أعلنت محمية الأمير محمد بن سلمان الملكية إعادة توطين الأرنب العربي؛ ليكون النوع الرابع عشر من الأنواع الأصيلة التي أُعيدت إلى المحمية منذ انطلاق برنامج «إعادة الحياة الفطرية للجزيرة العربية» في شتاء عام 2022.
ويمثّل هذا النوع أحد المستهلكين الأوليين في النظم البيئية الصحراوية، ويسهم توطينه في إعادة بناء جزء أساس من الشبكة الغذائية، بما يعيد تدفّق الطاقة من الغطاء النباتي إلى المفترسات، ويعزز استعادة وظائف النظام البيئي على مستوى المشهد الطبيعي بأكمله.
ويحتل الأرنب العربي موقعاً بالغ الأهمية في السلسلة الغذائية، إذ يقوم بدور رئيس في تنظيم العمليات البيئية ضمن جميع مستويات الهرم الغذائي.
ويقوم الأرنب العربي بالرعي ونثر البذور، بصفته حيواناً عاشباً، مسهماً في تنظيم الغطاء النباتي عبر النظم البيئية المختلفة في المحمية.
وفي المقابل، يشكّل مصدراً غذائياً رئيساً للمفترسات الصحراوية، حيث ينقل الطاقة من الكتلة النباتية الشحيحة في الصحراء بكفاءة بيئية عالية، ما يدعم استدامة الحياة البرية في المستويات العليا من السلسلة الغذائية.
وفي هذا السياق، قال الرئيس التنفيذي لهيئة تطوير محمية الأمير محمد بن سلمان الملكية أندرو زالوميس: «إن إعادة الحياة الفطرية لا تقتصر على استعادة أعداد الأنواع، بل تركز على تعزيز العمليات البيئية، ويُعد الأرنب العربي ركناً أساسياً للنظام البيئي، وفريسةً أساسية لابن آوى والثعالب والقطط البرية والضباع في محميات الأمير محمد بن سلمان الملكية، ونسعى من خلال إعادة توطينه إلى تعزيز الروابط البيئية التي تتيح للحياة الصحراوية أن تتعافى وتزدهر، ونعمل على تحقيق الهدف الرئيسي الذي يسعى إليه برنامج إعادة الحياة الفطرية إلى الجزيرة العربية».
وقد جرى إدخال 20 أرنباً عربياً، تم اختيارها بعناية لتعزيز التنوع الوراثي، ضمن برنامج إعادة التوطين في المحمية.
ونظراً لأهميتها البيئية، من المقرر أن تبقى هذه الحيوانات في المرحلة الأولية داخل حظائر تكاثر مصممة خصيصاً؛ بهدف تسريع نمو أعدادها قبل إطلاقها في البرية.
وشهدت المحمية ولادة أول صغير أرنب؛ مما يشكل مؤشراً مبكراً على نجاح البرنامج، وتسهم هذه الخطوة في دعم التجمعات القليلة الموجودة حالياً من خلال زيادة الأعداد وتعزيز التنوع الجيني.
وعلى عكس العديد من الأنواع الصحراوية التي تلجأ إلى الجحور تحت الأرض هرباً من درجات الحرارة المرتفعة، يتميز الأرنب العربي، المعروف أيضاً باسم «أرنب الصحراء»، بقدرته الفريدة على التكيف مع الحياة فوق سطح الأرض، وهو من بين قلة من الثدييات القادرة على تحمّل درجات الحرارة القصوى دون الحاجة إلى الحفر، كما يوفر لونه الفريد تمويهاً فعالاً يقلل من فرص رصده من قبل المفترسات، كما تؤدي أذناه الكبيرتان، اللتان قد يصل طولهما إلى 17 سنتيمتراً، أي ما يعادل 30% من طول جسمه، دوراً محورياً في تنظيم حرارة الجسم، إضافة إلى توفير حاسة سمع فائقة، إذ تستطيع أذناه الدوران بشكل مستقل، وإلى جانب مجال رؤية شبه دائري يصل إلى نحو 360 درجة، تمكّن هذه الخصائص الأرنب العربي من رصد المفترسات في وقت مبكر، وعند التعرض للخطر، يمكنه الانطلاق بسرعات تصل إلى 80 كيلومتراً في الساعة، مع تغيير اتجاهه بشكل متعرج وسريع لتفادي المطاردة، ورغم هذه التكيفات الدفاعية، قد تصل معدلات الافتراس في البيئات الصحراوية إلى نحو 90%؛ مما يبرز الأهمية المحورية للأرنب العربي بوصفه فريسة أساسية في النظام البيئي.
