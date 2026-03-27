أوصى إمام وخطيب المسجد الحرام، الشيخ الدكتور ماهر بن حمد المعيقلي، المسلمين بتقوى الله تعالى في السر والعلن، والتمسك بالطاعات، واجتناب المحرمات، مؤكدًا أن التقوى هي زاد العبد في دنياه وآخرته، وبها تتحقق السعادة والفلاح.

وبيّن في خطبة الجمعة التي ألقاها اليوم بالمسجد الحرام أن الفوز الحقيقي الذي ينبغي أن يتنافس فيه المؤمنون، هو النجاة من النار ودخول الجنة، كما قال الله جل وعلا: (فَمَنْ زُحْزِحَ عَنِ النَّارِ وَأُدْخِلَ الْجَنَّةَ فَقَدْ فَازَ)، مشيرًا إلى أن الدنيا زائلة، وأن الآخرة هي دار القرار، ولا دار للإنسان فيها إلا الجنة أو النار.


وأكد إمام وخطيب المسجد الحرام أن من أعظم أسباب النجاة من النار تحقيق التوحيد الخالص لله تعالى، وإفراد العبادة له، والإخلاص في القول والعمل، مستدلًا بقول النبي صلى الله عليه وسلم: (إن الله حرّم على النار من قال: لا إله إلا الله يبتغي بذلك وجه الله)، مضيفًا أن المحافظة على الصلوات الخمس من أعظم أسباب النجاة، وخاصة صلاتي الفجر والعصر، لما فيهما من مشقة على النفوس.

وتحدث إمام وخطيب المسجد الحرام عن فضل الصيام، مبينًا أنه جُنّة ووقاية من النار، وأن أبواب الخير ممتدة بعد شهر رمضان، من خلال صيام التطوع، كصيام ستة أيام من شوال، وصيام الاثنين والخميس، وثلاثة أيام من كل شهر، وأفضلها صيام داود عليه السلام، مشيرًا إلى أن حسن الخلق، ولين الجانب، والرفق بالناس، من أعظم أسباب النجاة من النار.
خطيب المسجد الحرام: حسن الخلق ولين الجانب من أسباب العتق من النار


وبيّن الدكتور المعيقلي فضل الإحسان إلى البنات والأخوات، والصبر عليهن، والإحسان في تربيتهن ورعايتهن، وأن ذلك سبب لدخول الجنة والنجاة من النار، كما ورد في الأحاديث النبوية، مؤكدًا أن الدعاء من أعظم أبواب النجاة، وأن كثرة سؤال الله الجنة، والاستعاذة به من النار، سبب عظيم للفوز.

وحذّر من الأسباب التي تؤدي إلى دخول النار، وعلى رأسها آفات اللسان، مبينًا أن أكثر ما يُدخل الناس النار حصائد ألسنتهم، وما ينتج عنها من الغيبة والنميمة وإفساد ذات البين، خاصة مع انتشار وسائل التواصل الحديثة، التي قد يتساهل فيها البعض دون إدراك لعواقبها، وأن الشريعة حرّمت هذه الآفات، وحثّت على حفظ اللسان، والذبّ عن أعراض المسلمين، مبينًا أن ذلك من أسباب النجاة، مستشهدًا بقول النبي صلى الله عليه وسلم: (من ذبّ عن عرض أخيه بالغيب كان حقًا على الله أن يعتقه من النار).
خطيب المسجد الحرام: حسن الخلق ولين الجانب من أسباب العتق من النار


