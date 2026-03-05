أدانت الأمانة العامة لمجلس وزراء الداخلية العرب الاعتداءات الإيرانية الغاشمة على سيادة عدد من الدول العربية.

وقالت في بيان صادر عن الأمانة من مقرها في تونس: «تابعت الأمانة العامة لمجلس وزراء الداخلية العرب ببالغ الشجب والاستنكار أنباء العدوان الإيراني الغاشم والانتهاك السافر لسيادة كل من المملكة الأردنية الهاشمية ودولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة ومملكة البحرين والمملكة العربية السعودية ودولة قطر ودولة الكويت، وللمجالات الجوية الخاصة بها».

وعبّرت الأمانة العامة لمجلس وزراء الداخلية العرب عن إدانتها واستنكارها الشديدين لهذا العدوان غير المبرر، الذي يعد انتهاكًا للقانون الدولي ولميثاق الأمم المتحدة، مؤكدة رفضها الكامل للتصرفات الإيرانية التي من شأنها تقويض الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة ونسف الجهود الرامية إلى التهدئة والسلام، التي كانت الدول العربية سبّاقة في مساعيها الحميدة من أجل تحقيقها.

وأكدت الأمانة مساندتها المطلقة وتضامنها التام ووقوفها الكامل إلى جانب الدول العربية العزيزة، وتأييدها لجميع التدابير التي تتخذها والإجراءات التي تقوم بها في سبيل الحفاظ على سيادتها وأمنها واستقرارها، كما تشيد بالتصدي الباسل الذي قامت به قوات الدفاع في هذه الدول العربية لهذا العدوان، واتخاذ الإجراءات كافة للحفاظ على أمنها وسلامة منشآتها ومواطنيها، مقدرة ما تتمتع به القوات الأمنية في هذه الدول من مهنية واحترافية.