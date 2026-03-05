عقد مجلس أمناء مؤسسة الأمير محمد بن فهد للتنمية الإنسانية، (الأربعاء)، اجتماعه الثالث لعام 2026م، برئاسة وزير الدولة عضو مجلس الوزراء رئيس مجلس الأمناء الأمير تركي بن محمد بن فهد بن عبدالعزيز، وذلك بحضور أعضاء المجلس.
وضم الاجتماع كلًا من: الأمير جلوي بن عبدالعزيز بن مساعد، والأمير عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن سعد، والأمير محمد بن تركي بن عبدالله، والأمير سلطان بن بندر بن فيصل بن عبدالعزيز، والأمير خالد بن محمد بن فهد بن عبدالعزيز، والأمير عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن فهد بن عبدالعزيز، وعبدالله بن عبدالرحمن المحيسن، والدكتور عبدالرحمن بن عبدالله المخضوب، وطارق بن علي التميمي، وحسن بن علي الجاسر، والدكتور عيسى بن حسن الأنصاري.
وفي مستهل الاجتماع، رفع الأمير تركي بن محمد بن فهد شكره لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، ولولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود -حفظهما الله-، على دعم القيادة للقطاع الخيري والتنموي في المملكة.
وناقش المجلس الموضوعات المدرجة على جدول الأعمال، حيث استعرض تقرير إنجازات المؤسسة لعام 2025م «حصاد المؤسسة»، وخطة العمل التنفيذية لعام 2026م، وبرنامج الأمير محمد بن فهد -رحمه الله- الرمضاني للعطاء، كما أقر القوائم المالية للمؤسسة لعام 2025م، واطّلع على البرامج التنموية للعام القادم.
ويأتي هذا الاجتماع في إطار متابعة مجلس الأمناء لأعمال المؤسسة وبرامجها، استمرارًا للنهج الإنساني الذي أسسه الأمير محمد بن فهد بن عبدالعزيز -رحمه الله- في خدمة المجتمع وتعزيز التنمية الإنسانية المستدامة.
The Board of Trustees of the Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Foundation for Humanitarian Development held its third meeting for the year 2026 on Wednesday, chaired by the Minister of State, Member of the Council of Ministers, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz, with the attendance of the board members.
The meeting included: Prince Jloui bin Abdulaziz bin Musaid, Prince Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Saad, Prince Mohammed bin Turki bin Abdullah, Prince Sultan bin Bandar bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz, Prince Khalid bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz, Prince Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz, Abdullah bin Abdulrahman Al-Muhaysin, Dr. Abdulrahman bin Abdullah Al-Mukhthoub, Tariq bin Ali Al-Tamimi, Hassan bin Ali Al-Jasser, and Dr. Issa bin Hassan Al-Ansari.
At the beginning of the meeting, Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd expressed his gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and to the Crown Prince, Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud - may God protect them - for the leadership's support for the charitable and developmental sector in the Kingdom.
The council discussed the topics listed on the agenda, reviewing the foundation's achievements report for the year 2025, titled "The Foundation's Harvest," the executive work plan for 2026, and the Ramadan giving program of Prince Mohammed bin Fahd - may he rest in peace. The financial statements of the foundation for the year 2025 were also approved, and the developmental programs for the upcoming year were reviewed.
This meeting comes as part of the Board of Trustees' follow-up on the foundation's work and programs, continuing the humanitarian approach established by Prince Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz - may he rest in peace - in serving the community and promoting sustainable human development.