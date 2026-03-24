استقبل نائب وزير الخارجية المهندس وليد بن عبدالكريم الخريجي، بمقر الوزارة في الرياض، القائم بأعمال سفارة الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية لدى المملكة السيدة أليسون ديلورث.

وجرى خلال الاستقبال، استعراض العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين، ومناقشة التطورات التي تشهدها المنطقة والجهود المبذولة بشأنها.