عقد مجلس أمناء مؤسسة الأمير محمد بن فهد للتنمية الإنسانية، (الأربعاء)، اجتماعه الثالث لعام 2026م، برئاسة وزير الدولة عضو مجلس الوزراء رئيس مجلس الأمناء الأمير تركي بن محمد بن فهد بن عبدالعزيز، وذلك بحضور أعضاء المجلس.

وضم الاجتماع كلًا من: الأمير جلوي بن عبدالعزيز بن مساعد، والأمير عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن سعد، والأمير محمد بن تركي بن عبدالله، والأمير سلطان بن بندر بن فيصل بن عبدالعزيز، والأمير خالد بن محمد بن فهد بن عبدالعزيز، والأمير عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن فهد بن عبدالعزيز، وعبدالله بن عبدالرحمن المحيسن، والدكتور عبدالرحمن بن عبدالله المخضوب، وطارق بن علي التميمي، وحسن بن علي الجاسر، والدكتور عيسى بن حسن الأنصاري.

وفي مستهل الاجتماع، رفع الأمير تركي بن محمد بن فهد شكره لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، ولولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود -حفظهما الله-، على دعم القيادة للقطاع الخيري والتنموي في المملكة.

وناقش المجلس الموضوعات المدرجة على جدول الأعمال، حيث استعرض تقرير إنجازات المؤسسة لعام 2025م «حصاد المؤسسة»، وخطة العمل التنفيذية لعام 2026م، وبرنامج الأمير محمد بن فهد -رحمه الله- الرمضاني للعطاء، كما أقر القوائم المالية للمؤسسة لعام 2025م، واطّلع على البرامج التنموية للعام القادم.

ويأتي هذا الاجتماع في إطار متابعة مجلس الأمناء لأعمال المؤسسة وبرامجها، استمرارًا للنهج الإنساني الذي أسسه الأمير محمد بن فهد بن عبدالعزيز -رحمه الله- في خدمة المجتمع وتعزيز التنمية الإنسانية المستدامة.