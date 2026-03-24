The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a telegram of condolence and sympathy to the Sultan of Oman, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, regarding the victims of the weather event (the Low of Al-Masarraat) that affected his country.

The king said: "We learned of the news regarding the Sultanate of Oman being affected by the weather event (the Low of Al-Masarraat), which resulted in fatalities, injuries, and missing persons. As we send our deepest condolences and sincere sympathy to Your Majesty, the families of the deceased, and the brotherly people of the Sultanate of Oman, we ask Almighty God to envelop the deceased in His vast mercy and forgiveness, to inspire their families with patience and solace, to grant the injured a speedy recovery, and to return the missing to their loved ones safe and sound. May He protect you and the people of the Sultanate of Oman from all harm and misfortune. Indeed, He is All-Hearing, Responsive."

Additionally, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud sent a telegram of condolence and sympathy to the Sultan of Oman, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, regarding the victims of the weather event (the Low of Al-Masarraat) that affected his country.

The Crown Prince said: "I received the news regarding the Sultanate of Oman being affected by the weather event (the Low of Al-Masarraat), which resulted in fatalities, injuries, and missing persons. I express to Your Majesty and to all the families of the deceased my deepest condolences and sincere sympathy, asking Almighty God for mercy for the deceased, a speedy recovery for all the injured, and the safe return of the missing to their loved ones. Indeed, He is All-Hearing, Responsive."