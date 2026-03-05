The General Secretariat of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers condemned the brutal Iranian attacks on the sovereignty of several Arab countries.

In a statement issued by the secretariat from its headquarters in Tunis, it said: "The General Secretariat of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers has followed with great condemnation and denunciation the news of the brutal Iranian aggression and the blatant violation of the sovereignty of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the State of Qatar, and the State of Kuwait, as well as their airspace."

The General Secretariat of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of this unjustified aggression, which constitutes a violation of international law and the United Nations Charter, reaffirming its complete rejection of Iranian actions that could undermine security and stability in the region and sabotage efforts aimed at calming and peace, which Arab countries have been proactive in their noble endeavors to achieve.

The secretariat affirmed its absolute support, full solidarity, and complete standing alongside the dear Arab countries, endorsing all measures they take and actions they undertake to preserve their sovereignty, security, and stability. It also praised the valiant response of the defense forces in these Arab countries to this aggression and the measures taken to ensure their security and the safety of their facilities and citizens, appreciating the professionalism and expertise of the security forces in these countries.