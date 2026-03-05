أدانَتْ رابطةُ العالم الإسلاميّ -باستنكارٍ شديدٍ- محاولة استهداف إيران لجمهوريتي تركيا وأذربيجان، في سياق مواصلة اعتداءاتِها السَّافِرة لعددٍ من الدُّول.

وفي بيانٍ للأمانة العامة للرابطة، ندَّدَ الأمين العام، رئيسُ هيئة علماء المسلمين، فضيلة الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى، بهذه الاعتداءات، واصفًا إيّاها بأنها عدوانٌ سافرٌ على القِيَم الدِّينية والقوانين والأعراف الدولية والإنسانية، مؤكدًا أهمية تصدي المجتمع الدولي بكافة مكوّناتِه لهذا الانفلات الإجراميّ بكلّ حزم.