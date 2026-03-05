كشفت هيئة التراث التابعة لوزارة الثقافة عن معطيات أثرية مهمة في موقع ساحوت بمنطقة حائل، أظهرت شواهد استيطان بشري تعود إلى نحو 13,500 سنة، في اكتشاف يعزز قراءة التاريخ الحضاري العميق للجزيرة العربية ويؤكد حضور الإنسان المبكر في هذه المنطقة.

وتشير المكتشفات إلى وجود أدوات حجرية دقيقة استُخدمت في أنشطة الصيد، إذ عُثر على نصلات حجرية صغيرة يُرجّح أنها كانت تُستخدم كرؤوس أو أجزاء من أدوات الصيد، ما يعكس أنماط الحياة المبكرة للإنسان في تلك المرحلة من العصر الحجري الحديث.


كما تضمنت المكتشفات رؤوس سهام حجرية دقيقة الصنع كانت تثبّت في مقدمة السهام وتُستخدم في عمليات الصيد، في مؤشر على تطور التقنيات التي اعتمد عليها الإنسان آنذاك في توفير الغذاء والاستفادة من الموارد الطبيعية.

وفي جانب آخر، كشفت الدراسات الأثرية عن أدوات نحت عُثر عليها ضمن طبقات أثرية مؤرخة، ما يدل على أن التعبير الفني كان نشاطًا ثقافيًا حاضرًا في حياة الإنسان القديم إلى جانب أنشطته المعيشية اليومية.


ويبرز الموقع كذلك من خلال الفنون الصخرية المنتشرة في المنطقة، إذ جسدت الرسوم مشاهد للإبل بأحجام قريبة من الطبيعية، إلى جانب أشكال بشرية، في دلالة على البعد الثقافي والرمزي للمجتمعات البشرية التي عاشت في المنطقة خلال تلك الحقبة.

وتؤكد هذه المكتشفات أهمية منطقة حائل بوصفها إحدى أبرز مناطق الآثار في الجزيرة العربية، لما تحتضنه من مواقع تاريخية وفنون صخرية تعكس امتداد الحضارة الإنسانية في المملكة عبر آلاف السنين.

كما تكشف المقارنة الزمنية أن شواهد الاستيطان في ساحوت بحائل تعود إلى نحو 13,500 سنة، وهو تاريخ يسبق بآلاف السنين نشأة الحضارات المنظمة مثل مصر القديمة (نحو 5,000 سنة) وحضارة وادي الرافدين (نحو 6,000 سنة) والحضارات المبكرة في الصين (نحو 4,000–5,000 سنة)، ما يعزز مكانة الجزيرة العربية ضمن المناطق التي شهدت وجود الإنسان المبكر قبل قيام الدول والحضارات الكبرى في التاريخ الإنساني.