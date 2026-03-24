بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، برقية عزاء ومواساة، لسلطان عُمان السلطان هيثم بن طارق، في ضحايا الحالة الجوية (منخفض المسرّات) الذي تعرضت له بلاده.

وقال الملك: «علمنا بنبأ تعرض سلطنة عُمان للحالة الجوية (منخفض المسرّات)، وما نتج عنها من وفيات وإصابات ومفقودين، وإننا إذ نبعث لجلالتكم ولأسر المتوفين ولشعب سلطنة عُمان الشقيق أحر التعازي وأصدق المواساة، لنسأل المولى سبحانه وتعالى أن يتغمد المتوفين بواسع رحمته ومغفرته، ويلهم ذويهم الصبر والسلوان، وأن يمن على المصابين بالشفاء العاجل، وأن يعيد المفقودين لذويهم سالمين، ويحفظكم وشعب سلطنة عُمان من كل سوء ومكروه، إنه سميع مجيب».

كما بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، برقية عزاء ومواساة، لسلطان عُمان السلطان هيثم بن طارق، في ضحايا الحالة الجوية (منخفض المسرّات) الذي تعرضت له بلاده.

وقال ولي العهد: «تلقيت نبأ تعرض سلطنة عُمان للحالة الجوية (منخفض المسرّات)، وما نتج عنها من وفيات وإصابات ومفقودين، وأعرب لجلالتكم ولأسر المتوفين كافة عن بالغ التعازي وصادق المواساة، سائلًا الله تعالى الرحمة للمتوفين، والشفاء العاجل لجميع المصابين، وأن يعيد المفقودين لذويهم سالمين، إنه سميع مجيب».