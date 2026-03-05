The Board of Trustees of the Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Foundation for Humanitarian Development held its third meeting for the year 2026 on Wednesday, chaired by the Minister of State, Member of the Council of Ministers, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz, with the attendance of the board members.

The meeting included: Prince Jloui bin Abdulaziz bin Musaid, Prince Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Saad, Prince Mohammed bin Turki bin Abdullah, Prince Sultan bin Bandar bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz, Prince Khalid bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz, Prince Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz, Abdullah bin Abdulrahman Al-Muhaysin, Dr. Abdulrahman bin Abdullah Al-Mukhthoub, Tariq bin Ali Al-Tamimi, Hassan bin Ali Al-Jasser, and Dr. Issa bin Hassan Al-Ansari.

At the beginning of the meeting, Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd expressed his gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and to the Crown Prince, Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud - may God protect them - for the leadership's support for the charitable and developmental sector in the Kingdom.

The council discussed the topics listed on the agenda, reviewing the foundation's achievements report for the year 2025, titled "The Foundation's Harvest," the executive work plan for 2026, and the Ramadan giving program of Prince Mohammed bin Fahd - may he rest in peace. The financial statements of the foundation for the year 2025 were also approved, and the developmental programs for the upcoming year were reviewed.

This meeting comes as part of the Board of Trustees' follow-up on the foundation's work and programs, continuing the humanitarian approach established by Prince Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz - may he rest in peace - in serving the community and promoting sustainable human development.