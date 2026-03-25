استقبل نائب وزير الخارجية المهندس وليد بن عبدالكريم الخريجي، بمقر الوزارة في الرياض اليوم، سفير جمهورية الصين الشعبية لدى المملكة تشانغ هوا.
وجرى خلال الاستقبال، استعراض العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين، ومناقشة التطورات الإقليمية والجهود المبذولة بشأنها.
The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Engineer Walid bin Abdulkarim Al-Khreeji, received the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to the Kingdom, Chang Hua, at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh today.
During the reception, the bilateral relations between the two countries were reviewed, and regional developments and the efforts being made regarding them were discussed.