تلقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود اتصالاً هاتفياً اليوم (الأحد) من رئيس جمهورية تركيا الرئيس رجب طيب أردوغان.

وجرى خلال الاتصال بحث التصعيد العسكري الذي تشهده المنطقة وانعكاسات ذلك على الأمن الإقليمي والدولي.

وقد عبر عن إدانة تركيا للعدوان الإيراني الذي استهدف المملكة، ورفض بلاده لكل ما يمس سيادة المملكة واستقرارها، كما أكد دعمه لكل ما تتخذه المملكة من إجراءات لحماية أمنها ومواطنيها.