Salih Abu Al-Shamat, a player for Al-Ahli and the Saudi national team, confirmed that he would choose to join Al-Hilal if given the option between Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad. He stated that Ivan Toney is the best striker, followed by Karim Benzema, and emphasized that Salem Al-Dawsari is currently the most important player in the Saudi national team.



These statements came from the star Salih Abu Al-Shamat during his appearance as a guest on today's (Thursday) episode of the prank show "Ramez Level of the Beast," hosted by artist Ramez Galal, which this year is inspired by the series "Squid Game."



Abu Al-Shamat said during his appearance on the program: "Salem Al-Dawsari is currently the best Saudi player."



When asked about his destination if he leaves Al-Ahli and receives offers from Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad, he replied: "Al-Hilal." He also chose the leader when comparing it to Al-Nassr.



Abu Al-Shamat also believes that his teammate at Al-Ahli, Ivan Toney, is currently the best striker in the Saudi Professional League.



When comparing the French player Karim Benzema and the Uruguayan Darwin Nunez, both players for Al-Hilal, Abu Al-Shamat chose the French striker Benzema.