أعلنت محمية الأمير محمد بن سلمان الملكية إعادة توطين الأرنب العربي؛ ليكون النوع الرابع عشر من الأنواع الأصيلة التي أُعيدت إلى المحمية منذ انطلاق برنامج «إعادة الحياة الفطرية للجزيرة العربية» في شتاء عام 2022.

ويمثّل هذا النوع أحد المستهلكين الأوليين في النظم البيئية الصحراوية، ويسهم توطينه في إعادة بناء جزء أساس من الشبكة الغذائية، بما يعيد تدفّق الطاقة من الغطاء النباتي إلى المفترسات، ويعزز استعادة وظائف النظام البيئي على مستوى المشهد الطبيعي بأكمله.

ويحتل الأرنب العربي موقعاً بالغ الأهمية في السلسلة الغذائية، إذ يقوم بدور رئيس في تنظيم العمليات البيئية ضمن جميع مستويات الهرم الغذائي.

ويقوم الأرنب العربي بالرعي ونثر البذور، بصفته حيواناً عاشباً، مسهماً في تنظيم الغطاء النباتي عبر النظم البيئية المختلفة في المحمية.

وفي المقابل، يشكّل مصدراً غذائياً رئيساً للمفترسات الصحراوية، حيث ينقل الطاقة من الكتلة النباتية الشحيحة في الصحراء بكفاءة بيئية عالية، ما يدعم استدامة الحياة البرية في المستويات العليا من السلسلة الغذائية.

وفي هذا السياق، قال الرئيس التنفيذي لهيئة تطوير محمية الأمير محمد بن سلمان الملكية أندرو زالوميس: «إن إعادة الحياة الفطرية لا تقتصر على استعادة أعداد الأنواع، بل تركز على تعزيز العمليات البيئية، ويُعد الأرنب العربي ركناً أساسياً للنظام البيئي، وفريسةً أساسية لابن آوى والثعالب والقطط البرية والضباع في محميات الأمير محمد بن سلمان الملكية، ونسعى من خلال إعادة توطينه إلى تعزيز الروابط البيئية التي تتيح للحياة الصحراوية أن تتعافى وتزدهر، ونعمل على تحقيق الهدف الرئيسي الذي يسعى إليه برنامج إعادة الحياة الفطرية إلى الجزيرة العربية».

وقد جرى إدخال 20 أرنباً عربياً، تم اختيارها بعناية لتعزيز التنوع الوراثي، ضمن برنامج إعادة التوطين في المحمية.
ونظراً لأهميتها البيئية، من المقرر أن تبقى هذه الحيوانات في المرحلة الأولية داخل حظائر تكاثر مصممة خصيصاً؛ بهدف تسريع نمو أعدادها قبل إطلاقها في البرية.

وشهدت المحمية ولادة أول صغير أرنب؛ مما يشكل مؤشراً مبكراً على نجاح البرنامج، وتسهم هذه الخطوة في دعم التجمعات القليلة الموجودة حالياً من خلال زيادة الأعداد وتعزيز التنوع الجيني.

وعلى عكس العديد من الأنواع الصحراوية التي تلجأ إلى الجحور تحت الأرض هرباً من درجات الحرارة المرتفعة، يتميز الأرنب العربي، المعروف أيضاً باسم «أرنب الصحراء»، بقدرته الفريدة على التكيف مع الحياة فوق سطح الأرض، وهو من بين قلة من الثدييات القادرة على تحمّل درجات الحرارة القصوى دون الحاجة إلى الحفر، كما يوفر لونه الفريد تمويهاً فعالاً يقلل من فرص رصده من قبل المفترسات، كما تؤدي أذناه الكبيرتان، اللتان قد يصل طولهما إلى 17 سنتيمتراً، أي ما يعادل 30% من طول جسمه، دوراً محورياً في تنظيم حرارة الجسم، إضافة إلى توفير حاسة سمع فائقة، إذ تستطيع أذناه الدوران بشكل مستقل، وإلى جانب مجال رؤية شبه دائري يصل إلى نحو 360 درجة، تمكّن هذه الخصائص الأرنب العربي من رصد المفترسات في وقت مبكر، وعند التعرض للخطر، يمكنه الانطلاق بسرعات تصل إلى 80 كيلومتراً في الساعة، مع تغيير اتجاهه بشكل متعرج وسريع لتفادي المطاردة، ورغم هذه التكيفات الدفاعية، قد تصل معدلات الافتراس في البيئات الصحراوية إلى نحو 90%؛ مما يبرز الأهمية المحورية للأرنب العربي بوصفه فريسة أساسية في النظام البيئي.

ومنذ انطلاق برنامج إعادة الحياة الفطرية للجزيرة العربية، نجحت المحمية في إعادة توطين 14 نوعاً من الكائنات البرية، ويُعد الأرنب العربي سادس نوع يُسجّل حالات تكاثر ضمن البرنامج وحتى اليوم، وثّقت المحمية ولادة أكثر من 100 ظبي رملي، و19 ظبياً جبلياً، وأول مواليد الوعل النوبي، إضافة إلى 36 مولوداً من المها العربي، ومهر واحد من الحمار البري، وتعكس هذه الإنجازات هدف المحمية طويل الأمد المتمثل في إنشاء تجمعات برية مكتفية ذاتياً، وتكوين مجموعات مؤسسة قادرة على دعم جهود استعادة النظم البيئية في مختلف مناطق المملكة العربية السعودية.

ويُدار برنامج إعادة التوطين واسع النطاق في المحمية وفق خطة الإدارة والتطوير المتكاملة، التي تستهدف استعادة الموائل الطبيعية عبر مساحة تبلغ 24.500 كيلومتر مربع من النظم البيئية البرية والبحرية، ويتم دعم هذا العمل ببرنامج مفتشي البيئة المتقدم والمشاركة المجتمعية الفعالة، بما يسهم في تحقيق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 ومبادرة السعودية الخضراء، ويعزز التزام المملكة بحماية التنوع الحيوي والحفاظ على 30% من أراضيها وبحارها بحلول عام 2030.

يذكر أن محمية الأمير محمد بن سلمان الملكية تمتد على مساحة 24.500 كيلومتر مربع، من سهول الحرات البركانية إلى أعماق البحر الأحمر غرباً، لتشكّل ممراً بيئياً حيوياً يربط بين نيوم والبحر الأحمر الدولية والعلا، كما تحتضن المحمية مشاريع رائدة مثل: مشروع وادي الديسة التابع لصندوق الاستثمارات العامة، ووجهة أمالا التابعة لشركة البحر الأحمر الدولية، وتضم المحمية 15 نظاماً بيئياً متنوعاً، وتغطي 1% من المساحة البرية للمملكة، و1.8% من مساحتها البحرية، إلا أنها تُشكّل موطناً لأكثر من 50% من الأنواع البيئية في المملكة؛ مما يجعلها واحدة من أغنى المناطق الطبيعية في الشرق الأوسط بالتنوع الحيوي، وتلتزم المحمية بإعادة تأهيل النظم البيئية والحفاظ على التراث الثقافي، بما في ذلك إعادة توطين 23 نوعاً من الكائنات الفطرية التي كانت تعيش تاريخياً في المنطقة، ومن بينها النمر العربي، والفهد، والمها العربي، ونسر الأذون، وذلك ضمن برنامج واسع لاستعادة التوازن البيئي.

وتخضع المحمية لإشراف مجلس المحميات الملكية برئاسة ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وهي جزء من برامج المملكة للاستدامة البيئية، مثل: مبادرتي السعودية الخضراء، والشرق الأوسط الأخضر.