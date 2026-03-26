The General Transport Authority announced the allowance for empty refrigerated transport trucks coming from the Gulf Cooperation Council countries to enter the Kingdom, to transport goods to Gulf countries via the Kingdom's ports and airports; this is to ensure the continuity of supply chains for food and perishable materials and to ensure their swift arrival to Gulf countries while maintaining the quality and validity of those materials and goods.

The Authority confirmed that this comes as part of its commitment to the flow of essential goods to all Gulf Cooperation Council countries. The Authority also stipulated that these trucks must adhere to all regulatory and operational requirements, and that transportation operations should be limited to goods imported to these countries that can only be transported by means designated for refrigerated transport.