بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، برقية عزاء ومواساة، لسلطان عُمان السلطان هيثم بن طارق، في ضحايا الحالة الجوية (منخفض المسرّات) الذي تعرضت له بلاده.
وقال الملك: «علمنا بنبأ تعرض سلطنة عُمان للحالة الجوية (منخفض المسرّات)، وما نتج عنها من وفيات وإصابات ومفقودين، وإننا إذ نبعث لجلالتكم ولأسر المتوفين ولشعب سلطنة عُمان الشقيق أحر التعازي وأصدق المواساة، لنسأل المولى سبحانه وتعالى أن يتغمد المتوفين بواسع رحمته ومغفرته، ويلهم ذويهم الصبر والسلوان، وأن يمن على المصابين بالشفاء العاجل، وأن يعيد المفقودين لذويهم سالمين، ويحفظكم وشعب سلطنة عُمان من كل سوء ومكروه، إنه سميع مجيب».
كما بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، برقية عزاء ومواساة، لسلطان عُمان السلطان هيثم بن طارق، في ضحايا الحالة الجوية (منخفض المسرّات) الذي تعرضت له بلاده.
وقال ولي العهد: «تلقيت نبأ تعرض سلطنة عُمان للحالة الجوية (منخفض المسرّات)، وما نتج عنها من وفيات وإصابات ومفقودين، وأعرب لجلالتكم ولأسر المتوفين كافة عن بالغ التعازي وصادق المواساة، سائلًا الله تعالى الرحمة للمتوفين، والشفاء العاجل لجميع المصابين، وأن يعيد المفقودين لذويهم سالمين، إنه سميع مجيب».
The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a telegram of condolence and sympathy to the Sultan of Oman, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, regarding the victims of the weather event (the Low of Al-Masarraat) that affected his country.
The king said: "We learned of the news regarding the Sultanate of Oman being affected by the weather event (the Low of Al-Masarraat), which resulted in fatalities, injuries, and missing persons. As we send our deepest condolences and sincere sympathy to Your Majesty, the families of the deceased, and the brotherly people of the Sultanate of Oman, we ask Almighty God to envelop the deceased in His vast mercy and forgiveness, to inspire their families with patience and solace, to grant the injured a speedy recovery, and to return the missing to their loved ones safe and sound. May He protect you and the people of the Sultanate of Oman from all harm and misfortune. Indeed, He is All-Hearing, Responsive."
Additionally, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud sent a telegram of condolence and sympathy to the Sultan of Oman, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, regarding the victims of the weather event (the Low of Al-Masarraat) that affected his country.
The Crown Prince said: "I received the news regarding the Sultanate of Oman being affected by the weather event (the Low of Al-Masarraat), which resulted in fatalities, injuries, and missing persons. I express to Your Majesty and to all the families of the deceased my deepest condolences and sincere sympathy, asking Almighty God for mercy for the deceased, a speedy recovery for all the injured, and the safe return of the missing to their loved ones. Indeed, He is All-Hearing, Responsive."