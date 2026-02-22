محافظ جدة يشارك القطاعات الأمنية الإفطار الرمضاني

شارك محافظ جدة الأمير سعود بن عبدالله بن جلوي، قادة ومنسوبي القطاعات الأمنية في الميدان بالمحافظة، إفطارهم الرمضاني.
وقدم محافظ جدة شكره وتقديره لرجال الأمن في مختلف القطاعات الأمنية على جهودهم المبذولة في الميدان، سائلاً المولى عز وجل أن يديم على هذا الوطن الأمن والاستقرار والرخاء في ظل القيادة الرشيدة.
Jeddah Governor Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi shared the Ramadan iftar with the leaders and personnel of the security sectors in the field of the governorate.
The Governor of Jeddah expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the security personnel in various security sectors for their efforts in the field, asking Almighty God to maintain security, stability, and prosperity for this nation under wise leadership.