The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation expressed its condemnation of Iran's attempt to target the Republic of Turkey with a ballistic missile, and the Republic of Azerbaijan with two drones, expressing its disapproval of targeting civilian facilities and endangering the lives of civilians.

The General Secretariat affirmed its full solidarity with the Republics of Turkey and Azerbaijan, and its support for them in protecting their sovereignty and ensuring their security and stability.

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation called for an immediate cessation of such provocative actions that could escalate tensions and destabilize the region, emphasizing that targeting member states or threatening their security constitutes a violation of the principles of international law and contradicts the foundations of international relations based on good neighborliness and mutual respect.