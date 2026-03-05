أكد صالح أبو الشامات، لاعب فريق الأهلي والمنتخب السعودي، أنه سيختار الانضمام لفريق الهلال إذا تم تخييره ما بين الهلال والاتحاد، وأكد أن إيفان توني هو أفضل مهاجم، ويليه كريم بنزيما، كما شدد أبو الشامات على أن سالم الدوسري يعد العنصر الأهم في المنتخب السعودي حالياً.


وجاءت تصريحات النجم صالح أبو الشامات خلال ظهوره ضيفًا في حلقة اليوم (الخميس) من برنامج المقالب «رامز ليفل الوحش»، الذي يقدمه الفنان رامز جلال، والمستوحى هذا العام من مسلسل «لعبة الحبار».


وقال أبو الشامات خلال ظهوره في البرنامج: «سالم الدوسري هو أفضل لاعب سعودي حالياً».


وعند سؤاله عن وجهته في حال رحيله عن الأهلي وتلقيه عرضين من الهلال والاتحاد، أجاب: «الهلال». كما اختار الزعيم أيضًا عند المفاضلة بينه وبين النصر.


كما يرى أبو الشامات أن زميله في الأهلي إيفان توني هو أفضل مهاجم حالياً في الدوري السعودي للمحترفين.


وعند المقارنة بين الفرنسي كريم بنزيما والأوروغوياني داروين نونيز، لاعبي الهلال، اختار أبو الشامات المهاجم الفرنسي بنزيما.