ومنذ انطلاق برنامج إعادة الحياة الفطرية للجزيرة العربية، نجحت المحمية في إعادة توطين 14 نوعاً من الكائنات البرية، ويُعد الأرنب العربي سادس نوع يُسجّل حالات تكاثر ضمن البرنامج وحتى اليوم، وثّقت المحمية ولادة أكثر من 100 ظبي رملي، و19 ظبياً جبلياً، وأول مواليد الوعل النوبي، إضافة إلى 36 مولوداً من المها العربي، ومهر واحد من الحمار البري، وتعكس هذه الإنجازات هدف المحمية طويل الأمد المتمثل في إنشاء تجمعات برية مكتفية ذاتياً، وتكوين مجموعات مؤسسة قادرة على دعم جهود استعادة النظم البيئية في مختلف مناطق المملكة العربية السعودية.
ويُدار برنامج إعادة التوطين واسع النطاق في المحمية وفق خطة الإدارة والتطوير المتكاملة، التي تستهدف استعادة الموائل الطبيعية عبر مساحة تبلغ 24.500 كيلومتر مربع من النظم البيئية البرية والبحرية، ويتم دعم هذا العمل ببرنامج مفتشي البيئة المتقدم والمشاركة المجتمعية الفعالة، بما يسهم في تحقيق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 ومبادرة السعودية الخضراء، ويعزز التزام المملكة بحماية التنوع الحيوي والحفاظ على 30% من أراضيها وبحارها بحلول عام 2030.
يذكر أن محمية الأمير محمد بن سلمان الملكية تمتد على مساحة 24.500 كيلومتر مربع، من سهول الحرات البركانية إلى أعماق البحر الأحمر غرباً، لتشكّل ممراً بيئياً حيوياً يربط بين نيوم والبحر الأحمر الدولية والعلا، كما تحتضن المحمية مشاريع رائدة مثل: مشروع وادي الديسة التابع لصندوق الاستثمارات العامة، ووجهة أمالا التابعة لشركة البحر الأحمر الدولية، وتضم المحمية 15 نظاماً بيئياً متنوعاً، وتغطي 1% من المساحة البرية للمملكة، و1.8% من مساحتها البحرية، إلا أنها تُشكّل موطناً لأكثر من 50% من الأنواع البيئية في المملكة؛ مما يجعلها واحدة من أغنى المناطق الطبيعية في الشرق الأوسط بالتنوع الحيوي، وتلتزم المحمية بإعادة تأهيل النظم البيئية والحفاظ على التراث الثقافي، بما في ذلك إعادة توطين 23 نوعاً من الكائنات الفطرية التي كانت تعيش تاريخياً في المنطقة، ومن بينها النمر العربي، والفهد، والمها العربي، ونسر الأذون، وذلك ضمن برنامج واسع لاستعادة التوازن البيئي.
وتخضع المحمية لإشراف مجلس المحميات الملكية برئاسة ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وهي جزء من برامج المملكة للاستدامة البيئية، مثل: مبادرتي السعودية الخضراء، والشرق الأوسط الأخضر.
The Prince Mohammed bin Salman Royal Reserve announced the reintroduction of the Arabian rabbit, making it the fourteenth native species to be reintroduced to the reserve since the launch of the "Wildlife Restoration Program for the Arabian Peninsula" in the winter of 2022.
This species represents one of the primary consumers in desert ecosystems, and its reintroduction contributes to rebuilding a fundamental part of the food web, restoring the flow of energy from vegetation to predators, and enhancing the recovery of ecosystem functions at the level of the entire landscape.
The Arabian rabbit occupies a highly important position in the food chain, playing a key role in regulating ecological processes across all levels of the food pyramid.
