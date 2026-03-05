أعربت الأمانة العامة لمنظمة التعاون الإسلامي عن إدانتها لمحاولة استهداف إيران للجمهورية التركية بصاروخ باليستي، وجمهورية أذربيجان بطائرتَين مسيّرتَين، معبرة عن استنكارها استهداف المنشآت المدنية وتعريض حياة المدنيين للخطر.

وأكدت الأمانة العامة تضامنها الكامل مع جمهوريتي تركيا وأذربيجان، ووقوفها إلى جانبهما في حماية سيادتهما وصون أمنهما واستقرارهما.

ودعت الأمانة العامة لمنظمة التعاون الإسلامي إلى الوقف الفوري لمثل هذه الأعمال الاستفزازية التي من شأنها تصعيد التوتر وزعزعة الاستقرار في المنطقة، مؤكدةً أن استهداف الدول الأعضاء أو تهديد أمنها يشكل خرقًا لمبادئ القانون الدولي ويتعارض مع أسس العلاقات الدولية القائمة على حسن الجوار والاحترام المتبادل.