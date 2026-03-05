The Heritage Authority affiliated with the Ministry of Culture has revealed significant archaeological data at the Sahout site in the Hail region, showing evidence of human settlement dating back approximately 13,500 years. This discovery enhances the understanding of the deep civilizational history of the Arabian Peninsula and confirms the presence of early humans in this area.

The findings indicate the existence of precise stone tools used in hunting activities, as small stone blades were found that are believed to have been used as heads or parts of hunting tools, reflecting the early lifestyles of humans during that phase of the Neolithic period.



The discoveries also included finely crafted stone arrowheads that were attached to the front of arrows and used in hunting operations, indicating the evolution of the techniques relied upon by humans at that time to provide food and utilize natural resources.



In another aspect, archaeological studies revealed carving tools found within dated archaeological layers, indicating that artistic expression was a cultural activity present in the lives of ancient humans alongside their daily subsistence activities.



The site is also highlighted by the rock art spread throughout the region, as the drawings depicted scenes of camels in sizes close to natural proportions, alongside human figures, indicating the cultural and symbolic dimension of the human communities that lived in the area during that era.



These discoveries confirm the importance of the Hail region as one of the most prominent archaeological areas in the Arabian Peninsula, due to the historical sites and rock art it hosts, reflecting the continuity of human civilization in the Kingdom over thousands of years.



Furthermore, the chronological comparison reveals that the evidence of settlement in Sahout, Hail, dates back to approximately 13,500 years, a timeline that predates the emergence of organized civilizations such as Ancient Egypt (around 5,000 years ago), the civilization of Mesopotamia (around 6,000 years ago), and early civilizations in China (around 4,000–5,000 years ago), enhancing the status of the Arabian Peninsula among the regions that witnessed the presence of early humans before the establishment of major states and civilizations in human history.