The Arabian rabbit grazes and disperses seeds, as a herbivorous animal, contributing to the regulation of vegetation across the various ecosystems in the reserve.
In turn, it serves as a primary food source for desert predators, efficiently transferring energy from the sparse plant biomass in the desert, which supports the sustainability of wildlife at the higher levels of the food chain.
In this context, Andrew Zaloumis, the CEO of the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Royal Reserve Development Authority, stated: "Wildlife restoration is not limited to increasing species numbers but focuses on enhancing ecological processes. The Arabian rabbit is a fundamental component of the ecosystem and a key prey for jackals, foxes, wild cats, and hyenas in the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Royal Reserves. Through its reintroduction, we aim to strengthen the ecological links that allow desert life to recover and thrive, working towards the main goal of the Wildlife Restoration Program for the Arabian Peninsula."
Twenty Arabian rabbits have been introduced, carefully selected to enhance genetic diversity, as part of the reintroduction program in the reserve.
Due to their ecological importance, these animals are set to remain in the initial phase within specially designed breeding enclosures to accelerate their population growth before being released into the wild.
The reserve has witnessed the birth of its first rabbit kit, marking an early indicator of the program's success. This step contributes to supporting the currently small populations by increasing numbers and enhancing genetic diversity.
Unlike many desert species that seek refuge in underground burrows to escape high temperatures, the Arabian rabbit, also known as the "desert rabbit," is distinguished by its unique ability to adapt to life above ground. It is among the few mammals capable of withstanding extreme temperatures without the need to dig. Its unique coloration provides effective camouflage, reducing the chances of being spotted by predators. Additionally, its large ears, which can reach up to 17 centimeters long, accounting for 30% of its body length, play a crucial role in regulating body temperature while providing exceptional hearing. Its ears can rotate independently, and along with a nearly 360-degree field of vision, these features enable the Arabian rabbit to detect predators early. When threatened, it can sprint at speeds of up to 80 kilometers per hour, changing direction quickly and erratically to evade pursuit. Despite these defensive adaptations, predation rates in desert environments can reach as high as 90%, highlighting the critical importance of the Arabian rabbit as a key prey species in the ecosystem.
Since the launch of the Wildlife Restoration Program for the Arabian Peninsula, the reserve has successfully reintroduced 14 species of wildlife, with the Arabian rabbit being the sixth species to record breeding cases within the program. To date, the reserve has documented the birth of over 100 sand gazelles, 19 mountain gazelles, the first Nubian ibex offspring, in addition to 36 Arabian oryx calves and one wild donkey foal. These achievements reflect the reserve's long-term goal of establishing self-sustaining wildlife populations and creating foundational groups capable of supporting ecosystem restoration efforts across various regions of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
The large-scale reintroduction program in the reserve is managed according to an integrated management and development plan, aiming to restore natural habitats across an area of 24,500 square kilometers of terrestrial and marine ecosystems. This work is supported by an advanced environmental inspectors program and effective community engagement, contributing to achieving the targets of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 and the Saudi Green Initiative, and enhancing the Kingdom's commitment to protecting biodiversity and conserving 30% of its lands and seas by 2030.
It is worth noting that the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Royal Reserve spans an area of 24,500 square kilometers, from the volcanic plains to the depths of the Red Sea to the west, forming a vital ecological corridor connecting Neom, the Red Sea International, and AlUla. The reserve also hosts pioneering projects such as the Wadi Al-Disa project under the Public Investment Fund and the Amaala destination by the Red Sea International Company. The reserve encompasses 15 diverse ecosystems, covering 1% of the Kingdom's land area and 1.8% of its marine area, yet it is home to more than 50% of the ecological species in the Kingdom, making it one of the richest natural areas in the Middle East in terms of biodiversity. The reserve is committed to rehabilitating ecosystems and preserving cultural heritage, including the reintroduction of 23 species of native wildlife that historically lived in the region, including the Arabian leopard, the cheetah, the Arabian oryx, and the Egyptian vulture, as part of a broad program to restore ecological balance.
The reserve is overseen by the Royal Commission for the Royal Reserves, chaired by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, and is part of the Kingdom's environmental sustainability programs, such as the Saudi Green Initiative and the Middle East Green Initiative.