استقبل نائب وزير الخارجية المهندس وليد بن عبدالكريم الخريجي، بمقر الوزارة في الرياض اليوم، سفير جمهورية الصين الشعبية لدى المملكة تشانغ هوا.

وجرى خلال الاستقبال، استعراض العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين، ومناقشة التطورات الإقليمية والجهود المبذولة بشأنها.