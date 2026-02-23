The Ministry of Interior, represented by the General Directorate of Passports, has launched a "special seal" in celebration of Founding Day, which falls on the 22nd of February each year.

The seal includes multiple historical connotations that embody the glories of the Saudi state, its heroics, and its rich heritage. It emphasizes the deep-rooted history of the Kingdom and documents the journey of its leadership and people through various stages, coinciding with the arrival of the blessed month of Ramadan, which carries noble spiritual values and meanings of giving and national unity.