The Muslim World League strongly condemned the attempt to target Iran against the Republics of Turkey and Azerbaijan, in the context of its continued brazen assaults on several countries.

In a statement from the League's General Secretariat, the Secretary-General, President of the Association of Muslim Scholars, His Excellency Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, denounced these assaults, describing them as a blatant aggression against religious values and international and humanitarian laws and norms, emphasizing the importance of the international community, in all its components, firmly confronting this criminal lawlessness.