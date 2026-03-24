استقبل نائب وزير الخارجية المهندس وليد بن عبدالكريم الخريجي، بمقر الوزارة في الرياض، القائم بأعمال سفارة الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية لدى المملكة السيدة أليسون ديلورث.
وجرى خلال الاستقبال، استعراض العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين، ومناقشة التطورات التي تشهدها المنطقة والجهود المبذولة بشأنها.
The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Engineer Walid bin Abdulkarim Al-Khreeji, received at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh, the Chargé d'Affaires of the United States Embassy to the Kingdom, Ms. Allison Delworth.
During the reception, the bilateral relations between the two countries were reviewed, and the developments in the region and the efforts being made regarding them were discussed.