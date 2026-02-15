The Prince Mohammed bin Salman Royal Reserve announced the reintroduction of the Arabian rabbit, making it the fourteenth native species to be reintroduced to the reserve since the launch of the "Wildlife Restoration Program for the Arabian Peninsula" in the winter of 2022.

This species represents one of the primary consumers in desert ecosystems, and its reintroduction contributes to rebuilding a fundamental part of the food web, restoring the flow of energy from vegetation to predators, and enhancing the recovery of ecosystem functions at the level of the entire landscape.

The Arabian rabbit occupies a highly important position in the food chain, playing a key role in regulating ecological processes across all levels of the food pyramid.



The Arabian rabbit grazes and disperses seeds, as a herbivorous animal, contributing to the regulation of vegetation across the various ecosystems in the reserve.

In turn, it serves as a primary food source for desert predators, efficiently transferring energy from the sparse plant biomass in the desert, which supports the sustainability of wildlife at the higher levels of the food chain.



In this context, Andrew Zaloumis, the CEO of the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Royal Reserve Development Authority, stated: "Wildlife restoration is not limited to increasing species numbers but focuses on enhancing ecological processes. The Arabian rabbit is a fundamental component of the ecosystem and a key prey for jackals, foxes, wild cats, and hyenas in the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Royal Reserves. Through its reintroduction, we aim to strengthen the ecological links that allow desert life to recover and thrive, working towards the main goal of the Wildlife Restoration Program for the Arabian Peninsula."

Twenty Arabian rabbits have been introduced, carefully selected to enhance genetic diversity, as part of the reintroduction program in the reserve.

Due to their ecological importance, these animals are set to remain in the initial phase within specially designed breeding enclosures to accelerate their population growth before being released into the wild.



The reserve has witnessed the birth of its first rabbit kit, marking an early indicator of the program's success. This step contributes to supporting the currently small populations by increasing numbers and enhancing genetic diversity.

Unlike many desert species that seek refuge in underground burrows to escape high temperatures, the Arabian rabbit, also known as the "desert rabbit," is distinguished by its unique ability to adapt to life above ground. It is among the few mammals capable of withstanding extreme temperatures without the need to dig. Its unique coloration provides effective camouflage, reducing the chances of being spotted by predators. Additionally, its large ears, which can reach up to 17 centimeters long, accounting for 30% of its body length, play a crucial role in regulating body temperature while providing exceptional hearing. Its ears can rotate independently, and along with a nearly 360-degree field of vision, these features enable the Arabian rabbit to detect predators early. When threatened, it can sprint at speeds of up to 80 kilometers per hour, changing direction quickly and erratically to evade pursuit. Despite these defensive adaptations, predation rates in desert environments can reach as high as 90%, highlighting the critical importance of the Arabian rabbit as a key prey species in the ecosystem.



Since the launch of the Wildlife Restoration Program for the Arabian Peninsula, the reserve has successfully reintroduced 14 species of wildlife, with the Arabian rabbit being the sixth species to record breeding cases within the program. To date, the reserve has documented the birth of over 100 sand gazelles, 19 mountain gazelles, the first Nubian ibex offspring, in addition to 36 Arabian oryx calves and one wild donkey foal. These achievements reflect the reserve's long-term goal of establishing self-sustaining wildlife populations and creating foundational groups capable of supporting ecosystem restoration efforts across various regions of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The large-scale reintroduction program in the reserve is managed according to an integrated management and development plan, aiming to restore natural habitats across an area of 24,500 square kilometers of terrestrial and marine ecosystems. This work is supported by an advanced environmental inspectors program and effective community engagement, contributing to achieving the targets of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 and the Saudi Green Initiative, and enhancing the Kingdom's commitment to protecting biodiversity and conserving 30% of its lands and seas by 2030.



It is worth noting that the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Royal Reserve spans an area of 24,500 square kilometers, from the volcanic plains to the depths of the Red Sea to the west, forming a vital ecological corridor connecting Neom, the Red Sea International, and AlUla. The reserve also hosts pioneering projects such as the Wadi Al-Disa project under the Public Investment Fund and the Amaala destination by the Red Sea International Company. The reserve encompasses 15 diverse ecosystems, covering 1% of the Kingdom's land area and 1.8% of its marine area, yet it is home to more than 50% of the ecological species in the Kingdom, making it one of the richest natural areas in the Middle East in terms of biodiversity. The reserve is committed to rehabilitating ecosystems and preserving cultural heritage, including the reintroduction of 23 species of native wildlife that historically lived in the region, including the Arabian leopard, the cheetah, the Arabian oryx, and the Egyptian vulture, as part of a broad program to restore ecological balance.



The reserve is overseen by the Royal Commission for the Royal Reserves, chaired by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, and is part of the Kingdom's environmental sustainability programs, such as the Saudi Green Initiative and the Middle East Green Initiative.