وأشار إلى فضل الباقيات الصالحات، من التسبيح والتحميد والتهليل والتكبير، وأنها حصن للعبد يوم القيامة، وسبب لنجاته من النار، مستشهدًا بما ورد عن النبي صلى الله عليه وسلم في فضلها، مبينًا أن من الأعمال العظيمة التي تنجي من النار: البكاء من خشية الله، والحراسة في سبيله، لقوله صلى الله عليه وسلم: (عينان لا تمسهما النار: عين بكت من خشية الله، وعين باتت تحرس في سبيل الله)، مشيرًا إلى أن حماية الأوطان، والقيام على أمنها، من الأعمال العظيمة التي يُرجى بها الأجر العظيم، مؤكدًا مكانة المملكة في خدمة الحرمين الشريفين، وما تبذله من جهود في حفظ الأمن والاستقرار.
واختتم فضيلته خطبته بالتأكيد على أن طريق النجاة واضح، يقوم على تحقيق التوحيد، والمحافظة على الطاعات، وحسن الخلق، واجتناب المعاصي، وأن العبد ينبغي أن يجمع بين فعل الخير وترك الشر، سعيًا للفوز العظيم الذي وعد الله به عباده المتقين، بالنجاة من النار ودخول الجنة.

كما أوصى إمام وخطيب المسجد النبوي الشيخ الدكتور علي بن عبدالرحمن الحذيفي، المسلمين بتقوى الله تعالى، والدوام على طاعته، والحذر من معصيته، مؤكدًا أن الله سبحانه وتعالى قد بيّن الحلال والحرام بيانًا واضحًا في كتابه الكريم وسنة نبيه صلى الله عليه وسلم، لإقامة الحجة على العباد.

وبيّن الشيخ الحذيفي أن طاعة الشيطان تكون باتباع المعاصي، مستشهدًا بقول النبي صلى الله عليه وسلم: (البر ما اطمأنت إليه النفس واطمأن إليه القلب، والإثم ما حاك في القلب وتردد في الصدر)، داعيًا إلى تحكيم الضمير الحي ومراقبة الله في السر والعلن.

وقال الحذيفي الناس على ثلاثة أحوال: قسم من الناس وفقهم الله تعالى وجاهدوا أنفسهم وقاموا بالفرائض والواجبات واجتنبوا المحرمات والمكروهات واستكثروا من المستحبات وداوموا على هذه الحال حتى الممات، فهم الفائزون والسعداء في الدنيا وهم في الآخرة بأعلى الدرجات، وقسم قاموا بالفرائض والواجبات وقَصَّروا في بعض المستحبات ووقع منهم بعض المعاصي واتبعوا المعصية بالحسنة والتوبة وغشوا بعض المكروهات فهم على خير عظيم وفي منزلة دون المنزلة الأولى وهم أصحاب اليمين.

ومضى فضيلته قائلًا: وقسم قال الله فيهم: (وَآخَرُونَ اعْتَرَفُوا بِذُنُوبِهِمْ خَلَطُوا عَمَلًا صَالِحًا وَآخَرَ سَيِّئًا عَسَى اللَّهُ أَنْ يَتُوبَ عَلَيْهِمْ إِنَّ اللَّهَ غَفُورٌ رَّحِيمٌ)، ومآل هذا القسم عفو الله ومغفرة للذنوب، وقسم من الناس هم الذين اتبعوا أهواءهم وتمتعوا بشهواتهم وآثروا الملذات والمحرمات ونسوا الموت والبلى ورضوا بالحياة الدنيا وكفروا بالحياة الأخرى.

وختم إمام وخطيب المسجد النبوي الشيخ الدكتور علي الحذيفي خطبته داعيًا المسلمين إلى المحافظة على ما اكتسبوه من الطاعات في شهر رمضان، وعدم التفريط فيها بعد انقضائه، مؤكدًا أهمية الاستمرار على الاستقامة، وعدم إبطال الأعمال الصالحة بالمعاصي، امتثالًا لقوله تعالى: (يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا أَطِيعُوا اللَّهَ وَأَطِيعُوا الرَّسُولَ وَلَا تُبْطِلُوا أَعْمَالَكُمْ)، سائلًا الله أن يتقبل من الجميع صالح الأعمال، وأن يوفق المسلمين للثبات على الطاعة.