The special forces for environmental security apprehended a citizen violating environmental regulations by entering with his vehicle into the Al-Fayyad and Al-Rawdat areas within the King Abdulaziz Royal Reserve, and legal actions were taken against him.

The forces clarified that the penalty for entering vehicles in the protected Al-Fayyad and Al-Rawdat areas can reach up to (2000) riyals, urging the public to report any cases that represent an assault on the environment or wildlife at the number (911) in the Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and Eastern regions, and (999) and (996) in the rest of the Kingdom's areas. All reports will be treated with complete confidentiality, with no liability on the reporter.