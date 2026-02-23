أطلقت وزارة الداخلية، ممثلة في المديرية العامة للجوازات «ختماً خاصاً»، احتفاءً بيوم التأسيس الذي يوافق الـ22 من فبراير من كل عام.

ويتضمن الختم دلالات تاريخية متعددة تجسّد أمجاد الدولة السعودية وبطولاتها وإرثها العريق، وتؤكد عمق تاريخ المملكة الراسخ وتوثّق مسيرة قيادتها وشعبها عبر مراحلها المختلفة، متزامنةً مع حلول شهر رمضان المبارك بما يحمله من قيم روحية سامية ومعاني العطاء والتلاحم الوطني.