly outlined the lawful and unlawful in His Noble Book and the Sunnah of His Prophet, peace be upon him, to establish proof against the servants.

Sheikh Al-Hudhaifi explained that obedience to Satan is through following sins, citing the saying of the Prophet, peace be upon him: (Righteousness is what the soul is at ease with and the heart is at peace with, and sin is what wavers in the heart and fluctuates in the chest), calling for the activation of the living conscience and monitoring Allah in private and public.



Al-Hudhaifi stated that people are in three states: One group of people whom Allah has guided, who strive against themselves, fulfill the obligatory acts and avoid prohibitions and disliked actions, and increase in recommended acts, and maintain this state until death, they are the winners and the happy ones in this world, and in the Hereafter, they will be in the highest ranks. A second group fulfills the obligatory acts and falls short in some recommended acts and commits some sins, but follows sin with goodness and repentance, and indulges in some disliked actions, they are in great goodness and in a rank below the first group, and they are the companions of the right.



He continued, saying: And a third group, about whom Allah said: (And others have confessed their sins; they mixed a righteous deed with another that was bad. Perhaps Allah will turn to them. Indeed, Allah is Forgiving and Merciful), and the outcome for this group is Allah's pardon and forgiveness for their sins. A group of people are those who follow their desires, indulge in their pleasures, prefer delights and prohibitions, forget death and decay, are content with worldly life, and disbelieve in the Hereafter.



Sheikh Dr. Ali Al-Hudhaifi concluded his sermon by calling on Muslims to maintain what they have gained from acts of obedience in the month of Ramadan, and not to neglect them after its end, emphasizing the importance of continuing on the path of righteousness and not nullifying good deeds with sins, in compliance with Allah's saying: (O you who have believed, obey Allah and obey the Messenger and do not invalidate your deeds), asking Allah to accept from everyone their good deeds and to grant Muslims steadfastness in obedience.