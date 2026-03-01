تلقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود اتصالاً هاتفياً اليوم (الأحد) من رئيس جمهورية تركيا الرئيس رجب طيب أردوغان.
وجرى خلال الاتصال بحث التصعيد العسكري الذي تشهده المنطقة وانعكاسات ذلك على الأمن الإقليمي والدولي.
وقد عبر عن إدانة تركيا للعدوان الإيراني الذي استهدف المملكة، ورفض بلاده لكل ما يمس سيادة المملكة واستقرارها، كما أكد دعمه لكل ما تتخذه المملكة من إجراءات لحماية أمنها ومواطنيها.
Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud received a phone call today (Sunday) from the President of the Republic of Turkey, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.
During the call, they discussed the military escalation in the region and its implications for regional and international security.
Turkey expressed its condemnation of the Iranian aggression targeting the Kingdom and rejected any actions that undermine the sovereignty and stability of the Kingdom, while also affirming its support for all measures taken by the Kingdom to protect its security and its citizens.