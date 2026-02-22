محافظ جدة يشارك القطاعات الأمنية الإفطار الرمضاني

شارك محافظ جدة الأمير سعود بن عبدالله بن جلوي، قادة ومنسوبي القطاعات الأمنية في الميدان بالمحافظة، إفطارهم الرمضاني.

وقدم محافظ جدة شكره وتقديره لرجال الأمن في مختلف القطاعات الأمنية على جهودهم المبذولة في الميدان، سائلاً المولى عز وجل أن يديم على هذا الوطن الأمن والاستقرار والرخاء في ظل القيادة الرشيدة.