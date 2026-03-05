أدانَتْ رابطةُ العالم الإسلاميّ -باستنكارٍ شديدٍ- محاولة استهداف إيران لجمهوريتي تركيا وأذربيجان، في سياق مواصلة اعتداءاتِها السَّافِرة لعددٍ من الدُّول.
وفي بيانٍ للأمانة العامة للرابطة، ندَّدَ الأمين العام، رئيسُ هيئة علماء المسلمين، فضيلة الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى، بهذه الاعتداءات، واصفًا إيّاها بأنها عدوانٌ سافرٌ على القِيَم الدِّينية والقوانين والأعراف الدولية والإنسانية، مؤكدًا أهمية تصدي المجتمع الدولي بكافة مكوّناتِه لهذا الانفلات الإجراميّ بكلّ حزم.
The Muslim World League strongly condemned the attempt to target Iran against the Republics of Turkey and Azerbaijan, in the context of its continued brazen assaults on several countries.
In a statement from the League's General Secretariat, the Secretary-General, President of the Association of Muslim Scholars, His Excellency Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, denounced these assaults, describing them as a blatant aggression against religious values and international and humanitarian laws and norms, emphasizing the importance of the international community, in all its components, firmly confronting this criminal lawlessness.