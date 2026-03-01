Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud received a phone call today (Sunday) from the President of the Republic of Turkey, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

During the call, they discussed the military escalation in the region and its implications for regional and international security.

Turkey expressed its condemnation of the Iranian aggression targeting the Kingdom and rejected any actions that undermine the sovereignty and stability of the Kingdom, while also affirming its support for all measures taken by the Kingdom to protect its security and its citizens.